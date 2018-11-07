Advertisement

Michigan crashes the top four for the first time in College Football Playoff ranking

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Nov 06, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones celebrates his 23-yard touchdown reception against Penn State in the first half on Saturday. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

This week’s College Football Playoff ranking welcomed a new member to the exclusive top four while several Atlantic Coast Conference teams made big jumps within the top 25.

Alabama’s 29-0 dominance over Louisiana State on the road convinced the College Football Playoff committee that the Crimson Tide should maintain the top spot. Clemson came in at No. 2 followed by Notre Dame and Michigan. This is Michigan’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff ranking top four.

Georgia and Oklahoma were the first two teams out, coming in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Despite its blowout loss to Alabama, Louisiana State only dropped four spots from No. 3 to No. 7.

ACC teams made big jumps. Boston College rose five spots from No. 22 to No. 17, North Carolina State went from No. 21 to No. 14 and Syracuse jumped from No. 19 to No. 13.

Besides Alabama and Clemson, Washington State and Central Florida were the other teams that remained in their current spots at No. 8 and No. 12 respectively.

Auburn and Washington debuted in the ranking for the first time this season while Utah, Texas A&M and Virginia fell out.

The Southeastern Conference again had the most ranked teams with seven.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Louisiana State

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. Central Florida

13. Syracuse

14. North Carolina State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington

If the season ended today, this would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:

Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan

Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (College Football Playoff semifinal game)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Rose Bowl in Pasadena

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

No. 7 Louisiana State vs. No. 12 Central Florida

Peach Bowl in Atlanta

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Kentucky

The third College Football Playoff Rankings will be released next Tuesday.

