College football: Alabama loses pair of linebackers for rest of the season

Alabama had as much to mourn as to celebrate after a huge opening victory.

Linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller suffered season-ending injuries in the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 24-7 win over No. 3 Florida State. Then, about 24 hours after the game, a son of wide receivers coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed in Maryland.

Two other starting linebackers also missed the second half. Rashaan Evans had a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings sprained an ankle. Nick Saban said both are questionable Saturday against Fresno State.

Georgia’s Eason out

Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play for No. 15 Georgia at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week’s opener.

Coach Kirby Smart said Eason will not need surgery and is “week to week.”

Weber returns

Ohio State running back Mike Weber will play against Oklahoma, sharing time with freshman J.K. Dobbins, coach Urban Meyer said.

Weber rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a redshirt freshman last season but was hampered by a hamstring injury throughout camp. He sat out as Dobbins ran for 181 yards in 29 carries in Thursday’s opener, a 49-21 win over Indiana.

Florida drama

No. 17 Florida is sticking with quarterback Feleipe Franks after a lackluster performance in the opener.

Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement two days after pulling Franks and replacing him with Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

Etc.

East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery announced that Thomas Sirk will start at quarterback at No. 22 West Virginia. … North Carolina State safety Freddie Phillips Jr. will sit out the rest of the season because of a torn Achilles’ heel. … Virginia cornerback Tim Harris will sit out the rest of the season because of a wrist injury. … Quarterback Shane Buechele bruised his throwing shoulder in Texas’ season-opening loss to Maryland and will be held out of practice part of this week. … Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to be out at least four weeks because of a sprained knee. … Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley will be out for a significant time after injuring his chest against Florida A&M.