College football: Dillon carries for 149 yards and a TD in Boston College's 27-14 win

AJ Dillon carried it 32 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown threw for a score and ran for another and Boston College beat Miami 27-14 on Friday night.
It was only BC's fourth victory in its last 22 meetings against Miami.
Brown went 15 of 28 for 152 yards with an interception, and Jeff Smith had a TD catch for the Eagles (6-2, 3-1 ACC). BC has six wins in October for the first time since 2009.
Malik Rosier completed 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards and a TD, but was incepted twice, leading to 10 BC points. DeeJay Dallas added a TD run for Miami (5-3, 2-2).
Louisiana Tech ends FAU's 10-game home winning streak 21-13
J'Mar Smith threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana Tech beat Florida Atlantic 21-13 on Friday night to snap the Owls' 10-game home winning streak.
Louisiana Tech (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA), which is bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half for a 14-10 lead.
Smith found Teddy Veal in the end zone to extend Louisiana Tech's lead to 21-13 with 8:27 remaining. FAU appeared to get the ball back with just over two minutes left, but Louisiana Tech's drive was extended after a 15-yard penalty on the punt.