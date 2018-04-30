Kentucky Derby puts a spotlight on horse racing's competitive infighting

An ADW customer has to provide their bankroll up front before any bet can be made. There are four major sites, TwinSpires, owned by Churchill Downs; Xpressbet, owned by the Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and other tracks across the country; NYRA Bets, which is an arm of the nonprofit New York Racing Assn., which runs tracks in New York. And then there is TVG, the only one that does not own a track and could not survive if it were just a television network. It must rely on its ADW for profits.