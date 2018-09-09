Golf: BMW Championship may be shortened

Slugger White of the PGA Tour says the goal is to complete 72 holes. If wet conditions do not allow for golf on Monday and more than half the 69-man field has not finished, the third FedEx Cup event could be cut short to 54 holes. Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory would get him to No. 1 in the world ranking.