Mark Gottfried is out at N.C. State

Mark Gottfried couldn’t reverse North Carolina State’s two-year slide in time to save his job.

The school said Thursday that the coach is out after the season. The move comes as a once-promising season continues to unravel, with the Wolfpack struggling to compete in Atlantic Coast Conference play and losing games by lopsided margins.

N.C. State has lost six straight games with four of those by at least 24 points, the last coming Wednesday night against 10th-ranked rival North Carolina.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season's end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward.

“Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

Gottfried had a 122-82 record with the Wolfpack, including NCAA Tournament trips in his first four years that included two Sweet 16 appearances.

But N.C. State has slid to 30-30 over the past two seasons — including 8-24 in Atlantic Coast Conference play — and struggled to maintain continuity amid transfers, players leaving early to pursue professional playing careers, and staff turnover.

“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of N.C. State, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” Gottfried said in a statement Thursday. “N.C. State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”