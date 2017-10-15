Penn State climbs to No. 2 after weekend of upsets

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.
Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.
TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.
Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.
The AP Top 25
Team (first-place votes) Record
1. Alabama (61) 7-0
2. Penn State 6-0
3. Georgia 7-0
4. TCU 6-0
5. Wisconsin 6-0
6. Ohio State 6-1
7. Clemson 6-1
8. Miami 5-0
9. Oklahoma 5-1
10. Oklahoma State 5-1
11. USC 6-1
12. Washington 6-1
13. Notre Dame 5-1
14. Virginia Tech 5-1
15. Washington State 6-1
16. South Florida 6-0
16. NC State 6-1
18. Michigan State 5-1
19. Michigan 5-1
20. UCF 5-0
21. Auburn 5-2
22. Stanford 5-2
23. West Virginia 4-2
24. LSU 5-2
25. Memphis 5-1