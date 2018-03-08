Advertisement

College basketball roundup: Notre Dame rallies, stuns Virginia Tech

By Associated Press
Mar 07, 2018 | 10:50 PM

Bonzie Colson pounded his chest and screamed in triumph.

Matt Farrell looked over at former Notre Dame star LaPhonso Ellis, broadcasting courtside for ESPN, and yelled: "I told you Phonso, we ain't done!"

The biggest comeback in Fighting Irish history came just in time Wednesday night — and that was worth hollering about.

Colson banked in a go-ahead, three-point heave that barely beat the shot clock with two minutes remaining, and Notre Dame rallied from 21 down in the second half to stun Virginia Tech 71-65 at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York.

Farrell scored 22 points for the 10th-seeded Irish (20-13), who advanced to play Thursday night in the ACC quarterfinals against fifth-ranked and second-seeded Duke, the defending tournament champion.

Louisville 82, Florida State 74: Quentin Snider scored 19 points, Ray Spalding had 18 and Louisville won a game with major NCAA implications.

Boston College 91, N.C. State 87: Jerome Robinson made a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to break a tie, and then forced a turnover on an inbounds play moments later, and Boston College pulled off the upset.

North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59: Theo Pinson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Kenny Williams scored 17 points as the No. 12 Tar Heels advanced to the quarterfinals.

SEC

South Carolina 85, Mississippi 84: Chris Silva had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and South Carolina rallied from five points down in the second half in the opening round in St. Louis.

Georgia 78, Vanderbilt 62: Yante Maten scored 25 points to lead Georgia. Maten, the AP SEC player of the year, was nine of 12 from the field.

Atlantic 10

Massachusetts 69, La Salle 67: C.J. Anderson scored 21 points for Massachusetts to advance to the quarterfinals in Washington.

George Washington 78, Fordham 72: Jair Bolden scored 22 points and Bo Zeigler came off the bench to score all of his 16 in the second half on seven-of-eight shooting for the Colonials.

Patriot

Bucknell 83, Colgate 54: Stephen Brown scored 22 points and reserve Nate Sestina added 16 as Bucknell won its second straight league tournament championship in Lewisburg, Pa.

Big East

St. John's 88, Georgetown 77: Shamorie Ponds returned from an abdominal strain and scored 26 points and St. John's took over in the second half for a first-round win in New York.

Marquette 72, DePaul 69: Andrew Rowsey scored 25 points and Marquette blew a 14-point lead before coming back.

Big 12

Oklahoma State 71, Oklahoma 60: Oklahoma State pulled away after squandering most of a 16-point lead in the opening round in Kansas City, Mo.

Texas 68, Iowa State 64: Dylan Osetkowski scored 20 points and Matt Coleman knocked down a crucial jumper in the final minute.

Big West

at Honda Center

MEN

Thursday's quarterfinals

No. 1 UC Davis vs. No. 8 UC Riverside, noon

No. 4 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 5 Long Beach State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 UC Irvine vs. No. 6 Hawaii, 6 p.m.

No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 7 Cal Poly, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Wednesday's results

UC Riverside 86, UC Irvine 74

Cal State Northridge 72, UC Santa Barbara 63

Friday's semifinals

No. 6 UC Riverside vs. No. 1 UC Davis, noon

No. 5 CS Northridge vs. No. 2 Cal Poly, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA bids

Teams that have clinched tournament berths:

MEN

Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun

Radford, Big South

Michigan, Big Ten

Charleston,

Colonial Athletic

Wright State, Horizon

Iona, MAAC

Loyola (Chicago),

Missouri Valley

LIU Brooklyn, Northeast

Murrary State,

Ohio Valley

Bucknell, Patriot

UNC Greensboro,

Southern

South Dakota State,

Summit

Gonzaga, West Coast

WOMEN

Connecticut,

American Athletic

George Washington,

Atlantic 10

Louisville, Atlantic Coast

DePaul, Big East

Baylor, Big 12

Ohio State, Big Ten

Green Bay, Horizon

Quinnipiac, MAAC

Belmont, Ohio Valley

Oregon, Pac-12

South Carolina, SEC

Mercer, Southern

South Dakota State,

Summit

Gonzaga, West Coast

