College football: Ohio State trounces Oregon State 77-31; Maryland upsets Texas

With coach Urban Meyer serving a suspension, new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. had a record-setting day, throwing for five touchdowns as No. 5 Ohio State routed Oregon State 77-31 in the opener for both teams Saturday.
After a preseason fraught with drama, the Buckeyes shook off Meyer's first absence from the Ohio State sideline in six years, scoring on five on the first six possessions and overcoming some defensive sloppiness.
Meyer will be allowed to return to practice on Monday, although his suspension by the university will last for two more games. He was sanctioned after an investigation showed he mismanaged former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other bad behavior.
Haskins, who took the keys from four-year starter J.T. Barrett, was 22 for 30 for 313 yards. The five touchdowns and yards gained are records for a first-time Ohio State starter. Ohio State's Mike Weber rushed 20 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon State quarterback Conor Blount found some holes in the Ohio State defense, throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns, but he also was sacked five times in the first half, twice by All-American defensive end Nick Bosa. Running back Artavis Pierce ran for two long touchdowns in the second half.
at Maryland 34, No. 23 Texas 29: The Terrapins emerged from a trying offseason with an emotionally charged upset of the Longhorns, shaking off a lengthy weather delay to provide Matt Canada a satisfying victory in his debut as interim coach.
After blowing a 24-7 lead, Maryland forced three turnovers in the final 6:09 and scored the game's final 10 points to stun the Longhorns in the opener for the second year in a row. This one was even more impressive because of what the Terrapins endured this summer.
Maryland has dedicated its season to Jordan McNair, the offensive lineman who collapsed on the practice field on May 29 and died two weeks later of heatstroke. The Terrapins paid tribute to McNair by lining up with 10 players on their first offensive play of the game. Maryland waited for a delay of game to be called, and Texas declined the penalty in a show of sportsmanship. Maryland players wore a sticker No. 79 on their helmets and emerged from the tunnel with one of his former teammates carrying a red flag, also emblazoned with McNair's number. In addition, there was a moment of silence before the game.
The circumstances surrounding the medical treatment administered to McNair on the scene, as well as charges of bullying by the coaching staff, led to the university placing head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave and the resignation of strength coach Rick Court.
Canada, the offensive coordinator, was named the interim coach.
Freshman Jeshaun Jones ran for a score, threw for one and caught a 65-yard TD pass. Quarterback Kasim Hill completed 17 of 29 passes for 222 yards.
at No. 2 Clemson 48, Furman 7: Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and the Tigers scored on all five of his drives in the season-opening rout.
Even with Lawrence's impressive debut, completing nine of 15 passes for 137 yards and no interceptions, senior starter Kelly Bryant also shined. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 44 yards and another score.
at No. 7 Oklahoma 63, Florida Atlantic 14: Kyler Murray, taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners to the win.
Murray connected on 9 of 11 passes in just under one half of action. The first-round Major League Baseball draft pick also ran for 23 yards on four carries.
Marquise Brown caught six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Rodney Anderson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Lee Morris caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and blocked a punt for the Sooners.
Oklahoma led 42-0 at halftime — the most points the Sooners have scored in a first half since 2008.
at No. 16 Texas Christian 55, Southern 7: Shawn Robinson threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half. Robinson, who won his only start last season as a true freshman, came out of preseason camp as the starting quarterback. The Horned Frogs scored on their first six drives to take a 38-7 lead before fellow sophomore Michael Collins, a former transfer from Penn, took over after halftime.
Derius Davis caught a 12-yard TD from Robinson and the true freshman later returned a punt 73 yards for a score as the Frogs won their 17th consecutive home opener under coach Gary Patterson. Robinson completed 17 of 24 passes for 182 yards
In other games:
— Zach Bednarczyk threw three touchdown passes and Jeff Steeb and Elijah Trent had interceptions on Temple's last two possessions to lead Villanova to a 19-17 upset in the season-opening crosstown matchup.
— Jordan Ta'amu threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and Scottie Phillips ran for a career-high 204 yards and two more scores to give Mississippi a 47-27 win over Texas Tech.
— Anthony Brown threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while playing just the opening half in his return from a season-ending knee injury, and Boston College opened its 120th season with a 55-21 victory over in-state rival Massachusett.
— D'Eriq King accounted for four touchdowns, including three in the second half when Houston rallied to beat Rice 45-27.
— Jakobi Meyers had career highs of 14 catches for 161 yards — including two big third-down grabs on the clinching late drive — to help North Carolina State beat James Madison 24-13