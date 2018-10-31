College football: Jackson accounts for six touchdowns; Buffalo beats Miami (Ohio) 51-42

Tyree Jackson threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns — all to Anthony Johnson — and ran for three more scores to help Buffalo beat Miami (Ohio) 51-42 on Tuesday night and remain unbeaten in Mid-American Conference play.
Jackson was 20-of-34 passing with no interceptions. Johnson finished with eight receptions for a career-high 238 yards and Jaret Patterson had 96 yards rushing and a score on 23 carries for Buffalo (8-1, 5-0), which has won four in a row.
Miami's Gus Ragland hit Kenny Young for a 59-yard touchdown and then, less than two minutes later, scored on a 1-yard run to make it 42-all going into the fourth quarter. Patterson's 4-yard TD run put Buffalo back in front with 8:53 to play and, after Miami failed to convert a fourth-and-5 from midfield, Adam Mitcheson's 37-yard field goal nearly five minutes later capped the scoring. The four-year starter became the program's career leader with 45 made field goals. Ragland completed 20 of 35 for 313 yards and had 16 carries for 53 yards and three scores for Miami (3-6, 3-2).
Barrett accounts for 3 TDs at Kent St. beats Bowling Green
Woody Barrett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Jo-El Shaw scored on an 18-yard run with 1:50 to play and Kent State beat Bowling Green 35-28 on Tuesday night to snap its six-game losing streak.
Barrett was 14-of-24 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and added 77 yards rushing. Shaw finished with a career-high 128 yards rushing and two TDs.
On third-and-6 from near midfield, Barrett ripped off a 34-yard run and, on the next play, Shaw took the handoff up the middle, broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and raced to the end zone to cap the scoring.
Bowling Green's Jarret Doege hit Hargrove for a 4-yard touchdown and then connected with Morris for the 2-point conversion to tie it early in the fourth quarter but Kent State answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive to take a 28-21 lead when Barrett threw a 2-yard TD pass to Antwan Dixon with 11:09 to play.
The Golden Flashes (2-7, 1-4) forced a punt on BGSU's ensuing drive, but Barrett's fumble on their next play from scrimmage was recovered at the Kent State 27, setting up a 12-yardTD pass from Doege to Noah Massey that made it 28-all with 5:34 to play.
Kent State ended a nine-game skid in MAC play. Bowling Green (1-8, 0-5) has lost six straight overall and nine in a row in conference play.