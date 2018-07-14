Novak Djokovic advances to Wimbledon final by beating Rafael Nadal 10-8 in fifth set

Novak Djokovic finished what he started.
The three-time Wimbledon winner beat Rafael Nadal by a razor-thin margin Saturday, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8, to advance to the men’s singles final against Kevin Anderson.
The Djokovic-Nadal match was suspended for curfew at 11 p.m. Friday with Djokovic holding a 2-1 sets advantage.
At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked man to reach the Wimbledon final since No. 48 Mark Philippoussis was runner-up in 2003.
Djokovic won his first Wimbledon title in 2011, then won back-to-back championships in 2014 and ’15 by defeating Roger Federer on both occasions.
Nadal is the world’s No. 1-ranked player.
“It’s hard to pick the words,” an emotional Djokovic said after the match. “I’m just going through things, flash back to all 15 months and everything I’ve been through to get here. … I’m just overwhelmed.”