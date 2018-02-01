College basketball roundup: No. 2 Virginia holds off Louisville, 74-64

After missing a potential winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left in regulation, Evans scored six points in overtime. His winning 18-foot jumper from atop the key came after the Longhorns tied the game on a banked 3-pointer by Kerwin Roach, who led Texas with 20 points. Evans put the Red Raiders (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) ahead with a layup less than minute into overtime. Then on the ensuing possession, after grabbing a defensive rebound, Evans was fouled and made two free throws.