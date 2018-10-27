Advertisement

College football: Dillon carries for 149 yards and a TD in Boston College's 27-14 win

By Associated Press
Oct 26, 2018 | 7:45 PM

AJ Dillon carried it 32 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Brown threw for a score and ran for another and Boston College beat Miami 27-14 on Friday night.

It was only BC's fourth victory in its last 22 meetings against Miami.

Brown went 15 of 28 for 152 yards with an interception, and Jeff Smith had a TD catch for the Eagles (6-2, 3-1 ACC). BC has six wins in October for the first time since 2009.

Malik Rosier completed 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards and a TD, but was incepted twice, leading to 10 BC points. DeeJay Dallas added a TD run for Miami (5-3, 2-2).
Louisiana Tech ends FAU's 10-game home winning streak 21-13

J'Mar Smith threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana Tech beat Florida Atlantic 21-13 on Friday night to snap the Owls' 10-game home winning streak.

Louisiana Tech (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA), which is bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half for a 14-10 lead.

Smith found Teddy Veal in the end zone to extend Louisiana Tech's lead to 21-13 with 8:27 remaining. FAU appeared to get the ball back with just over two minutes left, but Louisiana Tech's drive was extended after a 15-yard penalty on the punt.

