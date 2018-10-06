College football: Texas upsets No. 7 Oklahoma after blowing lead; Northwestern takes down No. 20 Spartans

Freshman Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give 19th-ranked Texas a 48-45 victory Saturday over No. 7 Oklahoma after Kyler Murray had rallied the Sooners with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Sam Ehlinger ran for three touchdowns and threw for 314 yards with two more scores for Texas (5-1, 3-0 Big 12), which has its first five-game winning streak since 2013. The sophomore quarterback converted third-and-3 on Texas' final drive with a 4-yard keeper and his 8-yard draw to the middle of the field set up the winning kick .
The Longhorns took a 45-24 lead into the fourth quarter before Murray threw a 19-yard TD pass to Lee Morris and ran 67 yards for a score on a one-play drive. Trey Sermon's 7-yard run for the tying touchdown with 2:38 left gave the Sooners three TDs in a span of six minutes.
Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1), the three-time defending Big 12 champion, lost to the Longhorns for the third time in six seasons. This was the first time in that span Texas was ranked for the Red River Rivalry, which had never had more combined points in a 113-game series that dates back to 1900.
Murray completed 19 of 26 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 92 yards. But he also had two turnovers, only his third interception of the season and a big fumble in the third quarter when he lost control of the ball when scrambling.
Five plays after Murray's fumble, not long after his 77-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown, the Longhorns led 38-24 when Ehlinger burst into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Ehlinger flashed the “Hook `Em Horns” sign to the burnt orange-clad end of the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, where the crowd of 92,300 was split 50-50 for the annual showdown at the State Fair of Texas.
at No. 9 West Virginia 38, Kansas 22:
One messy game didn't diminish West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's confidence in Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier.
Grier's four turnovers overshadowed a four-touchdown performance in No. 9 West Virginia's 38-22 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first five games for the second time in three seasons.
“We'll take the sloppy win and go home,” Holgorsen said.
The heavily-favored Mountaineers had no trouble moving the ball against Kansas (2-4, 0-3), but Grier's efforts to throw into extra coverage near the goal line cost his team plenty of points.
Grier was intercepted three times in the first half either in the end zone or at the goal line, two of them by cornerback Hasan Defense. All three of Grier's interceptions occurred when West Virginia had driven inside the Kansas 15-yard line.
at No. 15 Michigan 42, Maryland 21:
Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 15 Michigan brushed off a sloppy start to beat Maryland 42-21 Saturday.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) fell behind late in the first quarter and didn't take the lead again until midway through the second quarter. They scored 24 straight points to take control and added another TD and 2-point conversion with 6:37 remaining to seal their fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1) went ahead on Ty Johnson's 98-yard kickoff return with 1:10 left in the first half, but they didn't score again until early in the fourth quarter.
at No. 23 North Carolina State 28, Boston College 23:
Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns while No. 23 North Carolina State held on after squandering most of a big second-half lead to beat Boston College 28-23 on Saturday.
Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 28-3 on Finley's scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third. But the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) responded with 20 straight points, including a blocked punt return for a score with 3:33 left that made it a one-possession game.
Finley made the clinching play, connecting with Stephen Louis on the right sideline for 21 yards on a third down to move the chains with 1:08 left and send the Wolfpack into kneeldown mode.
Northwestern 29, at No. 20 Michigan State 19:
Clayton Thorson threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and Northwestern recovered from another second-half slip to beat No. 20 Michigan State 29-19 on Saturday.
The Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) entered with the nation's top-ranked run defense and held Northwestern (2-3, 2-1) to 8 yards on the ground, but it didn't matter. The Wildcats moved the ball consistently well through the air, and Michigan State's offense was mostly inept except for a brief stretch in the third quarter.
Thorson threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Cameron Green with 15 seconds left in the third, and a 2-point conversion gave Northwestern a 22-19 lead.
The Wildcats missed a field goal with 6:41 to play, but Michigan State went 15 yards backward on the ensuing possession and had to punt. The Spartans held again defensively, and on the next possession, they had second-and-1 from their own 11. After two near-sacks, running back Connor Heyward was stopped on fourth down. Thorson scored on a 2-yard run to make it a 10-point game with 2:51 left.
“We'll find the answers. I feel pretty confident in that,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We'll right the ship.”