College basketball roundup: Notre Dame rallies, stuns Virginia Tech

Bonzie Colson pounded his chest and screamed in triumph.
Matt Farrell looked over at former Notre Dame star LaPhonso Ellis, broadcasting courtside for ESPN, and yelled: "I told you Phonso, we ain't done!"
The biggest comeback in Fighting Irish history came just in time Wednesday night — and that was worth hollering about.
Colson banked in a go-ahead, three-point heave that barely beat the shot clock with two minutes remaining, and Notre Dame rallied from 21 down in the second half to stun Virginia Tech 71-65 at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York.
Farrell scored 22 points for the 10th-seeded Irish (20-13), who advanced to play Thursday night in the ACC quarterfinals against fifth-ranked and second-seeded Duke, the defending tournament champion.
Louisville 82, Florida State 74: Quentin Snider scored 19 points, Ray Spalding had 18 and Louisville won a game with major NCAA implications.
Boston College 91, N.C. State 87: Jerome Robinson made a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to break a tie, and then forced a turnover on an inbounds play moments later, and Boston College pulled off the upset.
North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59: Theo Pinson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Kenny Williams scored 17 points as the No. 12 Tar Heels advanced to the quarterfinals.
SEC
South Carolina 85, Mississippi 84: Chris Silva had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and South Carolina rallied from five points down in the second half in the opening round in St. Louis.
Georgia 78, Vanderbilt 62: Yante Maten scored 25 points to lead Georgia. Maten, the AP SEC player of the year, was nine of 12 from the field.
Atlantic 10
Massachusetts 69, La Salle 67: C.J. Anderson scored 21 points for Massachusetts to advance to the quarterfinals in Washington.
George Washington 78, Fordham 72: Jair Bolden scored 22 points and Bo Zeigler came off the bench to score all of his 16 in the second half on seven-of-eight shooting for the Colonials.
Patriot
Bucknell 83, Colgate 54: Stephen Brown scored 22 points and reserve Nate Sestina added 16 as Bucknell won its second straight league tournament championship in Lewisburg, Pa.
Big East
St. John's 88, Georgetown 77: Shamorie Ponds returned from an abdominal strain and scored 26 points and St. John's took over in the second half for a first-round win in New York.
Marquette 72, DePaul 69: Andrew Rowsey scored 25 points and Marquette blew a 14-point lead before coming back.
Big 12
Oklahoma State 71, Oklahoma 60: Oklahoma State pulled away after squandering most of a 16-point lead in the opening round in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas 68, Iowa State 64: Dylan Osetkowski scored 20 points and Matt Coleman knocked down a crucial jumper in the final minute.
Big West
at Honda Center
MEN
Thursday's quarterfinals
No. 1 UC Davis vs. No. 8 UC Riverside, noon
No. 4 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 5 Long Beach State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 UC Irvine vs. No. 6 Hawaii, 6 p.m.
No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 7 Cal Poly, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Wednesday's results
UC Riverside 86, UC Irvine 74
Cal State Northridge 72, UC Santa Barbara 63
Friday's semifinals
No. 6 UC Riverside vs. No. 1 UC Davis, noon
No. 5 CS Northridge vs. No. 2 Cal Poly, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA bids
Teams that have clinched tournament berths:
MEN
Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun
Radford, Big South
Michigan, Big Ten
Charleston,
Colonial Athletic
Wright State, Horizon
Iona, MAAC
Loyola (Chicago),
Missouri Valley
LIU Brooklyn, Northeast
Murrary State,
Ohio Valley
Bucknell, Patriot
UNC Greensboro,
Southern
South Dakota State,
Summit
Gonzaga, West Coast
WOMEN
Connecticut,
American Athletic
George Washington,
Atlantic 10
Louisville, Atlantic Coast
DePaul, Big East
Baylor, Big 12
Ohio State, Big Ten
Green Bay, Horizon
Quinnipiac, MAAC
Belmont, Ohio Valley
Oregon, Pac-12
South Carolina, SEC
Mercer, Southern
South Dakota State,
Summit
Gonzaga, West Coast