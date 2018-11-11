Golf: Lee Westwood charges to win in South Africa

Lee Westwood was finally back in the winner's circle on Sunday and it was in a familiar setting, clinching his third title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa by coming from behind to overhaul a three-shot deficit in the final round.
Westwood denied Sergio Garcia a wire-to-wire victory at Sun City and Louis Oosthuizen a first success at his home tournament by surging past the two major winners with a fabulous 8-under-par 64.
Westwood won back-to-back Nedbank titles in 2010-11, before the event was part of the European Tour, but hadn't tasted victory on the tour since April 2014. The 45-year-old Englishman hadn't won anywhere for more than three years.
“I'm a bit emotional, to be honest,” Westwood said, his voice breaking as he battled to hold back tears. “You're never sure whether you're going to be able to do it again. Until now my emotions have felt really under control all day, which is what I've been working hard on.”
Westwood saved his best — as well as his tears — for last at Gary Player Country Club as the best round of the day and only the second 64 of the week saw him finish 15 under overall, a three-shot win over Garcia (70), with Oosthuizen (69) third on 11 under.
His birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, set up by pinpoint iron play as the pressure mounted, settled a fascinating final-round battle between him, Garcia and Oosthuizen.
“I was just trying to hit fairways and stick to my game plan and hit it in the right places, Westwood said. “I've got a bit of a process that I'm going through with my golf swing and I'm starting to see better shots. The 7-iron into 17 is probably one of the best shots I've ever hit.”
Garcia had led from the start and had a two-shot advantage over Oosthuizen and was three ahead of Westwood after three rounds. But Westwood's finish proved irresistible.
Down the stretch, Garcia couldn't make any birdies on the last six holes. Oosthuizen kept slipping up, with three bogeys and a double-bogey on the last to go with his eight birdies. Westwood didn't drop a shot all day.