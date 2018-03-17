Golf: Henrik Stenson takes one-shot lead ay Bay Hill; Tiger Woods five back

"My putting is improved to no end and my ball-striking has always been pretty solid," Davies said. "My putting has been letting me down for the last four, five, six years. I changed to the claw grip in Arkansas last year and I've started to hole some putts." Davies has more than 80 worldwide victories, four of them majors, and represented Europe in 12 Solheim Cups. She's trying to win for the fifth time in Phoenix after taking the Standard Register PING at Moon Valley four straight years from 1994-97.