College football: Jackson accounts for six touchdowns; Buffalo beats Miami (Ohio) 51-42

Miami's Gus Ragland hit Kenny Young for a 59-yard touchdown and then, less than two minutes later, scored on a 1-yard run to make it 42-all going into the fourth quarter. Patterson's 4-yard TD run put Buffalo back in front with 8:53 to play and, after Miami failed to convert a fourth-and-5 from midfield, Adam Mitcheson's 37-yard field goal nearly five minutes later capped the scoring. The four-year starter became the program's career leader with 45 made field goals. Ragland completed 20 of 35 for 313 yards and had 16 carries for 53 yards and three scores for Miami (3-6, 3-2).