College football: Tulane runs for four TDs; beats Memphis 40-24

Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine each had two touchdowns and Tulane beat Memphis 40-24 on Friday night to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series.
The Tulane defense, allowing 491.5 yards per game, held Memphis to 277 yards — including just 51 rushing yards for the national leader Darrell Henderson. The Green Wave had eight sacks after entering with just six on the season.
Bradwell carried it 19 times for 143 yards and Dauphine added 87 yards for Tulane (2-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Bradwell, a junior, had a career-high 103 yards rushing in the first half, including a 53-yard touchdown.
Dauphine and Bradwell scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to make it 40-14.
Brady White threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis (3-2, 0-2). Henderson, averaging 177.3 rushing yards per game, scored twice — including a 43- yard catch-and-run to pull Memphis within 17-14.
Scott clarifies his no-call comments
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott clarified comments he made about a controversial non-call for targeting late in last week’s game between Washington State and USC.
USC linebacker Porter Gustin made helmet-to-helmet contact with Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew at a critical juncture of the Trojans’ 39-36 win. The day after, Scott said the play had been looked at by not just the officials at the Coliseum, but also the league’s “command center.”
On Friday night before UCLA’s game at Colorado, Scott explained: “Not only was that call reviewed, every call is reviewed, by replay in the stadium, replay at the command center back in San Francisco. And just because a play isn’t stopped, and it’s not buzzed down, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t reviewed. And I commented that I checked to make sure that process had actually taken place, and it had.
“Unfortunately my comments were interpreted to be saying that the conference had officially reviewed and I or the conference office had officially determined that it was a correct no-call, and that was the final word, and that’s not the case.”
The Pac-12 does an internal review of any controversial call on Mondays with the head of officiating, the head of replay and other league representatives, Scott said. They also communicate with the schools. But those reviews and the conclusions are not made public.
Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck has been hospitalized to treat an infection and will miss Saturday’s game at Kansas State.