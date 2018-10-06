College football: Texas upsets No. 7 Oklahoma after blowing lead; Northwestern takes down No. 20 Spartans

Five plays after Murray's fumble, not long after his 77-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown, the Longhorns led 38-24 when Ehlinger burst into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Ehlinger flashed the “Hook `Em Horns” sign to the burnt orange-clad end of the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, where the crowd of 92,300 was split 50-50 for the annual showdown at the State Fair of Texas.