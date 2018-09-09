Golf: BMW Championship may be shortened

Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world.
And he still might not have to hit another shot.
More rain delayed the start of the final round at the BMW Championship in Newton Square, Pa., until at least mid-afternoon Sunday. Even if Aronimink Golf Club can be ready for play, the round will not end.
Slugger White of the PGA Tour says the goal is to complete 72 holes. If wet conditions do not allow for golf on Monday and more than half the 69-man field has not finished, the third FedEx Cup event could be cut short to 54 holes. Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory would get him to No. 1 in the world ranking.
Fitzpatrick keeps European Masters title
Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard.
Fitzpatrick had holed a shorter birdie putt on the same 18th green 20 minutes earlier to card a 3 under 67. That forced a playoff with Denmark's Bjerregaard, who fired a 7 under 63.
Both finished with 17 under totals of 263 at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the sun-soaked Swiss Alps.
Fitzpatrick earned a winner's check of more than 400,000 euros ($450,000) for his fifth career title. The 24-year-old Englishman last won on the same course one year ago. Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) placed third, two shots back, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick. The 33-year-old Frenchman led until making double bogey at the par-5 14th.