Paul Casey eagles No. 18 to take lead at Deutsche Bank Championship

Paul Casey made a birdie and eagle over the last three holes Sunday for a five-under 66 and a three-shot lead going into the Labor Day finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Casey hit his tee shot to 5 feet for birdie on the par-three 16th, and then drilled a three-iron into the swirling wind on the par-five 18th, and it worked out perfectly.

It landed just left of the green, caught a ridge and rolled to 30 inches for the eagle to put Casey at at 15-under 198.

Brian Harman was second after a 68, and PGA champion Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Smylie Kaufman were four shots back.

The starting times for Monday were moved because remnants of Hermine were expected to produce 35 mph wind and rain.

Masson claims first LPGA title

Caroline Masson broke out of a star-filled pack to win the LPGA Manulife Classic for her first tour title.

The 27-year-old German player rebounded from an opening double bogey to make nine birdies in a five-under 67. She beat third-round leader Mi Hyang Lee, Minjee Lee and Solheim Cup teammate Karine Icher by a stroke, finishing at 16-under 272 at Whistle Bear.

Masson joined Anna Nordqvist and Brittany Lang as the only players over 23 years old to win in the first 24 events this season — and also joined Nordqvist as the only European winners.

Mi Hyang Lee had a 71, Minjee Lee shot 68, and Icher 66. Mi Hyang Lee parred the final two holes to miss a chance for a playoff.

Ariya Jutanugarn tied for fifth at 14 under in her bid to win three straight events for the second time this season. The second-ranked Jutanugarn made two late bogeys in a 70.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko and 2015 winner Suzann Pettersen also were 14 under. Ko had a 68, and Pettersen finished with a 66. Canadian star Brooke Henderson tied for 39th at seven under after a 71.

Noren wins European Masters

Alex Noren of Sweden sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat Scott Hend of Australia in a playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday.

Noren fired a five-under round of 65 to be tied at 17 under with Hend, the overnight leader who carded a 66 on the Swiss Alps course in Crans-Montana.

The 39th-ranked Noren won $502,000 and his sixth European Tour title on the same Swiss Alps course where his first came in 2009.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston of England went five under on the inward nine holes to card a 65, trailing Noren and Hend by three. Lee Westwood was the best of Europe's Ryder Cup players, firing a seven-under 63 to place fourth, five strokes back.