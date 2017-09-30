Racing! Today is a big day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter. Big day at Santa Anita, five Grade 1 races.
First of all, thanks to all of you who emailed your well wishes on this new venture. And thanks for all your suggestions on how to make it better. Like I said this is an evolving process and hopefully by mid-century we’ll have it perfect.
We’ll be tackling a variety of issues but we can’t get to all of them right out of the gate. Otherwise, what would I write about next week?
Today has a couple of debuts. First, we’ve decided to do a play-of-the-day and have called upon Jeff Nahill, who handicaps for our sister paper the San Diego Union-Tribune, so we know he’s used to being stuck on the road trying to get to or from Del Mar. (My comment, not his.)
And, today will be what I think is the most exciting part of this newsletter — full charts with trip comments.
But before we review Friday and preview Saturday
Need something to read?
One of the sport’s all-time good guys, Bill Christine, is out with a new book “Bill Hartack — The Bittersweet Life of a Hall of Fame Jockey.” And he’ll be signing (and no doubt selling) copies at Santa Anita on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. outside Champions! Gifts & Apparel. It’s also available at Barnes & Noble. I haven’t read the book, but if Bill wrote it, it’s got to be good.
You may remember Bill was the horse racing writer for The Times for a couple of decades awhile back. He owned the sport. I remember when I had this silly idea I could be an investigative journalist and heard this great rumor: Secretariat was put down for the insurance money.
So I call Bill. “Hey, do you have Penny Chenery’s number?” Yup, he had it. “Hey do you have the number of the guy that did the necropsy?” Yup, he had it. “Hey do you have the number of that polo pony vet that once treated him?” Yup, he had it. Then he offered up some numbers at Claiborne Farm. There wasn’t a number he didn’t have, or a person he didn’t know.
You never read the story I worked on because, well, it wasn’t true. But I remember it for the power of Bill Christine.
Mr. Roary wins the Eddie D.
Mr. Roary won the Eddie D Stakes, about 6½ furlongs down the hill at Santa Anita. That’s about all you can be sure of coming out of this race. Guns Loaded unseated rider Rafael Bejarano just out of the gate and the 4-year-old gelding did all he could to mess up the race, running with the pack, running with the leaders, just running without 120 pounds tied to his back. Not his fault. He’s bred to run. It does appear that both horse and rider were OK. Bejarano did a tuck and roll and bounced right back up. It was the first stakes win at Santa Anita for jockey Tyler Conner. George Papaprodromou was the winning trainer. He paid $47.60 to win. Tribalist looked like he was going to win for Blake Heap and Victor Espinoza, but he was spooked by the riderless Guns Loaded as the wire approached. Om, the even money favorite, had no excuses, flattening out in the stretch. Take a look by watching here. It’s scary with a loose horse. But it ends without incident.
Big day at Santa Anita
If you are only going out to Santa Anita one day this meeting, this is the day. Five Grade 1s on an 11-race card and five turf races.
Racing secretary Rick Hammerle is taking Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo’s call for more turf races seriously. Of the five races, you’ve got the first and fourth, both maiden special weights, the sixth is an optional allowance claiming, the ninth is a graded stakes and the 11th is an ungraded stakes.
And the smallest field size is the fifth, the six-horse Zenyatta Stakes.
The first post is an early 12:30 p.m. There is also a $50,809 pick six (no not an interception for a touchdown) carryover leading to an expected pool of at least a half-a-mil on Saturday.
Couple of thoughts, just so you don’t think I’m in Santa Anita’s pocket. Wouldn’t it be nice if Santa Anita could just let its biggest day of the meet stand on its own instead of luring people to the track with the promise of a Santa Anita Windshield Sunshade? (Thoroughbred club members only.) And what if you come to the track on the train and shuttle because that’s your primary form of transportation? Or ride a motorcycle? Just sayin’.
Also, one of our subscribers asked why this big day of racing couldn’t have been on Sunday this year because it conflicts with another big day, Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Those who observe this holiday are forbidden from sundown Friday until sundown Saturday from doing certain things, which includes going to a race track. Just a thought.
Let’s look at the five big races on Saturday’s card.
Zenyatta Stakes (fifth race, 2:30 p.m., 3YO and up, F & M, 1 1/16 miles): The major question is which Paradise Woods will we see? When last we saw the 3-year-old filly at Santa Anita she smoked the field in the Santa Anita Oaks, winning by 11 lengths. (Watch here.) Then she went to Kentucky Oaks, over a generously labeled sloppy track, got caught in a speed duel and finished 11th. (Watch here.) Off until August, she returned for a lackluster sixth in the Torrey Pines at Del Mar. Now, she did throw a 6-furlong bullet on Saturday. Richard Mandella knows what he’s doing and Flavien Prat is a good rider, so that’s why she’s the 6/5 favorite. Bob Baffert has Faithfully as the second favorite at 5/2. This 4-year-old is three of 10 lifetime with five seconds. John Sadler has Shenandoah Queen, at 3-1, in this race instead of the superior Stellar Wind, last year’s winner. He decided to train Stellar Wind up to the Breeders Cup Distaff instead of running in this spot.
Chandelier Stakes (seventh race, 2YO, F, 1 1/16 miles): Trying to figure which of these mostly lightly raced fillies has two good turns in them is the trick. The only horses that have gone a mile are longshots Terra’s Angel (12-1) and Holy Diver (30-1) and those races were on the turf. This one’s on the dirt. Morning-line oddsmaker Jon White seems to like Moonshine Memories and has made her 2-1. She’s unbeaten in two starts for hot trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Prat. Baffert has two entrants Alluring Star (4-1) with Joe Talamo up and Just a Smidge (7/2), who drops Bejarano and picks up “Big Money” (i.e. Mike Smith).
FrontRunner Stakes (eighth race, 4:03 p.m., 2YO, 1 1/16 miles): This race has produced two of the past three Kentucky Derby winners with American Pharoah in 2014 (watch here) and Nyquist in 2015, (watch here) so this race has some juice. This one is a rematch of the Del Mar Futurity when Bolt d’Oro ran down Zatter in the stretch. Bolt d’Oro has red-hot trainer Mick Ruis on his side. Ruis won three of the first five races at Santa Anita on Friday. Zatter is trained by Baffert, who said: “I was debating whether to run him here this week or take him to New York and run a one-turn mile in the Champage. I think he’s a nice horse that’s been working well. We don’t know who’s going to go two turns until you send him two turns.” Bolt d’Oro is at 2-1 and Zatter at 5-2. Baffert also has Solomini at 4-1. “He’s definitely going to be a two-turn horse,” Baffert said. “He’s still immature. he won his first time out and he has a lot of talent but he’s not mentally there yet.”
Rodeo Drive Stakes (ninth race, 4:34 p.m., 3YO and up, F & M, 1 ¼ miles on the turf): Goodyearforroses, trained by Del Mar meet co-champion Richard Baltas, is the 5-2 favorite. His last win came in the Santa Ana at Santa Anita in March. He’s won twice in three starts on the Santa Anita turf course. Mandella has two entries in Avenge, the second favorite at 3-1, and Majestic Heat, at 8-1. Prat got off Majestic Heat to ride Avenge so you know who he thinks is better. But sentimentally, you have give some love to Majestic Heat as the only Cal-bred in the race. She is the son of Unusual Heat, one of the best stallions in recent California history. He died earlier this year at 27.
Awesome Again Stakes (10th race, 5:05 p.m., 3YO and up, 1 1/8 miles): I get emails saying I write too much about Baffert. Well, hall of famer, Triple Crown winner, winner of 12 Triple Crown races, Arrogate, great horses, great trainer. Yeah, if you’re going to cover this sport you’re going to write about him. So that’s who I’m writing about to preview the Awesome Again. It appears in our print edition, so click here to learn an angle to this race. There’s also an update on Arrogate, so it’s worth a look.
Jeff Nahill’s spot play
10TH RACE: #6 Mubtaahij (4-1)
First off, trainer Art Sherman announced he will scratch Dortmund from this race. As is the case in many stakes in Southern California, it’s trainer Bob Baffert’s world and we’re just living in it. The profitable way to live in it is to take “the other Baffert” whenever the trainer starts two horses in the same race. More often than not, the longer priced-horse is live. Such is the case here. The Baffert-trained Cupid is the 2-1 morning-line favorite and rightly so, but Mubtaahij is making his first start in the Baffert barn and he has been training up a storm. In his last race, he finished fourth to Arrogate, Gun Runner and Neolithic. You might have heard of those horses as that was the $10 million Dubai World Cup. Beside a straight bet on Mubtaahij, an exacta box with Cupid might be the way to go.
Jeff Nahill is an editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: www.fromthewinnerscircle.me
Last thought
Now, the stars of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, September 29.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, September 30.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Channel Crossing
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|2
|Bitter Ring Home
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|3
|Impeachableoffense
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Scott Hansen
|12-1
|4
|Arch Anthem
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|5
|Martin Riggs
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Treasure Hunter
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|G. F. Almeida
|15-1
|7
|Zippy Groom
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|8
|Inscom
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|9
|Shane Zain
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|10
|Pubilius Syrus
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|11
|Primo Touch
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Dan L. McFarlane
|15-1
|12
|Dignitaire
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Gary Mandella
|9-2
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Make It a Triple
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|5-1
|2
|Supreme Venture
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|3
|Quiet Dude
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jorge Periban
|10-1
|4
|Upperclassman
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|5
|Handful of Stripes
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|6
|Hawks Peak
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|7
|Bolster
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kris' Rocket Kat
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|2
|Charming Ruler
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|30-1
|3
|Alternate Rhythm
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|4
|El Asesino
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|5
|Tizona
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|6
|Instilled Regard
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|7
|Blue Ox
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|8
|Lord Guinness
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|William E. Morey
|10-1
|9
|Peace
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|10
|Mourinho
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-2
|11
|Secular Nation
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|12
|Frenchmen Street
|Jamie Theriot
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Choo Choo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|2
|Landonese
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|30-1
|3
|Pointed
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|30-1
|4
|Formal Dude
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|5
|Big Buzz
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|6
|Onde Ah Mo
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|7
|Fleetwood
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-2
|8
|Pitching
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5-1
|9
|Rockaway
|Evin Roman
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|10
|So Long Sailor
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|11
|Restrainedvengence
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|12
|Purr Cat
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Pali High
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Faithfully
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Midnight Toast
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|3
|Motown Lady
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|4
|Paradise Woods
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-5
|5
|Rockport Babe
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Mick Ruis
|15-1
|6
|Shenandoah Queen
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Offshore
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|2
|Dangerfield
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|3
|Golden Doughnut
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|4
|Arch Prince
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|5
|Popyhowuspelcupcak
|Tyler Baze
|121
|William E. Morey
|12-1
|6
|Troublewithatee
|Corey Nakatani
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Ice Kat
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|8
|Kencumin
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|9
|Ritzy A. P.
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Dan Blacker
|9-2
|10
|Taki's Choice
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|11
|Buckys Pick
|Evin Roman
|121
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dancing Belle
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|2
|Alluring Star
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|3
|Moonshine Memories
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|4
|Super Good
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|5
|Terra's Angel
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|12-1
|6
|Holy Diver
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|7
|Piedi Bianchi
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|8
|Just a Smidge
|Mike Smith
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'FrontRunner Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zatter
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Take the One O One
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|3
|Ayacara
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|4
|Bolt d'Oro
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Mick Ruis
|2-1
|5
|City Plan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|6
|Texas Wedge
|Evin Roman
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|7
|Encumbered
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|8
|Solomini
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|9
|Continental Divide
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Frenzified
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|2
|Goldy Espony
|Mike Smith
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|3
|Responsibleforlove
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|4
|Majestic Heat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Avenge
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Amboseli
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|7
|Beau Recall
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|8
|Decked Out
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|9
|Kiss Me Now
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Paulo H. Lobo
|20-1
|10
|Goodyearforroses
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Win the Space
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|2
|Dortmund
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|3
|Midnight Storm
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Curlin Rules
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|5
|Breaking Lucky
|Mike Smith
|122
|Reade Baker
|5-1
|6
|Mubtaahij
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|7
|Donworth
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|8
|Cupid
|Rafael Bejarano
|126
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Take A Deep Breath
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Thomas F. Proctor
|15-1
|2
|Grace Bay
|Chantal Sutherland
|124
|Frank Lucarelli
|30-1
|3
|Kenda
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Tapped
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|5
|Storm the Hill
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|6
|Noted and Quoted
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|7
|Isa Firecracker
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jamey R. Thomas
|30-1
|8
|Little Jude
|Evin Roman
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|9
|Spin Me a Kiss
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Kathy's Song
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|11
|Miss Southern Miss
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|12
|Queen Laila
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Chocolate Coated
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Neil French
|12-1
|14
|Tillie's Lily
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Jonathan Thomas
|5-1