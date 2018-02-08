College basketball roundup: St. John's beats Villanova; Purdue's winning streak ends

Texas A&M 81, at No. 8 Auburn 80: Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left and the Aggies (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) held on for their third victory in a row after squandering a 17-point lead in the second half. Guard T.J. Starks scored 23 points. The Tigers (21-3, 9-2) got 28 points from Mustapha Heron, whose three-point shot from a few feet across midcourt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.