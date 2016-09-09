Louisville’s Lamar Jackson adds 5 more TDs in rout

Lamar Jackson continued his early season onslaught, throwing a long touchdown pass and running for four more scores to help No. 13 visiting Louisville rout Syracuse 62-28 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Jackson, the national offensive player of the week for his eight-touchdown performance in the opener against Charlotte, a 70-14 victory, picked up right where he left off. He hit a wide-open James Quick for a 72-yard score on the game’s first play from scrimmage to put the Orange defense on its heels, and it stayed there during a first-quarter blitz by Jackson and company.

The elusive Jackson also hit Jaylen Smith for 61 yards and Jamari Staples for 55 in the opening spree.

Jackson, who was rarely pressured by a Syracuse defense that was content to lay back, scored on runs of seven, 72 and 13 yards to give Louisville (2-0) a 28-7 lead after one quarter. He had 108 yards rushing and 207 yards passing as the Cardinals (2-0) outgained the Orange 352-98 in the period, then tacked on a 9-yard scoring run in the second for a 35-7 lead. That was one for the highlight reels, with Jackson displaying hurdler-like ability with a leap over defender Chauncey Scissum at the goal line.

Jackson finished with 199 yards rushing on 21 carries and was 20 for 39 for 411 yards with one interception as the Cardinals set a school and ACC record with 845 yards offensively. It was the most ever allowed by Syracuse, eclipsing the mark of 654 by West Virginia in 1993.

Eric Dungey was 25 for 51 yards for 255 yards passing and scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter for the Orange (1-1).

The Cardinals get a big test when they host No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 17.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy was part of South Florida’s pitch to the Big 12 and former major league first baseman Tino Martinez also went to bat for the Bulls. USF, Cincinnati and Rice made the final presentations at meetings in North Texas. The conference is considering adding from two to four teams. The Big 12 is also considering Air Force, BYU, Central Florida, Colorado State, Connecticut, Houston, SMU and Tulane. There is no timetable on a decision. ...

Perry Hills threw for three touchdowns to lead Maryland to a 41-14 win over Florida International in Miami.

D.J. Moore caught six passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland (2-0). FIU dropped to 0-2.

Hills completed 13 of 18 passes for 210 yards in three quarters. He connected with Moore for a 45-yard touchdown pass and Derrick Hayward for a nine-yard score in the second quarter to give Maryland a 31-7 advantage at halftime. Lorenzo Harrison scored on a 40-yard run for the Terrapins’ fourth touchdown of the first half.

“We’re doing an unbelievable job of executing,” Hills said. “We all came out here and had a good time.”