College basketball roundup: No. 4 Spartans win in overtime

Miles Bridges ended his scoreless start with 7:43 left in regulation and finished with 11 points to help No. 4 Michigan State bounce back from a loss with a 76-72 overtime victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night at East Lansing, Mich.

The Spartans (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were coming off a lopsided loss at Ohio State and the setback seemed to have lingering effects for the team and its sophomore star.

Bridges missed his first five shots and then made only one of two free throws with eight seconds left with a chance to give Michigan State the lead.

The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 1-4) tied the score on Corey Sanders’ floater with 1:21 left in overtime, falling to the floor with a cramp in his left calf. He returned to make a layup to pull Rutgers within two with nine seconds left, but Cassius Winston sealed the win with two free throws to put the Spartans ahead by four.

Sanders scored 22 points for the Scarlet Knights, who had four players foul out. Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 17 points.

at No. 1 Villanova 89, No. 10 Xavier 65: Phil Booth made five three-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the top-ranked Wildcats (15-1, 3-1 Big East).

The Musketeers (15-3, 3-2) have lost two in a row.

No. 7 Duke 87, at Pittsburgh 52: Marvin Bagley III scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and the Blue Devils (14-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had little trouble bouncing back from a loss to North Carolina State. Duke needed less than 17 minutes to build a 30-point lead against Pitt (8-9, 0-4).

at Texas 99, No. 16 Texas Christian 98 (2 OT): Jericho Sims made a free throw with five seconds left, then Texas (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) watched as TCU’s Jaylen Fisher missed a layup off the rim at the buzzer.

Sims had missed his second free throw and the Horned Frogs (13-3, 1-3) got the play they wanted with Fisher driving the lane for a point-blank layup that somehow bounced out.

Louisville 73, at No. 23 Florida State 69: The Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 ACC) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to snap the Seminoles’ 28-game home winning streak.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Long Beach State 80, Cal State Northridge 70: Gabe Levin scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the 49ers (8-11, 2-1 Big West Conference). Terrell Gomez led the Matadors (3-13, 0-2) with 24 points and gave them their last lead at 23-22.

MEN THURSDAY

Pepperdine at Brigham Young 6 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount 7:30 p.m.