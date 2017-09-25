College football: Huskies lose receiver for rest of the season

Sixth-ranked Washington will be without starting wide receiver Chico McClatcher for the rest of the season after he broke his left ankle, taking away one of the most electric options in the Huskies’ offense.

Coach Chris Petersen said that McClatcher was consulting with doctors but that surgery would likely be necessary to repair the injury he suffered Saturday in a 37-10 victory over Colorado. McClatcher was the Huskies’ second-leading receiver with 10 receptions for 128 yards despite playing in only three of Washington’s four games. He has also been used in the running game and on kickoff returns.

No. 21 Florida is giving quarterback Luke Del Rio another chance to start, making the switch from redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, who was benched in two of three games this season. Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement, choosing to go with Del Rio, a redshirt junior, when the Gators host Vanderbilt on Saturday. Del Rio was 5-1 as the starter in 2016.

It’s not clear when Utah will get starting quarterback Tyler Huntley back. Huntley left the field in the second quarter of Friday’s 30-24 win over Arizona and later returned with his right arm in a sling. Coach Kyle Whittingham said no season-ending injuries were suffered in the game but declined to provide more details.

Senior captain Troy Williams replaced Huntley and threw for 131 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Williams started all 13 games in 2016 but lost the job to Huntley in preseason camp.