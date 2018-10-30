No surprise as Alabama and Clemson earn top spots in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The first ranking of the College Football Playoff was released Tuesday and it’s no surprise that the committee felt that Alabama is the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Clemson, Louisiana State and Notre Dame rounded out the top four.
Michigan and Georgia were ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Alabama is ranked in the top four for the 22nd time while Clemson earned its 19th such ranking.
Central Florida is the highest-ranked team within the Group of 5 coming in at No. 12, which is the highest initial ranking for any Group of 5 team. Memphis debuted at No. 13 in 2015.
Washington State was the highest-ranked team from the Pac-12, coming in at No. 8. Utah is No. 15.
The Southeastern Conference has seven teams ranked, the Atlantic Coast Conference five.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Louisiana State
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Central Florida
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. North Carolina State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia
If the season ended today, this would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:
Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Louisiana State
Rose Bowl in Pasadena
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 8 Washington State
Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Central Florida
Peach Bowl in Atlanta
No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida
The second College Football Playoff Rankings will be released next Tuesday.