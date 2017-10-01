Racing! Paradise Woods is the star of the Zenyatta Stakes

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 30. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.24 1:10.35 1:22.21 1:33.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Pubilius Syrus 122 10 1 7–hd 6–1 3–hd 1–hd 1–ns Desormeaux 2.50 8 Inscom 122 8 6 4–½ 5–hd 4–1 2–1 2–5½ Prat 3.30 4 Arch Anthem 122 4 5 8–2 8–2½ 6–hd 5–½ 3–ns T Baze 17.70 5 Martin Riggs 122 5 3 2–1 1–hd 2–1 4–2 4–ns Stevens 6.00 1 Channel Crossing 122 1 8 1–1 2–½ 1–hd 3–hd 5–2¼ Van Dyke 15.20 9 Shane Zain 122 9 4 6–1½ 7–3 7–1 6–2 6–¾ Gutierrez 18.20 12 Dignitaire 122 12 10 11–1½ 9–½ 9–½ 8–½ 7–1¼ Espinoza 7.60 3 Impeachableoffense 122 3 9 10–1½ 11–3 10–2 9–2 8–¾ Gonzalez 9.50 11 Primo Touch 115 11 7 5–hd 4–1 5–1½ 7–1 9–½ Fuentes 28.20 7 Zippy Groom 122 7 11 9–1½ 10–hd 12 11–½ 10–1¾ Pereira 56.30 2 Bitter Ring Home 122 2 12 12 12 11–½ 12 11–1½ Talamo 19.00 6 Treasure Hunter 123 6 2 3–½ 3–1 8–1 10–1½ 12 Ocampo 17.50

10 PUBILIUS SYRUS 7.00 3.60 3.00 8 INSCOM 5.00 3.80 4 ARCH ANTHEM 8.40

$1 EXACTA (10-8) $14.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (10-8-4-5) $707.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-4) $87.40

Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $236,176 Exacta Pool $152,459 Superfecta Pool $62,135 Trifecta Pool $92,241. Scratched–none.

PUBILIUS SYRUS stalked outside a rival then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead between horses nearing midstretch, drifted in some and held on gamely under left handed urging. INSCOM three deep early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide then outside the winner, also drifted in some and went willingly to the wire. ARCH ANTHEM saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and got up three deep on the wire for third. MARTIN RIGGS had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, bid between foes a half mile out then outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. CHANNEL CROSSING had speed inside then inched away into the first turn, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also was edged for third. SHANE ZAIN three wide early, chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. DIGNITAIRE angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE settled inside then off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PRIMO TOUCH four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. ZIPPY GROOM a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. BITTER RING HOME also broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TREASURE HUNTER had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, fell back three deep then angled in on the second turn, steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference into the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.08 45.60 58.30 1:11.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bolster 123 7 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–¾ Prat 2.00 3 Quiet Dude 120 3 4 7 7 4–½ 2–½ T Baze 13.10 4 Upperclassman 115 4 1 2–½ 2–1 2–2 3–nk Roman 15.80 1 Make It a Triple 123 1 5 4–hd 5–2 3–1 4–8¾ Bejarano 7.00 6 Hawks Peak 120 6 6 6–6 3–hd 5–1½ 5–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 14.50 5 Handful of Stripes 125 5 2 3–hd 4–1½ 6–3 6–2¼ Maldonado 3.20 2 Supreme Venture 125 2 7 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 Talamo 2.20

7 BOLSTER 6.00 3.80 3.00 3 QUIET DUDE 8.60 4.80 4 UPPERCLASSMAN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $24.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $22.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1) $916.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $97.00

Winner–Bolster Dbb.g.4 by Benchmark out of Mo Chuisle, by Free House. Bred by Gary Broad (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Lael Stables. Mutuel Pool $164,299 Daily Double Pool $48,326 Exacta Pool $98,038 Superfecta Pool $48,035 Trifecta Pool $75,001. Scratched–none.

BOLSTER had speed outside then dueled outside a rival and between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear and held under some urging. QUIET DUDE dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. UPPERCLASSMAN dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked inside then bid along the rail in tight a half mile out, tracked gain on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. HAWKS PEAK stalked outside then bid four wide leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. HANDFUL OF STRIPES stalked between foes then bid between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SUPREME VENTURE close up stalking the pace between rivals early, bid between foes and steadied in tight a half mile out, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.44 57.93 1:11.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Mourinho 122 10 6 2–hd 1–1 1–4 1–4½ Van Dyke 2.90 9 Peace 122 9 5 9–2½ 8–1 5–1½ 2–1½ Prat 12.50 6 Instilled Regard 122 6 7 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 3–1½ Smith 1.00 3 Alternate Rhythm 122 3 8 1–½ 2–hd 4–2½ 4–¾ T Baze 12.30 1 Kris' Rocket Kat 122 1 11 8–2 7–hd 7–½ 5–1½ Bejarano 21.10 7 Blue Ox 122 7 1 5–hd 6–2½ 6–1 6–¾ Desormeaux 29.30 12 Frenchmen Street 123 11 2 4–1 4–2½ 3–½ 7–1¼ Theriot 7.50 4 El Asesino 122 4 10 10–4 10–3 10–2½ 8–3¼ Blanc 46.70 2 Charming Ruler 123 2 9 11 11 11 9–hd Ocampo 122.90 8 Lord Guinness 122 8 3 7–hd 9–5 9–1½ 10–½ Risenhoover 18.30 5 Tizona 122 5 4 6–1½ 5–hd 8–4 11 Gutierrez 49.60

10 MOURINHO 7.80 5.40 3.40 9 PEACE 12.20 5.40 6 INSTILLED REGARD 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $36.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-3) $619.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6) $45.80

Winner–Mourinho B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Sandi's Ready, by More Than Ready. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd. Mutuel Pool $340,373 Daily Double Pool $20,775 Exacta Pool $219,211 Superfecta Pool $116,720 Trifecta Pool $162,307. Scratched–Secular Nation. $1 Pick Three (10-7-10) paid $53.70. Pick Three Pool $70,427.

MOURINHO dueled between foes then three deep, inched away leaving the turn, angled in some into the stretch, was pushed along to kick clear and proved best under a tap of the whip and steady handling late while drifting in. PEACE settled off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place. INSTILLED REGARD had good early speed and dueled between horses, remained between foes in midstretch and held third. ALTERNATE RHYTHM dueled inside, fought back on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. KRIS' ROCKET KAT broke slowly, moved up inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BLUE OX chased between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRENCHMEN STREET pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. EL ASESINO broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. CHARMING RULER also a bit slow to begin, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. LORD GUINNESS chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. TIZONA was in a good position chasing the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.41 47.64 1:11.39 1:23.02 1:34.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Restrainedvengence 122 10 1 2–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–6 1–5¾ Pedroza 5.40 5 Big Buzz 122 4 3 3–hd 5–1 5–hd 2–hd 2–ns Bejarano 2.40 1 Choo Choo 122 1 4 1–1 4–2 4–1 3–hd 3–½ Prat 11.60 13 Pali High 122 11 9 10–2 11 9–1 8–hd 4–½ Smith 5.10 4 Formal Dude 122 3 11 11 10–hd 10–4 7–1 5–1¾ Talamo 20.50 8 Pitching 122 7 6 6–hd 6–1 6–1 5–1 6–1½ Van Dyke 3.10 3 Pointed 122 2 10 7–1½ 8–hd 7–½ 6–hd 7–½ Pena 87.80 6 Onde Ah Mo 122 5 8 8–½ 7–1 8–hd 10 8–1¼ T Baze 47.80 9 Rockaway 117 8 7 5–1 3–hd 3–hd 9–½ 9–hd Roman 27.30 10 So Long Sailor 122 9 2 4–hd 2–hd 2–1 4–1 10 Desormeaux 14.70 7 Fleetwood 123 6 5 9–1½ 9–2 11 dnf Ocampo 12.20

11 RESTRAINEDVENGENCE 12.80 6.80 4.60 5 BIG BUZZ 3.40 2.60 1 CHOO CHOO 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-11) $63.00 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $25.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-1-13) $1,552.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-1) $182.30

Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.2 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Kelly Brinkerhoff. Mutuel Pool $390,191 Daily Double Pool $35,396 Exacta Pool $239,065 Superfecta Pool $113,895 Trifecta Pool $154,570. Scratched–Landonese, Purr Cat. $1 Pick Three (7-10-11) paid $215.40. Pick Three Pool $29,328.

RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way along outside a rival nearing the first turn, stalked outside then tugged his way to the front on the backstretch, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn and drew clear in the stretch under some urging and steady handling. BIG BUZZ stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and edged rivals for the place between horses late. CHOO CHOO sped to the early lead, inched away into the first turn, relinquished command and stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edge for second. PALI HIGH broke slowly, angled in off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. FORMAL DUDE squeezed some at the start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. PITCHING bumped when three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. POINTED squeezed some at the break, pulled hard along the inside and was bumped and in tight into the first turn, stalked inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. ONDE AH MO angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ROCKAWAY (IRE) in a bit tight early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. SO LONG SAILOR close up stalking the pace between horses then off the rail into the stretch, also weakened. FLEETWOOD was bumped and steadied between foes into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.13 46.89 1:11.50 1:37.33 1:44.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Paradise Woods 122 4 2 1–4 1–4 1–4 1–6 1–5¼ Prat 0.50 1 Faithfully 122 1 1 3–2 3–3 2–hd 2–7 2–13¼ Bejarano 1.40 3 Motown Lady 122 3 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–6 3–6 3–9¼ Desormeaux 8.30 2 Midnight Toast 122 2 4 4 4 4 4 4 Gonzalez 32.50

4 PARADISE WOODS 3.00 2.20 1 FAITHFULLY 2.20 3 MOTOWN LADY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $1.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2) $2.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $1.15

Winner–Paradise Woods B.f.3 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Sarkowsky, Steven, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $256,869 Daily Double Pool $36,279 Exacta Pool $115,753 Superfecta Pool $25,037 Trifecta Pool $47,892. Scratched–Rockport Babe, Shenandoah Queen. $1 Pick Three (10-11-4) paid $80.10. Pick Three Pool $69,276. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-10-11-4/5/6) 778 tickets with 4 correct paid $145.55. Pick Four Pool $148,433. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-7-10-11-4/5/6) 714 tickets with 5 correct paid $656.90. Pick Five Pool $545,313.

PARADISE WOODS sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in on the second turn, was pushed along under a brisk hand ride to open up and won clear in hand late. FAITHFULLY saved ground chasing the pace, advanced inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MOTOWN LADY stalked the winner off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MIDNIGHT TOAST drifted out some into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 47.93 1:11.47 1:35.33 1:46.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Troublewithatee 121 6 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–hd 1–hd Nakatani 10.10 8 Kencumin 121 8 8 3–1 3–hd 5–1 3–hd 2–½ Bejarano 3.00 9 Ritzy A. P. 121 9 5 7–2 8–2½ 7–hd 6–2 3–1½ Prat 2.80 2 Dangerfield 124 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 3–hd 1–1 4–¾ Van Dyke 21.20 10 Taki's Choice 121 10 9 10–1 10–½ 9–½ 8–1½ 5–1½ Blanc 17.80 3 Golden Doughnut 121 3 10 6–hd 5–½ 1–hd 4–½ 6–½ Espinoza 21.00 4 Arch Prince 121 4 11 8–hd 7–hd 8–2 7–hd 7–¾ Pedroza 64.90 1 Offshore 121 1 4 9–2½ 9–2½ 10–2 9–1 8–nk Talamo 17.40 11 Buckys Pick 121 11 1 1–½ 1–1 2–1 5–1 9–1¼ Roman 7.00 12 Sonneteer 121 12 6 11–2½ 11–2 11–8 11–16 10–1 Desormeaux 6.20 7 Ice Kat 121 7 7 5–½ 6–1 6–hd 10–1 11–17½ Gonzalez 26.20 5 Popyhowuspelcupcak 121 5 12 12 12 12 12 12 T Baze 12.50

6 TROUBLEWITHATEE 22.20 9.60 6.00 8 KENCUMIN (FR) 4.60 3.40 9 RITZY A. P. 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $58.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-2) $2,597.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9) $98.30

Winner–Troublewithatee B.g.3 by Into Mischief out of Eastside Ballad, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Frankel, Gerald and Ronald. Mutuel Pool $486,913 Daily Double Pool $37,246 Exacta Pool $284,978 Superfecta Pool $127,636 Trifecta Pool $188,967. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-4-6) paid $122.20. Pick Three Pool $85,356.

TROUBLEWITHATEE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole under left handed urging, took a short lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. KENCUMIN (FR) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes past the eighth pole then alongside the winner and continued willingly late. RITZY A. P. stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. DANGERFIELD had speed and pulled along the inside to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and was outfinished late. TAKI'S CHOICE angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT chased inside, bid along the rail to take a short lead into the second turn, dueled along the fence on that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ARCH PRINCE bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OFFSHORE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BUCKYS PICK broke outward, angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside a foe into the second turn and between horses into the stretch and weakened. SONNETEER broke outward, raced wide early then angled in and settled outside a foe, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ICE KAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace and was not a factor.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 46.75 1:12.06 1:38.87 1:46.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moonshine Memories 122 3 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 1–1½ 1–2¾ Prat 2.00 2 Alluring Star 122 2 5 1–1½ 1–3 1–hd 2–3 2–nk Talamo 1.90 7 Piedi Bianchi 122 7 1 6–½ 4–hd 3–4½ 3–8 3–9¼ Gutierrez 3.90 1 Dancing Belle 122 1 7 8 7–2 4–2 4–12 4–21½ Desormeaux 15.50 8 Just a Smidge 122 8 4 5–hd 5–3½ 6–7 5–3½ 5–14¼ Smith 5.40 5 Terra's Angel 122 5 8 4–hd 3–hd 5–hd 6–16 6–36¾ Risenhoover 32.10 4 Super Good 122 4 3 3–½ 6–hd 7–15 7–20 7–15¾ Stevens 14.90 6 Holy Diver 122 6 6 7–3 8 8 8 8 Linares 107.50

3 MOONSHINE MEMORIES 6.00 3.20 2.60 2 ALLURING STAR 3.00 2.40 7 PIEDI BIANCHI 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $61.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $8.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-1) $112.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $12.30

Winner–Moonshine Memories B.f.2 by Malibu Moon out of Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $497,807 Daily Double Pool $42,655 Exacta Pool $224,853 Superfecta Pool $99,643 Trifecta Pool $141,991. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $46.10. Pick Three Pool $93,853.

MOONSHINE MEMORIES had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch, drifted in but won clear. ALLURING STAR had good early speed inside, kicked clear on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. PIEDI BIANCHI four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and just missed the place. DANCING BELLE settled inside then came off the rail into the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. JUST A SMIDGE five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide then three deep, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TERRA'S ANGEL broke out a bit, was in tight between foes early, stalked between rivals, dropped back and angled in into the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch. SUPER GOOD angled in on the first turn and steadied in tight, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and was eased through the drive. HOLY DIVER broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground, fell back on the backstretch, gave way readily and was eased through the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'FrontRunner Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 47.23 1:11.88 1:36.96 1:43.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bolt d'Oro 122 4 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–3 1–7¾ Nakatani 0.90 8 Solomini 122 8 2 5–2½ 5–3½ 3–1 3–8 2–2½ Prat 3.20 2 Take the One O One 122 2 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 3–3½ Talamo 72.10 3 Ayacara 122 3 9 8–1 8–½ 7–1 4–½ 4–7¼ Desormeaux 28.70 1 Zatter 122 1 7 3–1 4–hd 4–1½ 5–2½ 5–3½ Bejarano 3.10 7 Encumbered 122 7 4 6–hd 6–1½ 6–2 6–3 6–2¼ Gutierrez 18.20 5 City Plan 122 5 8 9 9 9 8–1 7–5¼ Van Dyke 111.10 9 Continental Divide 122 9 6 7–3 7–2½ 8–2 9 8–½ Espinoza 70.80 6 Texas Wedge 122 6 1 4–hd 3–hd 5–2½ 7–1½ 9 Roman 13.30

4 BOLT D'ORO 3.80 2.80 2.20 8 SOLOMINI 3.80 3.00 2 TAKE THE ONE O ONE 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $6.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-3) $638.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $56.50

Winner–Bolt d'Oro B.c.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Globe Trot, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $586,011 Daily Double Pool $61,934 Exacta Pool $248,450 Superfecta Pool $138,810 Trifecta Pool $190,385. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $74.90. Pick Three Pool $136,092.

BOLT D'ORO stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. SOLOMINI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. TAKE THE ONE O ONE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. AYACARA (GB) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. ZATTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. ENCUMBERED chased a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. CITY PLAN settled outside a rival then off the rail, found the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE pulled outside horses early, chased alongside a rival and had little left for the drive. TEXAS WEDGE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.50 1:11.34 1:34.52 1:58.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Avenge 124 5 2–1 2–2 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–¾ Prat 2.00 2 Goldy Espony 122 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–1 2–½ 2–ns Smith 12.90 3 Responsibleforlove 122 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–4 3–ns Talamo 11.20 6 Amboseli 122 6 7–½ 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–2 6–hd 4–½ Espinoza 37.80 8 Decked Out 124 7 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–½ Desormeaux 6.40 4 Majestic Heat 122 4 5–hd 6–1½ 6–2 5–1 3–hd 6–2½ Van Dyke 21.90 1 Frenzified 122 1 9 9 9 9 8–1 7–½ Gonzalez 83.10 10 Goodyearforroses 122 9 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 8–2½ Nakatani 1.10 9 Kiss Me Now 124 8 8–1½ 8–2 8–4 8–2 9 9 Mn Garcia 49.20

5 AVENGE 6.00 4.00 3.00 2 GOLDY ESPONY (FR) 9.60 6.40 3 RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $42.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-6) $2,731.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $117.25

Winner–Avenge Dbb.m.5 by War Front out of Lerici, by Woodman. Bred by Lerici Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Ramona S. Bass, LLC. Mutuel Pool $419,234 Daily Double Pool $53,136 Exacta Pool $205,943 Superfecta Pool $100,567 Trifecta Pool $144,085. Scratched–Beau Recall (IRE). $1 Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $25.90. Pick Three Pool $143,214.

AVENGE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, inched away on the second turn and angled in and held on gamely under urging. GOLDY ESPONY (FR) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, stalked leaving that turn, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and held second between foes late. RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the second turn, waited off heels past the eighth pole then got through inside and finished willingly. AMBOSELI pulled and was in a bit tight on the hill, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. DECKED OUT pulled and stalked the pace inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC HEAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also was outkicked. FRENZIFIED (GB) saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOODYEARFORROSES (IRE) four wide on the hill, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep a half mile out, tracked the winner on the second turn and weakened. KISS ME NOW (BRZ) pulled between foes and steadied on the hill, came out into the stretch then settled outside a rival, continued off the inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.06 1:11.56 1:37.75 1:51.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mubtaahij 122 5 3 6–7 6–8 4–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 3.10 3 Midnight Storm 122 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 2–hd T Baze 8.10 1 Win the Space 122 1 7 7 7 7 4–2½ 3–½ Talamo 25.60 8 Cupid 126 7 5 4–½ 4–2 3–1½ 3–1 4–4½ Bejarano 1.20 5 Breaking Lucky 122 4 4 5–1 5–hd 6–3½ 5–4 5–10¼ Smith 3.40 4 Curlin Rules 122 3 2 2–hd 3–1 5–2 7 6–1¼ Prat 13.40 7 Donworth 122 6 6 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 6–3½ 7 Gutierrez 17.90

6 MUBTAAHIJ (IRE) 8.20 4.80 4.20 3 MIDNIGHT STORM 6.00 4.80 1 WIN THE SPACE 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $23.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-8) $979.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $105.20

Winner–Mubtaahij (IRE) B.h.5 by Dubawi (IRE) out of Pennegale (IRE), by Pennekamp. Bred by Dunmore Stud Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $549,723 Daily Double Pool $46,002 Exacta Pool $233,805 Superfecta Pool $119,455 Trifecta Pool $165,324. Scratched–Dortmund. $1 Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $86,059.

MUBTAAHIJ (IRE) stalked outside, bid three deep into the stretch, gained a short advantage nearing midstretch and inched away late under urging. MIDNIGHT STORM sped to the early lead and came off the rail, angled in and inched away nearing the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held second. WIN THE SPACE unhurried along the inside for more than six furlongs, swung out three wide into the stretch and finished well. CUPID stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep into the second turn, angled in between foes into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and was edged for the show. BREAKING LUCKY chased off the inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CURLIN RULES stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch then tracked the pace inside, fell back on the second turn and weakened. DONWORTH stalked three deep, bid three wide then outside the pacesetter and between foes into the second turn, fell back and angled in on that turn and also weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.61 43.40 1:06.18 1:12.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Storm the Hill 120 5 8 9–hd 10–½ 6–1 1–hd Nakatani 7.40 4 Tapped 120 4 12 12 11–1½ 9–hd 2–hd Smith 4.90 9 Spin Me a Kiss 122 9 3 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 9.10 10 Kathy's Song 122 10 4 5–1 4–1 3–1½ 4–1 Talamo 7.90 11 Miss Southern Miss 124 11 6 10–hd 9–1½ 8–hd 5–nk Desormeaux 3.30 8 Little Jude 120 8 2 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–2 6–hd Roman 16.20 6 Noted and Quoted 124 6 5 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 7–½ Bejarano 11.00 3 Kenda 124 3 7 6–hd 7–hd 5–½ 8–1½ Prat 4.30 12 Queen Laila 120 12 1 7–hd 6–2 7–½ 9–1¼ T Baze 13.70 1 Take A Deep Breath 120 1 9 11–2 12 12 10–½ Van Dyke 32.20 7 Isa Firecracker 124 7 10 8–1 8–hd 11–3 11–1½ Pedroza 56.00 2 Grace Bay 124 2 11 3–1½ 3–hd 10–½ 12 Sutherland 80.00

5 STORM THE HILL 16.80 8.00 5.20 4 TAPPED 5.60 4.60 9 SPIN ME A KISS 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $84.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $43.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-10) $1,987.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-9-10-11) $8,040.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-9) $193.90

Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.3 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $546,940 Daily Double Pool $147,985 Exacta Pool $336,295 Superfecta Pool $166,666 Super High Five Pool $31,606 Trifecta Pool $224,866. Scratched–Chocolate Coated, Tillie's Lily. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-4-5-6-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $54,272. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $169.30. Pick Three Pool $122,408. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-6-5) 4240 tickets with 4 correct paid $231.15. Pick Four Pool $1,284,446. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 282 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $153.80. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $42,211.40. Pick Six Pool $378,972.

STORM THE HILL chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill, waited momentarily then split rivals in midstretch and rallied between foes under vigorous handling to get up late. TAPPED settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly three deep on the line. SPIN ME A KISS stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch, inched away in deep stretch but was caught late. KATHY'S SONG chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. MISS SOUTHERN MISS settled outside then chased three deep down the hill, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LITTLE JUDE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. NOTED AND QUOTED stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KENDA between rivals early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. QUEEN LAILA broke out a bit, chased outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TAKE A DEEP BREATH (GB) settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ISA FIRECRACKER chased between horses to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GRACE BAY pulled between horses early then saved ground chasing the pace, bobbled some on the dirt crossing, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.