Golf roundup: Kim wins in record-breaking fashion

Vijay Singh birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Highland Park, Ill. ... Thidapa Suwannapura won her first LPGA Tour event, closing with a six-under 65 and birdieing the first playoff hole to defeat Brittany Lincicome at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. ... Laura Davies went virtually unchallenged in the final round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open championship for women 50 and older, claiming the title by 10 strokes over Juli Inkster.