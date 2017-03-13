Julia Louis-Dreyfus dusts off 'Elaine' dance for Northwestern basketball team [Video]

Shoe insoles and ugly dances — after 78 years of waiting, the Northwestern basketball team is finding some unusual ways to celebrate March Madness.

The Wildcats might be the best story of the 2017 NCAA tournament, making the field of 68 for the first time in school history.

Shortly after the announcement on Selection Sunday, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — whose son, Charlie Hall, plays forward for the team — tweeted a message of congratulations that reached back to her “Seinfeld” days.

Later, the school posted a video of players opening a special delivery from the shoe company that sponsors the athletic department.

Players grabbed up boxes of new gold-and-white shoes and held up the purple insoles that won’t be visible to fans watching their first-round game against Vanderbilt.

The inserts said: “Making History.”

“You don’t get many chances in life to be a part of something historical,” Coach Chris Collins said. "To be a part of this is something they can never take away from us.”

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter