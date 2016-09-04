Frehman Malcolm Perry goes from dress whites to blue jersey for Navy

Malcolm Perry expected to watch Navy’s opener against Fordham wearing his dress whites in the stands. The freshman quarterback stands fourth on the depth chart but when starter Tago Smith suffered an early knee injury, coaches summoned Perry down to put on his other uniform – the one with the helmet – and ended up playing him in the fourth quarter of the Midshipmen’s blowout 52-16 victory.

Jet lag might have contributed to Hawaii’s 63-3 defeat at Michigan. The Rainbow Warriors, who opened the season with a neutral-site loss to California in Australia, spent 40 hours flying nearly 20,000 miles over the last two weeks.

No teams scored bigger wins than Kansas and Central Florida, who rebounded from 0-12 records in 2015 to start the season victorious. Excuse the Jayhawks fans for their inexperience with winning – a smattering of them meekly stormed the field, only to have a public address announcer order them away “for the respect of this program.”