Golf: Andrew Putnam and Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into two-man race

Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.
In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.
A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18.
Putnam was bogey-free playing a group ahead. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.
Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.
Sei Young Kim and Celine Herbin share lead in ShopRite LPGA
Sei Young Kim birdied seven of her last 10 holes for a share of the lead with Celine Herbin in the suspended second round of the ShopRite LPGA.
Kim was 10 under for the tournament with three holes left when play was suspended because of darkness.
Herbin had her second straight 5-under 66.
Hebrin birdied No. 18 after play resumed following a delay of nearly three hours because of lightning strikes in the area. The Frenchwoman left her job as a biochemical engineer at age 27 to become a professional golfer.
Kim, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, was one of 36 players unable to complete the round.
Mariah Stackhouse (65), Annie Park (65), Ashleigh Buhai (66) and Su Oh (two holes left) were two strokes back. Stackhouse is trying to become the tour's first black winner.
Two-time champion Anna Nordqvist had a 73 to drop from a tie for first to a tie for 34th at 3 under.
Tom Lehman leads Champions' Principal Charity Classic
Tom Lehman shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.
Lehman eagled the par-5 eighth and played a 10-hole stretch in 7 under before dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th. He had a 13-under 131 total, the best two-round score at Wakonda Club.
From neighboring Minnesota, Lehman has finished in the top 10 in each of his first six appearances in Iowa, but the 1996 British Open champion has never won the event.
First-round leader Bernhard Langer had a 69 to fall into a tie for second with Glen Day (68), Woody Austin (68) and Scott Parel (66).
Kristen Gillman helps U.S. open big lead in Curtis Cup
Kristen Gillman won two more matches and the United States opened a 9-3 lead over Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge.
Gillman, the 20-year-old University of Alabama star from Austin, Texas, improved to 4-0 and helped the Americans move within 1 1/2 points of regaining the cup they lost in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland. The U.S. leads the series 28-8-3.
The United States won five of the six matches Saturday, sweeping the morning four-ball session. Gillman and Jennifer Kupcho got it started by beating Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb 3 and 2 in the opening match. Lilia Vu and Mariel Galdiano edged Alice Hewson and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1, and Lucy Li and Andrea Lee topped Lily May Humphreys and Shannon McWilliam 3 and 2.
In the afternoon foursomes, Gillman and Lauren Stephenson routed Annabell Fuller and India Clyburn 6 and 5; Li and Sophia Schubert beat Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam 7 and 5; and Mehaffey and Lamb defeated Kupcho and Lilia Vu 2 and 1.