Golf roundup: Kim wins in record-breaking fashion

Michael Kim didn’t just win his first PGA Tour event Sunday. He dominated in a fashion never seen at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Kim’s prizes? A little over a million bucks, a two-year exemption on tour and a trip to the British Open.
Kim shot a final-round 66 to win the John Deere Classic by a record-setting eight strokes. Kim finished at 27-under 257 to break Steve Stricker’s tournament record from 2010 by one shot.
Kim also qualified for next week’s Open.
Bronson Burgoon, Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder all finished at 19 under.
Scottish Open
Brandon Stone’s 10-under 60 secured a four-shot victory at the Scottish Open in Gullane, earning him a third professional title of his career — the first outside his native country — and the bonus prize of a qualifying spot in the British Open.
Eddie Pepperell, who led for much of the final round, shot 64 to finish alone in second place, one clear of Luke List ,Trevor Immelman and Jens Dantorp.
Etc.
Vijay Singh birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Highland Park, Ill. ... Thidapa Suwannapura won her first LPGA Tour event, closing with a six-under 65 and birdieing the first playoff hole to defeat Brittany Lincicome at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. ... Laura Davies went virtually unchallenged in the final round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open championship for women 50 and older, claiming the title by 10 strokes over Juli Inkster.