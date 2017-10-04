College football: Florida receiver Tyrie Cleveland won't play against LSU

No. 21 Florida will be without leading receiver Tyrie Cleveland against LSU on Saturday.

Coach Jim McElwain ruled Cleveland out following practice Wednesday, saying the sophomore “was in there working his tail off trying to play.”

Cleveland sustained a high-ankle sprain to his right foot against Vanderbilt last week. He leads the team in every receiving category, recording 15 catches, 326 yards and two touchdowns. In the last three games, Cleveland had receptions of 45, 49, 50 and 63 yards. Those are the team's only receptions of more than 40 yards this season.

Cleveland ranks third in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards (81.5) a game. His most notable play was being on the receiving end of a game-winning, 63-yard touchdown pass from Feleipe Franks on the final play against Tennessee last month.

Game in jeopardy

The matchup between No. 13 Miami and Florida State could again could be affected by inclement weather.

Officials from the schools and the Atlantic Coast Conference are monitoring Tropical Depression 16, which is expected to turn into Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nate by the weekend.

The game Saturday at Florida State originally was scheduled for Sept. 16 but was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.