Penn State climbs to No. 2 after weekend of upsets

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.

A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.

TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.

Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

The AP Top 25

Team (first-place votes) Record

1. Alabama (61) 7-0

2. Penn State 6-0

3. Georgia 7-0

4. TCU 6-0

5. Wisconsin 6-0

6. Ohio State 6-1

7. Clemson 6-1

8. Miami 5-0

9. Oklahoma 5-1

10. Oklahoma State 5-1

11. USC 6-1

12. Washington 6-1

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Virginia Tech 5-1

15. Washington State 6-1

16. South Florida 6-0

16. NC State 6-1

18. Michigan State 5-1

19. Michigan 5-1

20. UCF 5-0

21. Auburn 5-2

22. Stanford 5-2

23. West Virginia 4-2

24. LSU 5-2

25. Memphis 5-1