Racing! Today is a big day at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, September 29. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.24 45.82 1:08.97 1:34.68 1:47.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Bacoli 123 9 2 4–hd 5–3 5–4 3–hd 1–1 Ocampo 5.40 9 Amazon Cry 122 8 9 3–1 3–1½ 3–2 2–½ 2–½ Pereira 1.80 8 Perfection Tale 125 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1 3–½ Chaves 59.40 4 Odyssey Explorer 122 3 6 9 9 8–hd 6–1 4–1½ Pena 23.80 6 Warren's Fandango 122 5 7 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–4 5–¾ Bejarano 5.80 1 Brilliant Light 125 1 3 7–1 8–½ 9 7–4 6–4¼ Gonzalez 15.40 2 Insubordination 125 2 4 2–hd 2–3 2–9 4–1½ 7–2¾ T Baze 2.60 7 Kinsale Warrior 117 6 8 8–½ 7–1 6–hd 8–1½ 8–2½ Roman 32.10 5 Sirari 122 4 5 6–1 6–½ 7–1 9 9 Arroyo, Jr. 7.90

10 BACOLI 12.80 5.20 4.00 9 AMAZON CRY 3.20 2.80 8 PERFECTION TALE 12.00

$1 EXACTA (10-9) $14.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (10-9-8-4) $2,896.90 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-8) $332.00

Winner–Bacoli B.g.3 by Colonel John out of Classica, by Pure Prize. Bred by Schiano Racing Inc. (WV). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,232 Exacta Pool $91,554 Superfecta Pool $44,706 Trifecta Pool $59,861. Scratched–Kinematico.

BACOLI four wide early, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid three deep past the eighth pole under left handed urging and gamely prevailed late. AMAZON CRY pulled between foes early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch, bid between foes in the drive, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly. PERFECTION TALE pulled three deep early, inched away then angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, responded when challenged into the stretch, inched away again in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. ODYSSEY EXPLORER angled in early then went outside rival into the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. WARREN'S FANDANGO between rivals early, chased inside, came out in midstretch and was outfinished. BRILLIANT LIGHT pulled along the inside and steadied past the wire the first time, tugged his way into a bit of a tight spot off heels into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had a mild late bid. INSUBORDINATION pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KINSALE WARRIOR three deep early, chased outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIRARI between rivals early, angled in and stalked the pace inside to the stretch and weakened in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 24.47 48.62 1:13.12 1:25.99 1:39.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Image of Joplin 116 3 2 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–2 1–2¾ Solis 3.20 5 Saint Dermot 123 5 5 4–1 3–1 2–1 2–2 2–1¼ Gonzalez 2.90 2 Freddies Dream 118 2 3 5 5 5 3–1½ 3–5¼ Roman 1.40 1 Over Achiever 123 1 1 3–½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 4–4¼ Bejarano 3.80 4 Seal Six 123 4 4 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd 5 5 Ocampo 13.10

3 IMAGE OF JOPLIN 8.40 4.00 2.40 5 SAINT DERMOT 4.00 2.40 2 FREDDIES DREAM 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $11.80 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $32.30

Winner–Image of Joplin Dbb.g.6 by Southern Image out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $121,051 Daily Double Pool $37,915 Exacta Pool $52,706 Trifecta Pool $31,888. Claimed–Image of Joplin by Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Miller, Andy and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Freddies Dream by Lerner Racing and Schwartz, Jack. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Over Achiever by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

IMAGE OF JOPLIN had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, inched away again into the second turn and won clear under urging. SAINT DERMOT stalked three deep then bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again outside on the second turn and into the stretch and held the place. FREDDIES DREAM pulled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, continued under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch but clearly bested the others. OVER ACHIEVER also pulled early and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SEAL SIX stalked off the rail, bid between horses a half mile out, tracked again off the inside then between foes on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.07 46.81 59.09 1:11.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Airfoil 118 6 2 4–hd 3–1 1–1 1–2¾ Roman 0.90 2 Royal F J 123 1 5 2–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–2¼ Pedroza 6.00 3 G. A. Betting 123 2 6 6 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1¾ Pena 11.00 6 Heir of Storm 116 5 4 3–1 6 6 4–2¼ Solis 1.70 4 Changing Karma 121 3 1 5–hd 5–1 5–½ 5–ns Boulanger 30.80 5 Rough Passage 123 4 3 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd 6 Mitchell 19.50

7 AIRFOIL 3.80 2.40 2.10 2 ROYAL F J 3.40 2.60 3 G. A. BETTING 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $6.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6) $28.50 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $15.00

Winner–Airfoil Dbb.g.7 by Bernardini out of Wind Flow, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Turner Breeders, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Michael A. Moran. Mutuel Pool $127,134 Daily Double Pool $14,442 Exacta Pool $61,045 Superfecta Pool $33,107 Trifecta Pool $50,411. Claimed–Airfoil by Power Hour Racing. Trainer: Justin Clark. Claimed–Heir of Storm by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Golden Atlantic. $1 Pick Three (10-3-7) paid $52.00. Pick Three Pool $43,308.



AIRFOIL stalked three deep then four wide on the turn, bid three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted in some and proved best. ROYAL F J stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, gained the advantage into the turn, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong but bested the others. G. A. BETTING saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and gained the show. HEIR OF STORM pressed the pace outside then three deep on the backstretch, stalked between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHANGING KARMA was in a good position stalking the pace between foes to the stretch and also weakened. ROUGH PASSAGE pulled his way to the early lead, dueled off the rail then between foes, battled outside the runner-up on the turn and between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.12 46.63 1:11.91 1:25.19 1:38.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Divisor 122 3 2 2–½ 3–½ 3–6 1–½ 1–1 Gonzalez 4.70 7 Conqueror 125 7 1 4–3½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–4 2–8½ Prat 1.30 4 Inhibition 125 4 5 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 3–8 3–7½ Espinoza 5.50 1 John and Montan 122 1 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–7 4–3 Elliott 18.80 6 Super Duper Cooper 122 6 4 3–hd 4–2 4–½ 4–½ 5–6¾ T Baze 4.40 2 Latitude 125 2 6 6–6 6–5 5–1 5–hd 6–8¼ Pedroza 14.30 5 Fregosi 122 5 3 5–2 5–½ 7 7 7 Van Dyke 6.50

3 DIVISOR 11.40 4.40 3.20 7 CONQUEROR 2.80 2.40 4 INHIBITION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $16.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-1) $461.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4) $28.95

Winner–Divisor B.g.3 by Harlan's Holiday out of Unbridled Ridge, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Queen Bee Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $180,054 Daily Double Pool $16,023 Exacta Pool $106,754 Superfecta Pool $40,017 Trifecta Pool $70,892. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $87.20. Pick Three Pool $18,726.



DIVISOR angled in and dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid again outside the runner-up in the drive to gain a short lead and inched away late under urging. CONQUEROR dueled four wide then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive and could not quite match the winner late. INHIBITION had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and bested the others. JOHN AND MONTAN dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and improved position. SUPER DUPER COOPER pressed the pace three deep between foes on the first turn then stalked off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the second turn and weakened. LATITUDE chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the second turn and had little left for the drive. FREGOSI settled off the rail chasing the pace, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.22 46.35 59.33 1:06.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Warrior's Lullaby 122 1 7 2–1 1–hd 2–4 1–1½ Maldonado 5.90 4 American Currency 122 4 1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 2–7¼ Stevens 1.20 9 Sandbed 122 9 9 9 9 6–2 3–1½ Arroyo, Jr. 13.20 3 Colormemoney 122 3 5 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 4–1¼ Espinoza 2.30 7 Haulin' Freight 122 7 4 5–1 5–hd 5–1 5–ns Gutierrez 10.80 8 Ridgefield Rocket 122 8 2 4–3 4–6 4–7 6–7 Conner 21.60 6 First Ballot 122 6 8 8–3 8–hd 7–1 7–1½ Pena 60.10 2 Salsa King 117 2 6 7–3½ 7–1½ 9 8–6¾ Roman 19.90 5 Quoting Hawk 120 5 3 6–1½ 6–3 8–1 9 Pereira 47.90

1 WARRIOR'S LULLABY 13.80 4.60 2.80 4 AMERICAN CURRENCY 3.00 2.40 9 SANDBED 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $79.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $17.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-4-9-3) $463.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-9) $77.85

Winner–Warrior's Lullaby B.c.2 by Majestic Warrior out of Eris, by Lion Heart. Bred by Kildare Stud (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $263,090 Daily Double Pool $23,460 Exacta Pool $158,853 Superfecta Pool $86,776 Trifecta Pool $111,372. Claimed–American Currency by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $75.30. Pick Three Pool $43,193.

50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/7-3-1) 4 correct paid $233.60. Pick Four Pool $122,232.

50-Cent Pick Five (10-3-1/7-3-1) 5 correct paid $1,512.15. Pick Five Pool $399,989.



WARRIOR'S LULLABY dueled inside, put a head in front on the turn, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and inched away late. AMERICAN CURRENCY sped to the early lead, dueled outside the winner, fought back to a short lead in the stretch but could not quite match that one late. SANDBED was reluctant to load then broke in the air and slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. COLORMEMONEY stalked a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. HAULIN' FREIGHT chased between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FIRST BALLOT broke slowly, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SALSA KING between horses early, chased inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way. QUOTING HAWK chased between rivals then inside on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.83 45.38 1:10.88 1:17.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Red Carpet Cat 122 4 5 4–½ 3–1 2–4 1–3½ Van Dyke 5.20 8 One I'm Running To 115 8 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1¾ Roman 3.50 2 Pick One 120 2 4 5–2 5–1 3–2 3–1½ Pereira 17.00 7 Gentrified 122 7 7 8 7–3½ 4–1½ 4–4½ Talamo 2.70 3 Mystical Image 122 3 3 3–1 4–½ 5–2 5–1½ Bejarano 11.10 6 Cupid's Beau 120 6 8 7–hd 8 8 6–½ Elliott 23.00 1 Iron Alex 120 1 6 6–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 7–5¼ Risenhoover 9.80 5 Tell Me a Story 122 5 2 1–1½ 1–hd 6–1 8 Prat 2.70

4 RED CARPET CAT 12.40 6.40 4.40 8 ONE I'M RUNNING TO 5.00 4.00 2 PICK ONE 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $82.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $29.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-7) $784.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $113.80

Winner–Red Carpet Cat B.g.3 by Discreet Cat out of Up in Lights, by Smart Strike. Bred by Russell L. Reineman Stable, Inc (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: R and K Racing and Joanides, Thomas N.. Mutuel Pool $217,619 Daily Double Pool $23,705 Exacta Pool $122,172 Superfecta Pool $64,173 Trifecta Pool $88,400. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $283.30. Pick Three Pool $48,668.



RED CARPET CAT stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. ONE I'M RUNNING TO close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid outside a rival to take the lead just past midway on the turn, inched away leaving the bend, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held second. PICK ONE chased a bit off the rail, split rivals on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. GENTRIFIED a step slow to begin, was four wide early then chased three deep to the stretch and lacked a rally. MYSTICAL IMAGE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. CUPID'S BEAU broke a bit slowly, chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and lacked a further response. IRON ALEX saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn, was in tight off heels into the stretch and did not rally. TELL ME A STORY sped to the early lead, angled in and inched away, set the pace inside, dueled briefly midway on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.66 48.85 1:12.92 1:24.44 1:35.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Domestic Vintage 120 5 8 10 8–½ 4–hd 5–1 1–¾ Talamo 11.70 1 Ok Doll 123 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–ns Bejarano 2.80 9 Bombilate 123 9 2 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–nk Stevens 4.40 7 Lucy De 125 7 4 3–hd 4–1 6–1½ 4–½ 4–1 Desormeaux 3.10 2 Salsita 120 2 7 5–hd 7–hd 8–hd 7–½ 5–ns Roman 6.70 4 Mrs. Norris 123 4 10 9–hd 9–½ 9–1 9–2 6–ns Prat 11.10 6 Khaleesi 116 6 1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 7–1 Solis 45.70 10 Hacktivism 125 10 6 6–hd 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 8–1 Gutierrez 25.90 8 Arethusa 123 8 5 7–1 6–1 7–1 8–1 9–1 Ocampo 6.80 3 Lindeza 123 3 9 8–hd 10 10 10 10 Conner 46.60

5 DOMESTIC VINTAGE 25.40 11.00 6.60 1 OK DOLL 4.60 3.60 9 BOMBILATE 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $106.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $57.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-1-9-7) $1,227.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-9) $187.00

Winner–Domestic Vintage B.f.3 by Americain out of Wine Glow, by Tiznow. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $243,336 Daily Double Pool $32,380 Exacta Pool $139,320 Superfecta Pool $65,484 Trifecta Pool $89,440. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $953.90. Pick Three Pool $67,009.



DOMESTIC VINTAGE stalked three deep then four wide on the second turn, bid five wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, fell back slightly in midstretch then gamely came on again under urging to get up late. OK DOLL took the early lead and inched away into the first turn, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and fought back gamely between foes late. BOMBILATE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second tu5rn and into the stretch and continued gamely three deep between foes on the line. LUCY DE pulled some, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, bid along the fence in the stretch and also went willingly to the wire. SALSITA saved ground stalking the pace, came out off heels for room past midstretch and was outfinished between foes late. MRS. NORRIS chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and also was outfinished. KHALEESI (BRZ) pulled some outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail, bid between foes on the second turn and outside the runner-up again in midstretch and was outkicked late. HACKTIVISM stalked three deep, bid four wide between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. ARETHUSA (GB) chased between horses then outside a rival, split foes into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LINDEZA saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.69 48.56 1:13.58 1:26.19 1:39.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Major Cabbie 120 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–6¼ Van Dyke 9.20 5 Jungle Warfare 120 5 9 3–½ 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 2–1½ Smith 1.40 9 Canadian Game 120 9 5 6–hd 5–hd 4–2½ 3–2½ 3–2¼ Gutierrez 14.20 6 Xten 120 6 2 4–2 3–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–1¼ T Baze 4.50 7 Holy Ghost 120 7 6 9 9 5–2 5–3½ 5–1 Desormeaux 3.40 3 Extrordinary Jerry 120 3 3 2–hd 4–1 6–1 6–½ 6–3¼ Bejarano 24.20 4 Gran Fiesta 120 4 8 8–hd 8–½ 7–3½ 7–5 7–5¾ Prat 14.70 8 Blended Citizen 120 8 4 7–1½ 7–½ 8–4 8–18 8–67¾ Pereira 10.60 2 Unlawful Act 120 2 7 5–hd 6–1 9 9 9 Espinoza 56.60

1 MAJOR CABBIE 20.40 9.40 6.20 5 JUNGLE WARFARE 3.20 2.80 9 CANADIAN GAME 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $297.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $30.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-9-6) $1,044.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-9) $140.35

Winner–Major Cabbie B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Love Catcher, by Pine Bluff. Bred by Cloyce C. Clark Jr. (LA). Trainer: Dan L. Hendricks. Owner: Sareen Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $314,690 Daily Double Pool $30,185 Exacta Pool $155,165 Superfecta Pool $76,242 Trifecta Pool $96,277. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $746.20. Pick Three Pool $40,139.



MAJOR CABBIE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn and won clear under some left handed urging and a long hold late. JUNGLE WARFARE three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail on the second turn and outside a rival nearing the stretch and held second. CANADIAN GAME five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, angled to the inside on the second turn and bested the others. XTEN pressed the pace four wide on the first turn and three deep on the backstretch, stalked outside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. HOLY GHOST bobbled at the start, settled three deep then outside a rival, moved up outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed late kick. EXTRORDINARY JERRY prompted the pace between foes then stalked inside on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened. GRAN FIESTA chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, also fell back on the second turn and weakened. BLENDED CITIZEN four wide into the first turn, chased between horses, also dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. UNLAWFUL ACT bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Eddie D Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.03 43.02 1:05.86 1:11.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Mr. Roary 121 10 9 9 9 6–hd 1–nk Conner 22.80 2 Tribalist 121 2 6 2–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 2–½ Espinoza 3.80 4 Om 121 4 7 8–1½ 6–hd 4–1 3–½ Van Dyke 1.00 6 Forever Juanito 121 6 1 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 4–½ Talamo 14.30 8 Coastline 121 8 4 7–1 7–2 8–2½ 5–1¼ Prat 11.20 1 Prize Exhibit 120 1 8 3–1 3–2½ 3–1 6–½ Gonzalez 30.50 10 Zarqa Star 121 9 3 5–½ 8–½ 9 7–¾ Pedroza 95.50 3 California Diamond 118 3 5 6–2 4–hd 7–hd 8–ns Desormeaux 15.30 5 Rocket Heat 121 5 2 1–4 1–2½ 2–1 9 Roman 37.90 7 Guns Loaded 121 7 10 dnf Bejarano 5.00

11 MR. ROARY 47.60 17.00 6.60 2 TRIBALIST 4.20 3.00 4 OM 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $418.20 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $151.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-2-4-6) $2,545.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-2-4-6-8) $26,010.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-4) $247.85

Winner–Mr. Roary Ch.g.4 by Scat Daddy out of If Angels Sang, by Seattle Slew. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $412,204 Daily Double Pool $144,755 Exacta Pool $207,701 Superfecta Pool $130,324 Super High Five Pool $34,082 Trifecta Pool $161,324. Scratched–Krsto Skye. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-1-4-5-1-11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $10,887.

$1 Pick Three (5-1-11) paid $2,737.50. Pick Three Pool $139,187.

50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-1-11) 63 tickets with 4 correct paid $9,018.95. Pick Four Pool $747,448.

$2 Pick Six (3-1-4-5-1-11) 51 tickets with 4 out of 6 paid $215.20. Pick Six Pool $95,108. Pick Six Carryover $50,810.



MR. ROARY settled off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, rallied under urging and split foes a sixteenth out and got up late. TRIBALIST stalked outside a rival, took the lead alongside the pacesetter in the drive, inched clear in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. OM pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch, bumped with a rival in upper stretch and finished well. FOREVER JUANITO chased outside, was kept a bit wide by the riderless horse leaving the hill, came five wide into the stretch and continued willingly late. COASTLINE settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. PRIZE EXHIBIT (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZARQA STAR stalked outside then three deep to the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. CALIFORNIA DIAMOND was in a good position stalking the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bumped with a foe in upper stretch and could not summon the needed response. ROCKET HEAT bobbled at the start, sped to a clear early lead, set the pace inside, dueled briefly in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GUNS LOADED threw his head, reared then stumbled at the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling GUNS LOADED was the cause of his own trouble. Rail on hill at 7 feet.