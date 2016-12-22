College football: Georgia assistant is fined for past actions

Georgia fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach.

In a statement issued Thursday by Georgia, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with “a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run.”

Beamer — the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer — said he did not share the plays with anyone and didn’t use the information in the game, won 6-3 by the Demon Deacons in double overtime.

The younger Beamer said he “made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify” Virginia Tech officials.

Elrod, who was the Demon Deacons’ radio analyst, was fired from his broadcast position.

Michigan suspends receiver

Michigan suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October.

Perry, 19, was arraigned on two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, a felony count of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol.

He has a preliminary examination Jan. 5 and is forbidden to have any contact with the alleged victim in the incident in East Lansing, Mich., home to rival Michigan State.

In 10 games this season, Perry has one touchdown reception and 183 receiving yards.

Etc.

First-team All-Big Ten safety Nate Gerry will not play for No. 24 Nebraska when the Cornhuskers play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Coach Mike Riley said that Gerry and defensive back Boaz Joseph were ineligible for the game. ... North Carolina junior tailback Elijah Hood won’t play in the Sun Bowl against Stanford due to medical reasons but will return to the team in 2017 instead of entering the NFL draft.