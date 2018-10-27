Golf: Strong finish keeps Tony Finau three shots ahead at HSBC Champions

Tony Finau closed with three straight birdies for a two-under-par 70 and took advantage of a late collapse by Justin Rose to keep his three-shot lead Saturday in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
Finau was on the verge of falling three shots behind until he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt from off the green at the 16th, hit a tee shot that rolled to within 18 inches on the par-three 17th and finished with a 12-foot birdie putt on 18.
Rose's tee shot on the 17th bounced into the hazard and led to double bogey. He hit into the water on the 18th and made bogey for a 70.
Finau was at 13-under 203. He was three ahead of Rose, Masters champion Patrick Reed (70) and Xander Schauffele (69).
Korda, Hsu share LPGA Taiwan lead
Nelly Korda shot a three-under 69 to share the lead with Wei-Ling Hsu after three rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan City on Saturday.
Playing in front of a home crowd, Hsu finished with an even-par 72 on Saturday after shooting 68 and 67 in the first two rounds.
Korda and Hsu have a total of nine-under 207 and both will be looking for their first LPGA titles in Sunday's final round at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club.
Korda is the sister of fellow LPGA player Jessica Korda.
Five players are within two shots of the leaders: Jin Young Ko (69), Bronte Law (69), Megan Khang (70), Lydia Ko (72) and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (73).