Golf roundup: Patrick Reed and Danny Willett tied for lead in Dubai

“I feel the adrenaline might have gone now,” Fleetwood said, seemingly conceding the race. “I think you kind of know when your time's up. I lasted within two days of the season. It was going to be a stretch trying to win it, but it is what it is. I'll play (Sunday) and we'll see how we do, but it's fine.” Three-time European No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is attempting to win the tournament a third time — carded a 71 to fall into a tie for 13th with a 207.