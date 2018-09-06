College football viewers' guide: ranked matchups between USC-Stanford, Georgia-South Carolina highlight this week

The battle for the best team in the Dallas metropolitan area will be decided. Texas Christian hopes that dual-threat quarterback Shawn Robinson can repeat what he did last week against Southern. The sophomore passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two in a 55-7 win. Southern Methodist hopes to get its offense going earlier than it did last week, when the Mustangs all their points in the last 8½ minutes of a 46-23 loss to North Texas.