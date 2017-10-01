Racing! Paradise Woods is the star of the Zenyatta Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we do a deconstruct on Saturday’s big race day at Santa Anita.
It’s always fun to be at the track. Can there be any better way to start the day then to walk in and see the niceness factor through the roof as trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Mike Smith were signing copies of a Zenyatta video? Why Saturday? The Zenyatta Stakes was Race 5. They sold more videos in the first minute than there were horses in the race. (More later.)
Thank goodness they have televisions at Santa Anita because about 10 or so feet of the infield scoreboard went black, meaning you could never see the odds on the one and sometimes the two. Not sure how many video scoreboard repair companies with weekend service are in the area but given the speed with which it was fixed (never) there can’t be many.
But throwing stones in a glass house can be dangerous business. We’ve had some technical glitches translating words to this newsletter. Corrections and typos that our excellent copy desk catches are not always making it to your newsletter. We apologize but we’re working on that. What’s the old expression: Doctors bury their mistakes, journalists publish theirs.
So on to Saturday’s five Grade 1 card, best of the 19-day meeting.
Zenyatta Stakes
A very disappointing field of four for fillies and mares, 3 and up, over 1 1/16 miles saw an impressive performance by Paradise Woods, the 1-2 favorite. She won by 5¼ lengths under a hand ride from Flavien Prat for trainer Richard Mandella. After crushing the field in the Santa Anita Oaks, she had poor performances in the Kentucky Oaks and Torrey Pines. But Saturday, no one was her match as she led the entire way. Faithfully finished second, Motown Lady third and Midnight Toast got fourth-place money just for showing up. (You can watch it here)
“I wasn’t as confident [as I have in the past], not in her ability but that she’s kind of gone south, mentally, on us,” Mandella said. We had to go through some hard times, and we did. She responded.” Jockey Prat also noticed a difference: “It was a lot different today,” he said. “Last time was very bad and nothing went well. … We’ve been working on her relaxing because she has a tendency sometimes to be very aggressive. She was quite good today and we look forward to the next step.”
Chandelier Stakes
Moonshine Memories gave Prat his second Grade 1 win on the day when he won 1 1/16-mile-race for 2-year-old fillies by 2 ¾ lengths. She basically stalked the pace behind Alluring Star until she entered then stretch then poked her head in front and then motored to an easy victory. The time was an unimpressive 1:46.32. Moonshine Memories was the 2-1 second favorite behind Alluring Star at 9/5. Moonshine Memories is undefeated in three starts.
“I just like the way she sat off horses and relaxed really well,” trainer Simon Callaghan said. “There’s some pressure [going into the Breeders’ Cup undefeated] when you’re training a filly like this.” (You can watch it here.)
FrontRunner Stakes
It’s pretty early but trainer Mick Ruis might have a Kentucky Derby horse. (I can say this, he can’t.) And jockey Corey Nakatani might have the super horse that launches him into the hall of fame. Bolt d’Oro looked unbeatable in this 2-year-old race race over 1 1/16 miles. Take The One O One, at 72-1, had a lead until the far turn when Bolt d’Oro and Solomini came even. It looked like it could be a good stretch duel but Bolt d’Oro found another gear, the same gear he used to win his first two races. He was hand-ridden the rest of the way to win by 7 ¾ lengths over Solomini. Take The One O One finished third. Bolt d’Oro was the 4/5 favorite and ran a blistering 1:43.54 for the way the track was playing. (You can watch it here.)
“I was more impressed when I watched the replay. I’m looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup as well as the first Saturday in May in Kentucky,” Nakatani said, doing something that is akin to talking about a no-hitter in progress. Mick Ruis, who has four wins in two days, was hugging and clapping in the winners’ circle. “This was pretty cool,” he said. “We thought he was going to run a good race. We thought he could run two turns, and now we know he can.”
Rodeo Drive Stakes
Prat won his third Grade 1 on the day when Avenge took the Rodeo Drives Stakes, for fillies and mares over 1 ¼ miles on the turf. It was double for Prat and Mandella, who won the Zenyatta Stakes. Avenge, at 2-1, went to the lead just past the ¾ mark and by the stretch was leading by 2 ½ lengths. He beat Goldy Espony by ¾ of a length. Responsibleforlove finished third. The favorite, Goodyearforroses, finished eighth in the nine-horse race. (You can watch it here.)
“Three Grade 1s, that’s a first for me,” Prat said. “My filly was nice and relaxed. When [Corey] Nakatani [on Goodyearforroses] came to me at the three-eighths, my filly grabbed the bit, but she stayed relaxed. I was surprised the other filly stopped like she did, but it worked out good for us.”
Awesome Again Stakes
Mubtaahij, the winning subject of Jeff Nahill’s play-of-the-day, proved to be too much for the field of older horses over 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. We have more extensive coverage of the race in our print and online edition. You can read it here. Midnight Storm finished second and Win The Space was third. (You can watch it here.)
Today at Santa Anita
Sunday at Santa Anita doesn’t quite have the cache it did on Saturday. It’s a nine-race card with four turf races, the first, fourth, seventh and ninth. The highlight is the John Henry Turf Championship, a Grade 2. It’s the seventh race with a field of nine ready to go 1¼ miles. Itsinthepost, for Jeff Mullins and ridden by Tyler Baze, is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. He’s well traveled having run at Santa Anita, Del Mar, Keeneland and Monmouth this year. He’s 12-3-2-2 on the Santa Anita turf course lifetime. He went from seventh at the top of the stretch to finish second by ¾ length in the Del Mar Handicap over 1 3/8th of a mile. (You can watch it here.) He was beaten at Del Mar by Hunt, who is the second favorite at 5/2. He’s won his last two races for the Phil D’Amato-Prat combination.
Jeff Nahill's spot play
4TH RACE: #8 Tweeting (6-1)
This filly has been away since early in the Del Mar meet, but trainer Bill Spawr is 19% first off the claim and he's 24% with horses off a 46 to 90-day layoff. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith takes the mount and he's 27% with Spawr and 3-for-6 together at Santa Anita. Should be forwardly placed early in the race.
Jeff Nahill is an editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: www.fromthewinnerscircle.me
Last thought
If you like this, or if you think you like it, or if you are unsure you like it, forward this to a friend and have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, just drop me an email at john.cherwa@latimes.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries. (If the entries or results look strange on your phone, take a look on a tablet or desktop for a more traditional view. I’ll stop saying this after a while.)
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 30.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.24 1:10.35 1:22.21 1:33.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Pubilius Syrus
|122
|10
|1
|7–hd
|6–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Desormeaux
|2.50
|8
|Inscom
|122
|8
|6
|4–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|2–1
|2–5½
|Prat
|3.30
|4
|Arch Anthem
|122
|4
|5
|8–2
|8–2½
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–ns
|T Baze
|17.70
|5
|Martin Riggs
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–2
|4–ns
|Stevens
|6.00
|1
|Channel Crossing
|122
|1
|8
|1–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Van Dyke
|15.20
|9
|Shane Zain
|122
|9
|4
|6–1½
|7–3
|7–1
|6–2
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|18.20
|12
|Dignitaire
|122
|12
|10
|11–1½
|9–½
|9–½
|8–½
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|7.60
|3
|Impeachableoffense
|122
|3
|9
|10–1½
|11–3
|10–2
|9–2
|8–¾
|Gonzalez
|9.50
|11
|Primo Touch
|115
|11
|7
|5–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|7–1
|9–½
|Fuentes
|28.20
|7
|Zippy Groom
|122
|7
|11
|9–1½
|10–hd
|12
|11–½
|10–1¾
|Pereira
|56.30
|2
|Bitter Ring Home
|122
|2
|12
|12
|12
|11–½
|12
|11–1½
|Talamo
|19.00
|6
|Treasure Hunter
|123
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|8–1
|10–1½
|12
|Ocampo
|17.50
|10
|PUBILIUS SYRUS
|7.00
|3.60
|3.00
|8
|INSCOM
|5.00
|3.80
|4
|ARCH ANTHEM
|8.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$14.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (10-8-4-5)
|$707.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-4)
|$87.40
Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $236,176 Exacta Pool $152,459 Superfecta Pool $62,135 Trifecta Pool $92,241. Scratched–none.
PUBILIUS SYRUS stalked outside a rival then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead between horses nearing midstretch, drifted in some and held on gamely under left handed urging. INSCOM three deep early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide then outside the winner, also drifted in some and went willingly to the wire. ARCH ANTHEM saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and got up three deep on the wire for third. MARTIN RIGGS had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, bid between foes a half mile out then outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. CHANNEL CROSSING had speed inside then inched away into the first turn, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also was edged for third. SHANE ZAIN three wide early, chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. DIGNITAIRE angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE settled inside then off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PRIMO TOUCH four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. ZIPPY GROOM a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. BITTER RING HOME also broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TREASURE HUNTER had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, fell back three deep then angled in on the second turn, steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference into the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.08 45.60 58.30 1:11.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bolster
|123
|7
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.00
|3
|Quiet Dude
|120
|3
|4
|7
|7
|4–½
|2–½
|T Baze
|13.10
|4
|Upperclassman
|115
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|3–nk
|Roman
|15.80
|1
|Make It a Triple
|123
|1
|5
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–1
|4–8¾
|Bejarano
|7.00
|6
|Hawks Peak
|120
|6
|6
|6–6
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|14.50
|5
|Handful of Stripes
|125
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|6–3
|6–2¼
|Maldonado
|3.20
|2
|Supreme Venture
|125
|2
|7
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|Talamo
|2.20
|7
|BOLSTER
|6.00
|3.80
|3.00
|3
|QUIET DUDE
|8.60
|4.80
|4
|UPPERCLASSMAN
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)
|$24.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$22.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1)
|$916.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$97.00
Winner–Bolster Dbb.g.4 by Benchmark out of Mo Chuisle, by Free House. Bred by Gary Broad (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Lael Stables. Mutuel Pool $164,299 Daily Double Pool $48,326 Exacta Pool $98,038 Superfecta Pool $48,035 Trifecta Pool $75,001. Scratched–none.
BOLSTER had speed outside then dueled outside a rival and between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear and held under some urging. QUIET DUDE dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. UPPERCLASSMAN dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked inside then bid along the rail in tight a half mile out, tracked gain on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. HAWKS PEAK stalked outside then bid four wide leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. HANDFUL OF STRIPES stalked between foes then bid between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SUPREME VENTURE close up stalking the pace between rivals early, bid between foes and steadied in tight a half mile out, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.44 57.93 1:11.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Mourinho
|122
|10
|6
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–4
|1–4½
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|9
|Peace
|122
|9
|5
|9–2½
|8–1
|5–1½
|2–1½
|Prat
|12.50
|6
|Instilled Regard
|122
|6
|7
|3–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Smith
|1.00
|3
|Alternate Rhythm
|122
|3
|8
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–2½
|4–¾
|T Baze
|12.30
|1
|Kris' Rocket Kat
|122
|1
|11
|8–2
|7–hd
|7–½
|5–1½
|Bejarano
|21.10
|7
|Blue Ox
|122
|7
|1
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–1
|6–¾
|Desormeaux
|29.30
|12
|Frenchmen Street
|123
|11
|2
|4–1
|4–2½
|3–½
|7–1¼
|Theriot
|7.50
|4
|El Asesino
|122
|4
|10
|10–4
|10–3
|10–2½
|8–3¼
|Blanc
|46.70
|2
|Charming Ruler
|123
|2
|9
|11
|11
|11
|9–hd
|Ocampo
|122.90
|8
|Lord Guinness
|122
|8
|3
|7–hd
|9–5
|9–1½
|10–½
|Risenhoover
|18.30
|5
|Tizona
|122
|5
|4
|6–1½
|5–hd
|8–4
|11
|Gutierrez
|49.60
|10
|MOURINHO
|7.80
|5.40
|3.40
|9
|PEACE
|12.20
|5.40
|6
|INSTILLED REGARD
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10)
|$37.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$36.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-3)
|$619.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6)
|$45.80
Winner–Mourinho B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Sandi's Ready, by More Than Ready. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd. Mutuel Pool $340,373 Daily Double Pool $20,775 Exacta Pool $219,211 Superfecta Pool $116,720 Trifecta Pool $162,307. Scratched–Secular Nation.
$1 Pick Three (10-7-10) paid $53.70. Pick Three Pool $70,427.
MOURINHO dueled between foes then three deep, inched away leaving the turn, angled in some into the stretch, was pushed along to kick clear and proved best under a tap of the whip and steady handling late while drifting in. PEACE settled off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place. INSTILLED REGARD had good early speed and dueled between horses, remained between foes in midstretch and held third. ALTERNATE RHYTHM dueled inside, fought back on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. KRIS' ROCKET KAT broke slowly, moved up inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BLUE OX chased between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRENCHMEN STREET pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. EL ASESINO broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. CHARMING RULER also a bit slow to begin, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. LORD GUINNESS chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. TIZONA was in a good position chasing the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.41 47.64 1:11.39 1:23.02 1:34.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Restrainedvengence
|122
|10
|1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–5¾
|Pedroza
|5.40
|5
|Big Buzz
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|2–hd
|2–ns
|Bejarano
|2.40
|1
|Choo Choo
|122
|1
|4
|1–1
|4–2
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|11.60
|13
|Pali High
|122
|11
|9
|10–2
|11
|9–1
|8–hd
|4–½
|Smith
|5.10
|4
|Formal Dude
|122
|3
|11
|11
|10–hd
|10–4
|7–1
|5–1¾
|Talamo
|20.50
|8
|Pitching
|122
|7
|6
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–1
|5–1
|6–1½
|Van Dyke
|3.10
|3
|Pointed
|122
|2
|10
|7–1½
|8–hd
|7–½
|6–hd
|7–½
|Pena
|87.80
|6
|Onde Ah Mo
|122
|5
|8
|8–½
|7–1
|8–hd
|10
|8–1¼
|T Baze
|47.80
|9
|Rockaway
|117
|8
|7
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|9–½
|9–hd
|Roman
|27.30
|10
|So Long Sailor
|122
|9
|2
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–1
|10
|Desormeaux
|14.70
|7
|Fleetwood
|123
|6
|5
|9–1½
|9–2
|11
|dnf
|Ocampo
|12.20
|11
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE
|12.80
|6.80
|4.60
|5
|BIG BUZZ
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|CHOO CHOO
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-11)
|$63.00
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$25.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-1-13)
|$1,552.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-1)
|$182.30
Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.2 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Kelly Brinkerhoff. Mutuel Pool $390,191 Daily Double Pool $35,396 Exacta Pool $239,065 Superfecta Pool $113,895 Trifecta Pool $154,570. Scratched–Landonese, Purr Cat.
$1 Pick Three (7-10-11) paid $215.40. Pick Three Pool $29,328.
RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way along outside a rival nearing the first turn, stalked outside then tugged his way to the front on the backstretch, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn and drew clear in the stretch under some urging and steady handling. BIG BUZZ stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and edged rivals for the place between horses late. CHOO CHOO sped to the early lead, inched away into the first turn, relinquished command and stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edge for second. PALI HIGH broke slowly, angled in off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. FORMAL DUDE squeezed some at the start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. PITCHING bumped when three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. POINTED squeezed some at the break, pulled hard along the inside and was bumped and in tight into the first turn, stalked inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. ONDE AH MO angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ROCKAWAY (IRE) in a bit tight early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. SO LONG SAILOR close up stalking the pace between horses then off the rail into the stretch, also weakened. FLEETWOOD was bumped and steadied between foes into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.13 46.89 1:11.50 1:37.33 1:44.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Paradise Woods
|122
|4
|2
|1–4
|1–4
|1–4
|1–6
|1–5¼
|Prat
|0.50
|1
|Faithfully
|122
|1
|1
|3–2
|3–3
|2–hd
|2–7
|2–13¼
|Bejarano
|1.40
|3
|Motown Lady
|122
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|3–6
|3–6
|3–9¼
|Desormeaux
|8.30
|2
|Midnight Toast
|122
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Gonzalez
|32.50
|4
|PARADISE WOODS
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|FAITHFULLY
|2.20
|3
|MOTOWN LADY
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4)
|$24.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$1.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2)
|$2.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$1.15
Winner–Paradise Woods B.f.3 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Sarkowsky, Steven, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $256,869 Daily Double Pool $36,279 Exacta Pool $115,753 Superfecta Pool $25,037 Trifecta Pool $47,892. Scratched–Rockport Babe, Shenandoah Queen.
$1 Pick Three (10-11-4) paid $80.10. Pick Three Pool $69,276. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-10-11-4/5/6) 778 tickets with 4 correct paid $145.55. Pick Four Pool $148,433. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-7-10-11-4/5/6) 714 tickets with 5 correct paid $656.90. Pick Five Pool $545,313.
PARADISE WOODS sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in on the second turn, was pushed along under a brisk hand ride to open up and won clear in hand late. FAITHFULLY saved ground chasing the pace, advanced inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MOTOWN LADY stalked the winner off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MIDNIGHT TOAST drifted out some into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 47.93 1:11.47 1:35.33 1:46.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Troublewithatee
|121
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Nakatani
|10.10
|8
|Kencumin
|121
|8
|8
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|Bejarano
|3.00
|9
|Ritzy A. P.
|121
|9
|5
|7–2
|8–2½
|7–hd
|6–2
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Dangerfield
|124
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–hd
|1–1
|4–¾
|Van Dyke
|21.20
|10
|Taki's Choice
|121
|10
|9
|10–1
|10–½
|9–½
|8–1½
|5–1½
|Blanc
|17.80
|3
|Golden Doughnut
|121
|3
|10
|6–hd
|5–½
|1–hd
|4–½
|6–½
|Espinoza
|21.00
|4
|Arch Prince
|121
|4
|11
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–2
|7–hd
|7–¾
|Pedroza
|64.90
|1
|Offshore
|121
|1
|4
|9–2½
|9–2½
|10–2
|9–1
|8–nk
|Talamo
|17.40
|11
|Buckys Pick
|121
|11
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1
|5–1
|9–1¼
|Roman
|7.00
|12
|Sonneteer
|121
|12
|6
|11–2½
|11–2
|11–8
|11–16
|10–1
|Desormeaux
|6.20
|7
|Ice Kat
|121
|7
|7
|5–½
|6–1
|6–hd
|10–1
|11–17½
|Gonzalez
|26.20
|5
|Popyhowuspelcupcak
|121
|5
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|T Baze
|12.50
|6
|TROUBLEWITHATEE
|22.20
|9.60
|6.00
|8
|KENCUMIN (FR)
|4.60
|3.40
|9
|RITZY A. P.
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$32.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$58.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-2)
|$2,597.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9)
|$98.30
Winner–Troublewithatee B.g.3 by Into Mischief out of Eastside Ballad, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Frankel, Gerald and Ronald. Mutuel Pool $486,913 Daily Double Pool $37,246 Exacta Pool $284,978 Superfecta Pool $127,636 Trifecta Pool $188,967. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (11-4-6) paid $122.20. Pick Three Pool $85,356.
TROUBLEWITHATEE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole under left handed urging, took a short lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. KENCUMIN (FR) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes past the eighth pole then alongside the winner and continued willingly late. RITZY A. P. stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. DANGERFIELD had speed and pulled along the inside to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and was outfinished late. TAKI'S CHOICE angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT chased inside, bid along the rail to take a short lead into the second turn, dueled along the fence on that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ARCH PRINCE bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OFFSHORE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BUCKYS PICK broke outward, angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside a foe into the second turn and between horses into the stretch and weakened. SONNETEER broke outward, raced wide early then angled in and settled outside a foe, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ICE KAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace and was not a factor.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 46.75 1:12.06 1:38.87 1:46.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Moonshine Memories
|122
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–1½
|1–2¾
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Alluring Star
|122
|2
|5
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–nk
|Talamo
|1.90
|7
|Piedi Bianchi
|122
|7
|1
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–4½
|3–8
|3–9¼
|Gutierrez
|3.90
|1
|Dancing Belle
|122
|1
|7
|8
|7–2
|4–2
|4–12
|4–21½
|Desormeaux
|15.50
|8
|Just a Smidge
|122
|8
|4
|5–hd
|5–3½
|6–7
|5–3½
|5–14¼
|Smith
|5.40
|5
|Terra's Angel
|122
|5
|8
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–16
|6–36¾
|Risenhoover
|32.10
|4
|Super Good
|122
|4
|3
|3–½
|6–hd
|7–15
|7–20
|7–15¾
|Stevens
|14.90
|6
|Holy Diver
|122
|6
|6
|7–3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Linares
|107.50
|3
|MOONSHINE MEMORIES
|6.00
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|ALLURING STAR
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|PIEDI BIANCHI
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$61.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$8.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-1)
|$112.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)
|$12.30
Winner–Moonshine Memories B.f.2 by Malibu Moon out of Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $497,807 Daily Double Pool $42,655 Exacta Pool $224,853 Superfecta Pool $99,643 Trifecta Pool $141,991. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $46.10. Pick Three Pool $93,853.
MOONSHINE MEMORIES had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch, drifted in but won clear. ALLURING STAR had good early speed inside, kicked clear on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. PIEDI BIANCHI four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and just missed the place. DANCING BELLE settled inside then came off the rail into the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. JUST A SMIDGE five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide then three deep, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TERRA'S ANGEL broke out a bit, was in tight between foes early, stalked between rivals, dropped back and angled in into the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch. SUPER GOOD angled in on the first turn and steadied in tight, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and was eased through the drive. HOLY DIVER broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground, fell back on the backstretch, gave way readily and was eased through the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'FrontRunner Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 47.23 1:11.88 1:36.96 1:43.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Bolt d'Oro
|122
|4
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–3
|1–7¾
|Nakatani
|0.90
|8
|Solomini
|122
|8
|2
|5–2½
|5–3½
|3–1
|3–8
|2–2½
|Prat
|3.20
|2
|Take the One O One
|122
|2
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–3½
|Talamo
|72.10
|3
|Ayacara
|122
|3
|9
|8–1
|8–½
|7–1
|4–½
|4–7¼
|Desormeaux
|28.70
|1
|Zatter
|122
|1
|7
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–2½
|5–3½
|Bejarano
|3.10
|7
|Encumbered
|122
|7
|4
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–2
|6–3
|6–2¼
|Gutierrez
|18.20
|5
|City Plan
|122
|5
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–5¼
|Van Dyke
|111.10
|9
|Continental Divide
|122
|9
|6
|7–3
|7–2½
|8–2
|9
|8–½
|Espinoza
|70.80
|6
|Texas Wedge
|122
|6
|1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–2½
|7–1½
|9
|Roman
|13.30
|4
|BOLT D'ORO
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|SOLOMINI
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|TAKE THE ONE O ONE
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$6.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-3)
|$638.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2)
|$56.50
Winner–Bolt d'Oro B.c.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Globe Trot, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $586,011 Daily Double Pool $61,934 Exacta Pool $248,450 Superfecta Pool $138,810 Trifecta Pool $190,385. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $74.90. Pick Three Pool $136,092.
BOLT D'ORO stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. SOLOMINI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. TAKE THE ONE O ONE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. AYACARA (GB) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. ZATTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. ENCUMBERED chased a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. CITY PLAN settled outside a rival then off the rail, found the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE pulled outside horses early, chased alongside a rival and had little left for the drive. TEXAS WEDGE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.50 1:11.34 1:34.52 1:58.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Avenge
|124
|5
|2–1
|2–2
|3–1½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Goldy Espony
|122
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–1
|2–½
|2–ns
|Smith
|12.90
|3
|Responsibleforlove
|122
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|7–4
|3–ns
|Talamo
|11.20
|6
|Amboseli
|122
|6
|7–½
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–2
|6–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|37.80
|8
|Decked Out
|124
|7
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|Desormeaux
|6.40
|4
|Majestic Heat
|122
|4
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–2
|5–1
|3–hd
|6–2½
|Van Dyke
|21.90
|1
|Frenzified
|122
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–½
|Gonzalez
|83.10
|10
|Goodyearforroses
|122
|9
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|8–2½
|Nakatani
|1.10
|9
|Kiss Me Now
|124
|8
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–4
|8–2
|9
|9
|Mn Garcia
|49.20
|5
|AVENGE
|6.00
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|GOLDY ESPONY (FR)
|9.60
|6.40
|3
|RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE)
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$15.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$42.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-6)
|$2,731.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)
|$117.25
Winner–Avenge Dbb.m.5 by War Front out of Lerici, by Woodman. Bred by Lerici Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Ramona S. Bass, LLC. Mutuel Pool $419,234 Daily Double Pool $53,136 Exacta Pool $205,943 Superfecta Pool $100,567 Trifecta Pool $144,085. Scratched–Beau Recall (IRE).
$1 Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $25.90. Pick Three Pool $143,214.
AVENGE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, inched away on the second turn and angled in and held on gamely under urging. GOLDY ESPONY (FR) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, stalked leaving that turn, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and held second between foes late. RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the second turn, waited off heels past the eighth pole then got through inside and finished willingly. AMBOSELI pulled and was in a bit tight on the hill, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. DECKED OUT pulled and stalked the pace inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC HEAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also was outkicked. FRENZIFIED (GB) saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOODYEARFORROSES (IRE) four wide on the hill, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep a half mile out, tracked the winner on the second turn and weakened. KISS ME NOW (BRZ) pulled between foes and steadied on the hill, came out into the stretch then settled outside a rival, continued off the inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.06 1:11.56 1:37.75 1:51.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mubtaahij
|122
|5
|3
|6–7
|6–8
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|3.10
|3
|Midnight Storm
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|T Baze
|8.10
|1
|Win the Space
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–2½
|3–½
|Talamo
|25.60
|8
|Cupid
|126
|7
|5
|4–½
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–4½
|Bejarano
|1.20
|5
|Breaking Lucky
|122
|4
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–3½
|5–4
|5–10¼
|Smith
|3.40
|4
|Curlin Rules
|122
|3
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|5–2
|7
|6–1¼
|Prat
|13.40
|7
|Donworth
|122
|6
|6
|3–1
|2–½
|2–½
|6–3½
|7
|Gutierrez
|17.90
|6
|MUBTAAHIJ (IRE)
|8.20
|4.80
|4.20
|3
|MIDNIGHT STORM
|6.00
|4.80
|1
|WIN THE SPACE
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$28.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$23.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-8)
|$979.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$105.20
Winner–Mubtaahij (IRE) B.h.5 by Dubawi (IRE) out of Pennegale (IRE), by Pennekamp. Bred by Dunmore Stud Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $549,723 Daily Double Pool $46,002 Exacta Pool $233,805 Superfecta Pool $119,455 Trifecta Pool $165,324. Scratched–Dortmund.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $86,059.
MUBTAAHIJ (IRE) stalked outside, bid three deep into the stretch, gained a short advantage nearing midstretch and inched away late under urging. MIDNIGHT STORM sped to the early lead and came off the rail, angled in and inched away nearing the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held second. WIN THE SPACE unhurried along the inside for more than six furlongs, swung out three wide into the stretch and finished well. CUPID stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep into the second turn, angled in between foes into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and was edged for the show. BREAKING LUCKY chased off the inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CURLIN RULES stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch then tracked the pace inside, fell back on the second turn and weakened. DONWORTH stalked three deep, bid three wide then outside the pacesetter and between foes into the second turn, fell back and angled in on that turn and also weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.61 43.40 1:06.18 1:12.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Storm the Hill
|120
|5
|8
|9–hd
|10–½
|6–1
|1–hd
|Nakatani
|7.40
|4
|Tapped
|120
|4
|12
|12
|11–1½
|9–hd
|2–hd
|Smith
|4.90
|9
|Spin Me a Kiss
|122
|9
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–½
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|9.10
|10
|Kathy's Song
|122
|10
|4
|5–1
|4–1
|3–1½
|4–1
|Talamo
|7.90
|11
|Miss Southern Miss
|124
|11
|6
|10–hd
|9–1½
|8–hd
|5–nk
|Desormeaux
|3.30
|8
|Little Jude
|120
|8
|2
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–2
|6–hd
|Roman
|16.20
|6
|Noted and Quoted
|124
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|Bejarano
|11.00
|3
|Kenda
|124
|3
|7
|6–hd
|7–hd
|5–½
|8–1½
|Prat
|4.30
|12
|Queen Laila
|120
|12
|1
|7–hd
|6–2
|7–½
|9–1¼
|T Baze
|13.70
|1
|Take A Deep Breath
|120
|1
|9
|11–2
|12
|12
|10–½
|Van Dyke
|32.20
|7
|Isa Firecracker
|124
|7
|10
|8–1
|8–hd
|11–3
|11–1½
|Pedroza
|56.00
|2
|Grace Bay
|124
|2
|11
|3–1½
|3–hd
|10–½
|12
|Sutherland
|80.00
|5
|STORM THE HILL
|16.80
|8.00
|5.20
|4
|TAPPED
|5.60
|4.60
|9
|SPIN ME A KISS
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$84.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$43.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-10)
|$1,987.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-9-10-11)
|$8,040.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-9)
|$193.90
Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.3 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $546,940 Daily Double Pool $147,985 Exacta Pool $336,295 Superfecta Pool $166,666 Super High Five Pool $31,606 Trifecta Pool $224,866. Scratched–Chocolate Coated, Tillie's Lily.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-4-5-6-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $54,272. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $169.30. Pick Three Pool $122,408. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-6-5) 4240 tickets with 4 correct paid $231.15. Pick Four Pool $1,284,446. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 282 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $153.80. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $42,211.40. Pick Six Pool $378,972.
STORM THE HILL chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill, waited momentarily then split rivals in midstretch and rallied between foes under vigorous handling to get up late. TAPPED settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly three deep on the line. SPIN ME A KISS stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch, inched away in deep stretch but was caught late. KATHY'S SONG chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. MISS SOUTHERN MISS settled outside then chased three deep down the hill, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LITTLE JUDE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. NOTED AND QUOTED stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KENDA between rivals early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. QUEEN LAILA broke out a bit, chased outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TAKE A DEEP BREATH (GB) settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ISA FIRECRACKER chased between horses to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GRACE BAY pulled between horses early then saved ground chasing the pace, bobbled some on the dirt crossing, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|16,592
|$2,007,276
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,737,838
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,249,794
|TOTAL
|16,592
|$14,994,908
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 1.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blazinbeauty
|Evin Roman
|119
|Frank Lucarelli
|15-1
|75,000
|2
|Pistol Packin Rose
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|3
|Cynthiana
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Tink's Twirl
|Jamie Theriot
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|75,000
|5
|Zuzanna
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|6
|Lady Beware
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Mick Ruis
|30-1
|7
|Almost Carla
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|William E. Morey
|8-1
|8
|Arch of Troy
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|Mark D. Tsagalakis
|12-1
|9
|Midnight Lilly
|Israel Ocampo
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|10
|War Moccasin
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|75,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Forbidden Command
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|8,000
|2
|Mia's Storm
|Austin Solis
|116
|Ronald L. McAnally
|15-1
|8,000
|3
|I'm No Patsy
|Saul Arias
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|8,000
|4
|Honor Maker
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Dean Greenman
|5-1
|8,000
|5
|Papercoversrock
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|William E. Morey
|2-1
|8,000
|6
|Optimistic Outcome
|Evin Roman
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|8,000
|7
|Veronica Bay
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Marcelo Polanco
|6-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Patricia's Ring
|Mike Smith
|120
|Carla Gaines
|6-5
|2
|Secret Spice
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|9-2
|3
|Thirteen Squared
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Suspicious Spouse
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|5
|Hurricane Tiz
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Fantastic Girl
|Evin Roman
|115
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Joe'sgoldenholiday
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Tonahutu
|Gary Stevens
|121
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|3
|Goseecal
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|4
|Resky Business
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|William E. Morey
|8-1
|5
|Beautiful Becca
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|6
|Aura Rose
|Corey Nakatani
|121
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|7
|Helen Hillary
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|8
|Tweeting
|Mike Smith
|121
|William Spawr
|6-1
|9
|Literary Critic
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|10
|Instant Reflex
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Silver Fury
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|10-1
|50,000
|2
|Dare to Enter
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|8-1
|40,000
|3
|Midnight Run
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|Flip the Coin Jan
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|50,000
|5
|June Two Four
|Tyler Conner
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|50,000
|6
|Send a Buck
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|It's a New Year
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|50,000
|8
|Craft Brew
|Evin Roman
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raven Creek
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|2
|Mavericks
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|3
|Rhettbutler
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|8-1
|4
|My Boo
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|5-2
|5
|Prevail
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|6
|Gringo Star
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|7-2
|7
|Powerful Thirst
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Itsinthepost
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|2
|Prime Attraction
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|3
|Frank Conversation
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|4
|Chicago Style
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|6-1
|5
|Dressed in Hermes
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Janet Armstrong
|12-1
|6
|Up With the Birds
|Jamie Theriot
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|7
|Inordinate
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|8
|Hunt
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|9
|Win the Space
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Anonymity
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|2
|Adios Cali
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|3
|Utana
|Tyler Baze
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|12-1
|4
|Phantom Proton
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|5
|Gogoula
|Tyler Conner
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|6
|Just a Little Hope
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|8-1
|7
|Sheza Chattykat
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|8
|Lake Time
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|9
|Dominating Woman
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Abbey Vale
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|At Ease
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|25,000
|3
|Cowboy
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|25,000
|4
|Kristi's Copilot
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|Sky Preacher
|Tyler Baze
|123
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|25,000
|6
|Jomelo
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|22,500
|7
|Rye Patch
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|25,000
|8
|Path of David
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|Ebadan
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|10
|Malko
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|25,000
|11
|Buster Douglas
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Paulo H. Lobo
|12-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Crown the Kitten
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Sean McCarthy
|8-1
|25,000