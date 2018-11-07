Michigan crashes the top four for the first time in College Football Playoff ranking

This week’s College Football Playoff ranking welcomed a new member to the exclusive top four while several Atlantic Coast Conference teams made big jumps within the top 25.
Alabama’s 29-0 dominance over Louisiana State on the road convinced the College Football Playoff committee that the Crimson Tide should maintain the top spot. Clemson came in at No. 2 followed by Notre Dame and Michigan. This is Michigan’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff ranking top four.
Georgia and Oklahoma were the first two teams out, coming in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.
Despite its blowout loss to Alabama, Louisiana State only dropped four spots from No. 3 to No. 7.
ACC teams made big jumps. Boston College rose five spots from No. 22 to No. 17, North Carolina State went from No. 21 to No. 14 and Syracuse jumped from No. 19 to No. 13.
Besides Alabama and Clemson, Washington State and Central Florida were the other teams that remained in their current spots at No. 8 and No. 12 respectively.
Auburn and Washington debuted in the ranking for the first time this season while Utah, Texas A&M and Virginia fell out.
The Southeastern Conference again had the most ranked teams with seven.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Louisiana State
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kentucky
12. Central Florida
13. Syracuse
14. North Carolina State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Boston College
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington
If the season ended today, this would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:
Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan
Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Rose Bowl in Pasadena
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 7 Louisiana State vs. No. 12 Central Florida
Peach Bowl in Atlanta
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Kentucky
The third College Football Playoff Rankings will be released next Tuesday.