Transfer Dakota Prukop moves to top of Oregon's quarterback chart

Montana State graduate transfer Dakota Prukop is listed atop Oregon's depth chart at quarterback for the season opener.

The No. 24 Ducks listed Prukop ahead of freshman Justin Herbert on the two-deep chart for the home game against UC Davis on Sept. 3.

Prukop passed for 3,025 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions at Montana State last year. He also rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Big Sky team that finished 5-6.

He follows in the footsteps of Oregon's starter for the opener last season, Vernon Adams, a graduate transfer from Eastern Washington.

Herbert, a local prospect out of Sheldon High in Eugene, threw for 3,170 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior last year. He won the backup job over redshirt freshman Travis Jonsen and freshman Terry Wilson, who had both played in Oregon's annual spring game.

Duke quarterback expected to miss season

A person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press that Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk is expected to miss the season after reinjuring the Achilles tendon he tore in February.

The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Sirk's status. This marks the third injury to an Achilles tendon since 2013 for Sirk, who led Duke in rushing and passing last season and was the co-MVP of the Blue Devils' Pinstripe Bowl victory over Indiana.

Auburn defensive back Stephen Roberts has been charged with attempting to elude an officer and possessing a firearm without a license. Auburn Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said that the 20-year-old Roberts was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop and attempted to flee from the officer. The arrest report shows Roberts was arrested Wednesday at 9:53 p.m. and the firearm was a handgun. Both charges are misdemeanors. Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson says Coach Gus Malzahn “is gathering all of the facts and will handle the situation appropriately.” …

Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow will start Thursday night at Florida International. The highly touted junior college transfer beat out junior Zander Diamont, who had more experience in the Hoosiers' system. … Junior Mike White has been named Western Kentucky's starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers' Sept. 1 opener against visiting Rice. …

East Carolina has dismissed starting defensive lineman Darius Commissiong from the football team after his arrest on a felony animal cruelty charge. Greenville police say a 1-year-old Shih Tzu belonging to a woman they declined to identify was found dead. Commissiong was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center on $25,000 secured bond.