College basketball: Wilmington wins CAA

C.J. Bryce scored 24 points, Devontae Cacok had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and UNC Wilmington clinched its second consecutive NCAA tournament berth with a 78-69 victory over College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Assn. championship game Monday night in Charleston, S.C.

The Seahawks (29-5) grabbed control with an 18-5 run in the second half. Bryce sparked the surge with a three-pointer and finished it off with another, making it 65-50 with 8:25 remaining.

Jarrell Brantley scored 20 for the Cougars (25-9).

Iona 87, Siena 86 (OT): Jordan Washington had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Gaels held off the Saints in overtime at Albany, N.Y., to win their record 10th Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and an NCAA tournament bid. Despite playing with four fouls, Washington scored six points for Iona (22-12) in the tense extra period, during which the score was tied five times. Marquis Wright hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, the last of his 29 points for Siena (17-17), to make the final score closer.

East Tennessee State 79, UNC Greensboro 74: T.J. Cromer scored 23 points, and the Buccaneers (27-7) rallied to beat the top-seeded Spartans (25-9) for the Southern Conference tournament championship at Asheville, N.C., securing their first NCAA bid since 2010. Francis Alonso scored 28 points for UNC Greensboro, which led by seven points at halftime.