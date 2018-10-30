College football: Urban Meyer says he’ll be back at Ohio State

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer addressed speculation that he could step down at the end of the season, saying Monday he felt fine and definitely would be back next year.
Meyer, who was suspended for three games to start the season and has been slowed by headaches caused by a cyst, has been the subject of talk around the college football world that he may retire after the season.
The chatter increased after he looked more distressed and beleaguered than usual on the sideline during the 49-20 loss to unranked Purdue on Oct. 20.
Asked to address the rumors at a news conference Monday, the 54-year-old Meyer said, “I plan on coaching.” Asked whether he would definitely return to Ohio State next year, he answered, “Yes.”
Etc.
Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson has resigned, citing personal health-related reasons beyond his control. Coach Lovie Smith said Nickerson told him it was in the program’s “best interest” to leave the staff. The Illini have given up 158 points during a three-game losing streak.
::
Florida State coach Willie Taggart has suspended leading receiver Nyqwan Murray and reserve linebacker Zaquandre White for the first half of this week’s ACC matchup against N.C. State. The football players threw a punch at Clemson players in separate incidents last weekend.