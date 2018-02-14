College basketball roundup: Keenan Evans, No. 7 Texas Tech top 23rd-ranked Oklahoma, Trae Young, 86-78

Keenan Evans scored 26 points and No. 7 Texas Tech beat 23rd-ranked Oklahoma 88-78 on Tuesday night in Division I scoring leader Trae Young's first college game in the city where he was born.
Young, the son of former Texas Tech player Rayford Young, missed all nine 3-pointers while finishing with 19 points in front of a hostile Lubbock crowd that booed him just about every time he touched the ball in the Sooners' fourth straight loss.
The Red Raiders (22-4, 10-3 Big 12) won their seventh straight game, including a six-game Big 12 run that's the best in the conference this season. They tied the Sooners for the most Top 25 wins nationally this season at six.
Evans went 4 of 7 from 3-point range, including a fadeaway shot from the left corner that put Texas Tech ahead 79-71 with less than 2 minutes to go. He added his second dunk of the second half moments later between a pair of 3s that kept the Sooners (16-9, 6-7) alive into the final minute.
And Evans easily outscored Young in matchup of the Big 12's top two scorers — a game that lacked drama late despite 17 ties and 11 lead changes.
The crowd was ready for what will be Young's only appearance in Lubbock if the freshman declares for the NBA draft this summer, as expected. One fan greeted him with a sign picturing Young as a child wearing a Texas Tech T-shirt and showing the school's "guns up" sign.
Besides going without a 3 for the first time this season, Young gave the crowd a final moment to jeer when he dribbled the ball off his foot for his sixth turnover with the Sooners trailing by six with 41 seconds remaining. He was 4 of 15 from the field but made all 11 free throws.
Young, who went to high school not far from the OU campus in Norman, and his dad are the first father-son pair in the 22-year history of Big 12 basketball.
OU junior Christian James had a career high for the second straight game with 23 points in the third game that someone other than Young led the Sooners in scoring.
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase scored 14 points, and Niem Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds.
at Missouri 62, No. 21 Texas A&M 58: Kassius Robertson scored 16 points, Jordan Barnett added 15 and Missouri defeated No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58 to push its winning streak to five games Tuesday night.
The Tigers (18-8, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) played solid defense and clean offense, but struggled in the last five minutes, against struggling with the press.
Up two points with 14 seconds left, Missouri turned the ball over on an inbound. Texas A&M's Robert Williams missed a layup with a chance to tie, and the Tigers closed it out at the free-throw line.
T.J. Starks and Admon Gilder led the Aggies (17-9, 6-7) with 14 points each. Robert Williams had nine rebounds for Texas A&M. The Tigers held Texas A&M to just 32 percent from the field in the first half, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.
Missouri dominated Texas A&M from beyond the arc, where the Tigers hit six 3's to A&M's two. They also turned the Aggies over 16 times and scored 12 points off the turnovers.
Texas A&M came in ranked fourth nationally averaging 41.76 rebounds per game. The Aggies won the rebounding battle 46-30, but forward Tyler Davis picked up his second foul with 11:07 remaining in the first half and played limited minutes after.
Davis' absence allowed Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon to flourish, scoring a season-high 14 points.
No. 1 Virginia 59, at Miami 50: New No. 1 Virginia looked the part Tuesday, never trailing and holding Miami to 38 percent shooting to win 59-50.
Virginia's De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points, including a four-point play. But defense was the difference for the Cavaliers, who limited an opponent to 50 points or less for the 12th time.
The Cavaliers (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won in their first game since 1982 as the No. 1 team. They bounced back from an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech that ended a 15-game winning streak.
The Hurricanes (18-7, 7-6) lost their second in a row, and lost at home for only the second time.
The Cavaliers climbed atop the poll this week and played as the top-ranked team for the first time since their memorable upset loss to Chaminade some 35 years ago. They mixed man-to-man and zone, and the Hurricanes had trouble making a shot against either defense, often settling for attempts from long range.
The Hurricanes threw up four airballs, and another clanked off the underside of the rim. Virginia shut down the Hurricanes' transition game, and they managed only four fast-break points.
Kyle Guy scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 46 percent. Ty Jerome had seven assists — one more than the Hurricanes.
Miami missed 10 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by the Cavaliers that put them ahead 26-12. At halftime Miami was shooting 21 percent and trailing 27-16.
An 8-0 run by the Hurricanes cut their deficit to 29-26, but they got no closer. An 11-2 spurt by the Cavaliers put them ahead 49-36, and Hunter's four-point play with three minutes left sealed the win.
No. 2 Michigan State 87, at Minnesota 57: Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting for second-ranked Michigan State, and the Spartans cruised to their ninth consecutive victory by beating Minnesota 87-57 on Tuesday night.
The Spartans (25-3, 13-2) notched their best 28-game record under coach Tom Izzo and pulled within a half-game of first-place Ohio State in the Big Ten despite just five points in 25 minutes from star Miles Bridges.
Nick Ward had 13 points and nine rebounds and Cassius Winston pitched in 12 points for the Spartans, who made their first six 3-point attempts and finished 14 for 22 from behind the arc.
Isaiah Washington scored 18 points and Jordan Murphy added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Gophers (14-14, 3-12), who lost their eighth straight game.
No. 13 Kansas 83, at Iowa State 77: Udoka Azubuike scored 19 points, Malik Newman had 17 and 13th-ranked Kansas bounced back from a brutal loss at Baylor by beating Iowa State 83-77 on Tuesday.
Lagerald Vick scored 16 points for the Jayhawks (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who shot 48.4 percent from the floor and committed just seven turnovers.
Kansas took a five-point lead into the break after Nick Weiler-Babb's long 3 to end the half was waved off, and it quickly jumped ahead by 11 early in the second half.
The Cyclones chipped away at that deficit at times, even getting as close as three, but the Jayhawks pushed their lead to 76-63 with 4:46 left on back-to-back alley-oop dunks by Azubuike.
That capped a run of six straight makes for the Jayhawks — who also held Iowa State without a field goal for over four minutes down the stretch.
Freshman Cameron Lard scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa State (13-12, 4-9). But freshman Lindell Wigginton, who burned the Jayhawks for 27 points in their first meeting, was held to 12 points on 3 of 12 shooting.
at No. 16 Rhode Island 85, Richmond 67: Jared Terrell had 17 points and 16th-ranked Rhode Island extended its winning streak to 16 games with an 85-67 victory over Richmond on Tuesday night.
Cyril Langevine added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Rams (21-3, 13-0 Atlantic 10), who now have the longest single-season streak in school history. The longest ever was 22 games over two seasons in 1937-38 and 1938-39.
But the Rams were dealt a blow late in the first half when senior guard E.C. Matthews left the game with a left knee injury after getting tangled up with Richmond's Grant Golden on a loose ball.
URI has won four of last five meetings with the Spiders (9-16, 7-6).
Matthews, the Rams' second-leading scorer, previously missed six games earlier this season after breaking his left wrist in URI's second game. His return to action in mid-December marked the start of its winning streak.
at No. 18 Tennessee 70, South Carolina 67: Grant Williams scored 22 points and made a big basket in the closing seconds Tuesday as No. 18 Tennessee edged South Carolina 70-67 to hand the Gamecocks their sixth consecutive loss.
Tennessee (19-6, 9-4 SEC) has won seven of its last eight and 10 of its last 12. The Volunteers got back on track three nights after losing 78-50 at Alabama for their most lopsided defeat of the season.
South Carolina (13-13, 4-9) continued its slide as the Gamecocks have spent the last three weeks falling out of NCAA Tournament contention one season after their first Final Four appearance.
The Gamecocks made this one interesting, though.
After trailing 68-59 with 2 { minutes left, South Carolina scored eight straight points and got to within one on Chris Booker's driving basket with 36 seconds remaining.
Tennessee answered on its next possession as Williams made a move around Chris Silva and scored with 11 seconds left.
After calling a timeout with 8.6 seconds remaining, South Carolina worked toward a potential game-tying 3-pointer. But Justin Minaya's attempt from beyond the arc fell short of the front rim as the buzzer sounded.
SOUTHLAND WEDNESDAY
MEN
UC Riverside at Cal State Northridge 7 p.m.