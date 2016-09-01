Lamar Jackson powers No. 19 Louisville’s rout

Lamar Jackson accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns and 405 offensive yards before halftime Thursday night in No. 19 Louisville’s 70-14 season-opening rout of Charlotte at Louisville.

Jackson, who broke Chris Redman’s 1998 record for combined rushing and passing touchdowns and matched Redman’s school record with six touchdown passes, seemed poised to add to his totals before exiting without taking a snap in the second half.

He completed 17 of 23 passes for 286 yards and ran for 119 yards in 11 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run on Louisville’s opening drive. Louisville gained 663 yards overall.

Jackson’s performance was an impressive follow-up to his breakout freshman season in which he combined for 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns, including 960 yards rushing to break school season and career marks by a quarterback.

Tennessee survives scare

Jalen Hurd recovered quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ overtime fumble in the end zone and No. 9 Tennessee overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to escape with a 20-13 victory over Appalachian State at Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee faced third and goal from the two when Dobbs ran to his right and lost control of the ball as he tried to stretch his arms across the goal line. Hurd won the scramble for the loose ball in the end zone to give the Volunteers their only lead of the game.

Micah Abernathy ended the game by breaking up a pass into the end zone on fourth and five from the 20, preventing Appalachian State from producing another shocker nine years to the day after the Mountaineers stunned No. 5 Michigan in one of the greatest upsets in college football history.

Etc.

Rodney Smith ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota overcame three ejections for targeting in a 30-23 victory over Oregon State at Minneapolis.Smith scored on runs of four and two yards, the last coming in the fourth quarter to give the Gophers a 24-23 lead. ...

Troy Williams threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns as fans got their first glimpse of the revamped Utah offense in a 24-0 victory over Southern Utah. ...

Elliott Fry kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal with 35 seconds left, and South Carolina rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Vanderbilt, 13-10, in Will Muschamp’s debut as head coach. ...

Georgia announced that Greyson Lambert, a fifth-year senior who started all but one game last season, remains the No. 1 quarterback heading into the No. 18 Bulldogs’ opener Saturday in Atlanta against No. 22 North Carolina.