The Huddle: USC, UCLA hope to get back on track as the Tide roll on

This is notable

The last time USC and UCLA both dropped season openers was in 1997 when No. 23 USC lost to No. 5 Florida State, 14-7, and UCLA fell to Washington State, 37-34.

Both teams started that season 0-2. They will try to avoid a repeat of that season Saturday in home openers. USC plays Utah State; UCLA hosts Nevada Las Vegas.

Before last Saturday’s loss, USC had won 18 consecutive season openers; UCLA four.

::

If the players and coaches received frequent-flier miles, maybe it was worth it.

Hawaii is 0-2 after traveling more than 19,000 miles for games in Australia and Michigan.

The Rainbow Warriors dropped their opener, 51-31, to California in Sydney, before making their way to Ann Arbor, Mich., where they suffered a 60-point loss to the Wolverines.

That was tweet

Post game w the game ball!!! #3:14AM-LAX

— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin), Alabama offensive coordinator, in comment with a photo of his son holding a game ball from the Crimson Tide’s 52-6 rout over USC.

The former Trojans head coach, who now runs the offense for college football’s top-ranked team, left no doubt he was out for payback because USC (and former athletic director Pat Haden) fired him in a waiting room at Los Angeles International Airport a couple of years ago.

Hey, no one forgets getting canned that early in the morning.

::

USC is getting beat down but #2 Jackson for USC is a dog. #Truth

— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders)

The NFL Hall of Fame defensive back gave USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson a shout-out Saturday after Jackson’s closing speed saved two more Alabama touchdowns.

Hot off the presser

“We kind of went to sleep at the wheel there early in the fourth quarter.”

— Kevin Sumlin

The Texas A&M coach didn’t sound pleased that his Aggies allowed UCLA to overcome a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score, 24-24, before Texas A&M eventually won in overtime, 31-24.

::

“If you want to stand up and yell and scream at somebody, go in your bathroom, lock the door and yell and scream at yourself in the mirror. That would be my suggestion. But not at the kids. Let’s teach and demand a lot.”

— Gary Anderson

Oregon State’s coach had that message for his assistant coaches after losing to Minnesota, 30-23. The Beavers have lost 10 consecutive games dating to Sept. 25 of last season.

::

“I first learned that when Pete Carroll was at USC. I read an article that they don’t recruit a guy to redshirt him. There are too many good players out there that want to come to this top five type school.”

— Urban Meyer

The Ohio State coach played nine freshmen in a 77-10 victory over Bowling Green. At least someone has learned from Carroll’s coaching ways.

::

“Let it rip! You got one time and you can only do one in a row.”

— Matthew McConaughey

The actor and Texas alum gave an impassioned speech to the football team days before it upset 10th-ranked Notre Dame, 50-47, in overtime. The victory was the Longhorns’ first over a top-10 team at home since 2008.

::

Fresh out the Pac

"I'm glad I don't have to watch film on it every day, to be honest with you.”

— Mike Leach

The Washington State coach wasn’t happy about having to watch film of Boise State against a backdrop of the Broncos’ home blue turf.

Cougars fans aren’t happy, either, after Leach & Co. dropped an opener to Eastern Washington, 45-42.

Leach is 0-5 in season openers since he took over as coach in 2011, including losses to Football Championship Subdivision teams Eastern Washington and Portland State.

My Thiry

Nick Saban continues to play chess while the rest of college football sticks to checkers.

The Alabama coach announced this week that he hired former USC coach Steve Sarkisian as an offensive analyst.

It’s perfect for Saban, really.

He already successfully rehabilitated Kiffin’s image, and since Alabama is likely to lose its offensive coordinator to a head coaching position after the season, Saban is already planning his next move.

Saban is giving himself a few months to determine whether Sarkisian has cleaned up his act. If he has, he could step right in as the next offensive coordinator.

Roll Tide.

