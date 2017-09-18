College football: Auburn quarterback Sean White dismissed

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn dismissed former starting quarterback Sean White following a suspension and a subsequent arrest.

The 15th-ranked Tigers’ backup quarterback was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. White had been suspended for the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

Linebacker Peyton Pelluer of No. 18 Washington State broke his foot in Saturday’s victory over Oregon State and is done for the season.

Tennessee Volunteers coach Butch Jones said linebacker Cortez McDowell and wide receiver Jauan Jennings would miss the rest of the season and that safety Todd Kelly Jr. was out indefinitely.

Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, but could be ready for the team’s game against No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 30.