How many college bowl games is too many?

College football fans who think the bowl season has gotten out of hand — too many games, too many teams — should know one thing.
ESPN does not agree.
The network has announced plans to televise 35 bowl games next season with a schedule that begins Dec. 15 and stretches into the new year.
The lineup includes sentimental favorites such as the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl, the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and the Camping World Bowl.
Which begs the question: Whatever happened to the Poulan Weed-Eater Bowl?
ESPN's 2018-19 offering remains virtually unchanged from last season, when the network claimed that games drew an average of more than 6 million viewers.
Another possible reason for so many bowls?
ESPN owns and operates 14 of them.
Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter