Golf: Chad Collins nearly has sub-60 round at Barbasol Championship

Chad Collins missed a chance for the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and third of the season, parring the final two holes for an 11-under 60 in the second round of the Barbasol Championship in Opelika, Ala.

Collins hit his approach to the back fringe on the par-four 18th, leaving a 70-foot downhill birdie try that he hit five feet past. He was at 15-under 127 for a four-stroke lead over Grayson Murray (64) and Cameron Tringale (66).

Collins had five birdies in a front-nine 30, parred the 10th and ran off six straight birdies to get to 11 under for the round.

Piller still leading

Gerina Piller followed her opening eight-under 63 with a 68 to maintain a one-stroke in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Piller had four birdies and a bogey at Highland Meadows in the second round to reach 11-under 131.

She’s winless on the LPGA Tour.

“Well, it’s only Friday, so I wouldn’t put the cart before the horse, but to get that first win I think would be really special, no matter where it is,” Piller said. “I’m just going to try to focus on the process, and the result will take care of itself.”

U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson had a 65 to move into a tie for second with fellow American Nelly Korda (64), South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim (67) and Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien (68).