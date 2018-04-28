Five things to look for before and during this year's Kentucky Derby on May 5

The likely favorite is Santa Anita-based Justify. But he didn't race as a 2-year-old and no horse unraced at that age has won the Derby since 1882. The biggest mystery is Mendelssohn, who won the UAE Derby by more than 18 lengths. No horse from Dubai has ever finished better than fifth in the Derby. And then there is trainer Todd Pletcher, who has four horses in the race.