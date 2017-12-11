College football: SMU hires former Cal coach Sonny Dykes

Southern Methodist hired former California and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes as its new coach. He was fired by Cal after the 2016 season and spent 2017 as an offensive analyst at Texas Christian.

Dykes, 48, replaces Chad Morris, who last week was hired to be Arkansas’ coach. Dykes coached quarterback Jared Goff at Cal. Goff was the No. 1 pick by the Rams in the 2016 NFL draft.

Dykes, a Texas native whose father Spike Dykes was a longtime coach at Texas Tech, went 22-15 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12. He spent four years at Cal, where he had just one winning season. He was fired after the 2016 season and spent last year working as an offensive analyst at TCU.

SMU has been on the rise under Morris, who took over the program when it was coming off 1-11 season. The Mustangs went 7-5 this year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012. Morris, another Texas native and former offensive coordinator, re-established the Dallas-based school's in-state recruiting ties and brought an exciting style of offense to SMU.

Ole Miss QB headed to Michigan

Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson said he will transfer to Michigan.

Patterson is recovering from a right knee injury that cost him the final month of the season but should be ready to compete in 2018. In seven games, Patterson passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. The sophomore was one of the top recruits in the 2016 class.

Ole Miss was hit with NCAA sanctions two weeks ago that included a bowl ban next season. The NCAA said that Mississippi’s seniors could transfer without sitting out next season, as is usually required. Patterson does not qualify for that but could petition the NCAA to be immediately eligible.

AP All-Americans named

Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield heads the Associated Press All-American team. Running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Jack Jones of Pac-12 champion USC were third-team selections.

Schiano had $27-million deal with Tennesseee

Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State assistant the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public backlash.

The memorandum of understanding, obtained through a public records request, states that Schiano would have received a six-year, $27-million contract.

Tennessee officials say they believe the document isn’t legally binding because it was not signed by the school’s chief financial officer.

Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport also didn’t sign the document with Schiano.

Currie was suspended and replaced by Phillip Fulmer on Dec. 1, five days after the Schiano deal fell through.

Fulmer took over the search and last week announced the hiring of Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.