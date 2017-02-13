Kanses State’s Bill Snyder has throat cancer

Kansas State football Coach Bill Snyder has been diagnosed with throat cancer, though treatments are going well and he expects to be on the field when the Wildcats begin spring practice next month.

The Hall of Fame coach, 77, addressed his health in a statement Monday, shortly after rumors began to circulate that he was seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness. Snyder said he has been receiving outpatient treatment for about three weeks at the University of Kansas Hospital with consultation from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He said specialists at both centers “projected a positive outcome.”

Snyder did not describe the severity of the cancer, nor did he discuss what types of treatments he has been receiving. But he did say that treatments are scheduled so that he can be in the office on a regular schedule through the first week of March.

Kansas State begins spring practice March 29.