Tennessee State football player expelled for punching coach on the sideline [Video]

A Tennessee State University football player has been dismissed from the team and expelled from the school for hitting a coach.

TSU athletics director Teresa Phillips told the Tennessean newspaper of Nashville that 22-year-old senior defensive end Latrelle Lee, of Dothan, Ala., was kicked off the team and expelled Monday.

Video shows Lee hitting strength coach T.J. Greenstone twice in the head, knocking him to the turf, on the sideline during Saturday night’s game against Southeast Missouri at TSU’s Hale Stadium.

One of Greenstone’s duties is keeping players from getting too close to the sideline during games, to avoid a penalty. The Tigers' offense was on the field at the time.

Lee was a criminal justice major who had started in two games this season. He didn't play in Saturday's game.