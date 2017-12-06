College basketball roundup: Washington stuns No. 2 Kansas, 74-65

Matisse Thybulle made five three-point baskets and scored 19 points, and Washington defeated No. 2 Kansas 74-65 on Wednesday at Kansas City, Mo.

The Huskies (7-2) beat the Jayhawks (7-1) for the first time since December 1974.

Loyola Chicago 65, at No. 5 Florida 59: Aundre Jackson scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers (9-1). The Gators (5-3) missed 17 of 19 three-point shots.

at No. 11 North Carolina 104, Western Carolina 61: The Tar Heels (9-1) made 16 three-point baskets, one short of the team record. Deriece Parks scored 13 points for the Catamounts (3-7).

at No. 13 Xavier 96, Kent State 70: Trevon Bluiett scored 26 points for the Musketeers (8-1), who had an 18-point run in the first half. Danny Pippen had 15 points for the Golden Flashes (5-4).

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Southern Utah 94, Long Beach State 89: Brandon Better scored 26 points, Jadon Cohee added 25 — both career highs — and the Thunderbirds (5-3) held off the 49ers. Deishuan Booker’s three-point play was the only field goal in the last three minutes for the 49ers (4-7), who were led by Bryan Alberts with 25 points and Gabe Levin with 24.

at Idaho State 74, Cal State Northridge 66: Balint Moscan made six of nine three-point attempts en route to a career-high 23 points and the Bengals (2-5) handed the Matadors (1-7) their seventh consecutive loss. Northridge had a 66-65 lead with 1:53 left but failed to score again.

at Utah State 62, UC Irvine 59: Tommy Rutherford’s three-point try for the Anteaters rimmed out at the buzzer and the Aggies held on. Koby McEwen made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to give Utah State (5-5) its final points. Evan Leonard led Irvine (4-7) with 12 points.

Cal State Fullerton 76, at Portland 66: Khalil Ahmad scored 24 points with four three-pointers, Kyle Allman added 21 points and the Titans (5-3) won their fourth in a row. The Pilots (3-6) took a 13-0 lead, but Fullerton rallied and trailed by only one at the half at 33-32.

Portland State 94, at Loyola Marymount 85: Bryce Canda had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Holland Woods added 20 points and the Vikings pulled away with a late 12-0 run. James Batemon had a career-high 26 points for the Lions (4-4).