Racing! Paradise Woods is the star of the Zenyatta Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we do a deconstruct on Saturday’s big race day at Santa Anita.

It’s always fun to be at the track. Can there be any better way to start the day then to walk in and see the niceness factor through the roof as trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Mike Smith were signing copies of a Zenyatta video? Why Saturday? The Zenyatta Stakes was Race 5. They sold more videos in the first minute than there were horses in the race. (More later.)

Thank goodness they have televisions at Santa Anita because about 10 or so feet of the infield scoreboard went black, meaning you could never see the odds on the one and sometimes the two. Not sure how many video scoreboard repair companies with weekend service are in the area but given the speed with which it was fixed (never) there can’t be many.

But throwing stones in a glass house can be dangerous business. We’ve had some technical glitches translating words to this newsletter. Corrections and typos that our excellent copy desk catches are not always making it to your newsletter. We apologize but we’re working on that. What’s the old expression: Doctors bury their mistakes, journalists publish theirs.

So on to Saturday’s five Grade 1 card, best of the 19-day meeting.

Zenyatta Stakes

A very disappointing field of four for fillies and mares, 3 and up, over 1 1/16 miles saw an impressive performance by Paradise Woods, the 1-2 favorite. She won by 5¼ lengths under a hand ride from Flavien Prat for trainer Richard Mandella. After crushing the field in the Santa Anita Oaks, she had poor performances in the Kentucky Oaks and Torrey Pines. But Saturday, no one was her match as she led the entire way. Faithfully finished second, Motown Lady third and Midnight Toast got fourth-place money just for showing up. (You can watch it here)

“I wasn’t as confident [as I have in the past], not in her ability but that she’s kind of gone south, mentally, on us,” Mandella said. We had to go through some hard times, and we did. She responded.” Jockey Prat also noticed a difference: “It was a lot different today,” he said. “Last time was very bad and nothing went well. … We’ve been working on her relaxing because she has a tendency sometimes to be very aggressive. She was quite good today and we look forward to the next step.”

Chandelier Stakes

Moonshine Memories gave Prat his second Grade 1 win on the day when he won 1 1/16-mile-race for 2-year-old fillies by 2 ¾ lengths. She basically stalked the pace behind Alluring Star until she entered then stretch then poked her head in front and then motored to an easy victory. The time was an unimpressive 1:46.32. Moonshine Memories was the 2-1 second favorite behind Alluring Star at 9/5. Moonshine Memories is undefeated in three starts.

“I just like the way she sat off horses and relaxed really well,” trainer Simon Callaghan said. “There’s some pressure [going into the Breeders’ Cup undefeated] when you’re training a filly like this.” (You can watch it here.)

FrontRunner Stakes

It’s pretty early but trainer Mick Ruis might have a Kentucky Derby horse. (I can say this, he can’t.) And jockey Corey Nakatani might have the super horse that launches him into the hall of fame. Bolt d’Oro looked unbeatable in this 2-year-old race race over 1 1/16 miles. Take The One O One, at 72-1, had a lead until the far turn when Bolt d’Oro and Solomini came even. It looked like it could be a good stretch duel but Bolt d’Oro found another gear, the same gear he used to win his first two races. He was hand-ridden the rest of the way to win by 7 ¾ lengths over Solomini. Take The One O One finished third. Bolt d’Oro was the 4/5 favorite and ran a blistering 1:43.54 for the way the track was playing. (You can watch it here.)

“I was more impressed when I watched the replay. I’m looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup as well as the first Saturday in May in Kentucky,” Nakatani said, doing something that is akin to talking about a no-hitter in progress. Mick Ruis, who has four wins in two days, was hugging and clapping in the winners’ circle. “This was pretty cool,” he said. “We thought he was going to run a good race. We thought he could run two turns, and now we know he can.”

Rodeo Drive Stakes

Prat won his third Grade 1 on the day when Avenge took the Rodeo Drives Stakes, for fillies and mares over 1 ¼ miles on the turf. It was double for Prat and Mandella, who won the Zenyatta Stakes. Avenge, at 2-1, went to the lead just past the ¾ mark and by the stretch was leading by 2 ½ lengths. He beat Goldy Espony by ¾ of a length. Responsibleforlove finished third. The favorite, Goodyearforroses, finished eighth in the nine-horse race. (You can watch it here.)

“Three Grade 1s, that’s a first for me,” Prat said. “My filly was nice and relaxed. When [Corey] Nakatani [on Goodyearforroses] came to me at the three-eighths, my filly grabbed the bit, but she stayed relaxed. I was surprised the other filly stopped like she did, but it worked out good for us.”

Awesome Again Stakes

Mubtaahij, the winning subject of Jeff Nahill’s play-of-the-day, proved to be too much for the field of older horses over 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. We have more extensive coverage of the race in our print and online edition. You can read it here. Midnight Storm finished second and Win The Space was third. (You can watch it here.)

Today at Santa Anita

Sunday at Santa Anita doesn’t quite have the cache it did on Saturday. It’s a nine-race card with four turf races, the first, fourth, seventh and ninth. The highlight is the John Henry Turf Championship, a Grade 2. It’s the seventh race with a field of nine ready to go 1¼ miles. Itsinthepost, for Jeff Mullins and ridden by Tyler Baze, is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. He’s well traveled having run at Santa Anita, Del Mar, Keeneland and Monmouth this year. He’s 12-3-2-2 on the Santa Anita turf course lifetime. He went from seventh at the top of the stretch to finish second by ¾ length in the Del Mar Handicap over 1 3/8th of a mile. (You can watch it here.) He was beaten at Del Mar by Hunt, who is the second favorite at 5/2. He’s won his last two races for the Phil D’Amato-Prat combination.

Jeff Nahill's spot play

4TH RACE: #8 Tweeting (6-1)

This filly has been away since early in the Del Mar meet, but trainer Bill Spawr is 19% first off the claim and he's 24% with horses off a 46 to 90-day layoff. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith takes the mount and he's 27% with Spawr and 3-for-6 together at Santa Anita. Should be forwardly placed early in the race.

Jeff Nahill is an editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: www.fromthewinnerscircle.me

Last thought

Friday's results and Saturday's entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 30.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.24 1:10.35 1:22.21 1:33.70

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
10Pubilius Syrus1221017–hd6–13–hd1–hd1–nsDesormeaux2.50
8Inscom122864–½5–hd4–12–12–5½Prat3.30
4Arch Anthem122458–28–2½6–hd5–½3–nsT Baze17.70
5Martin Riggs122532–11–hd2–14–24–nsStevens6.00
1Channel Crossing122181–12–½1–hd3–hd5–2¼Van Dyke15.20
9Shane Zain122946–1½7–37–16–26–¾Gutierrez18.20
12Dignitaire122121011–1½9–½9–½8–½7–1¼Espinoza7.60
3Impeachableoffense1223910–1½11–310–29–28–¾Gonzalez9.50
11Primo Touch1151175–hd4–15–1½7–19–½Fuentes28.20
7Zippy Groom1227119–1½10–hd1211–½10–1¾Pereira56.30
2Bitter Ring Home122212121211–½1211–1½Talamo19.00
6Treasure Hunter123623–½3–18–110–1½12Ocampo17.50
10PUBILIUS SYRUS7.003.603.00
8INSCOM 5.003.80
4ARCH ANTHEM 8.40
$1 EXACTA (10-8)  $14.30
$1 SUPERFECTA (10-8-4-5)  $707.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-4)  $87.40

Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $236,176 Exacta Pool $152,459 Superfecta Pool $62,135 Trifecta Pool $92,241. Scratched–none.

PUBILIUS SYRUS stalked outside a rival then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead between horses nearing midstretch, drifted in some and held on gamely under left handed urging. INSCOM three deep early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide then outside the winner, also drifted in some and went willingly to the wire. ARCH ANTHEM saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and got up three deep on the wire for third. MARTIN RIGGS had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, bid between foes a half mile out then outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. CHANNEL CROSSING had speed inside then inched away into the first turn, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also was edged for third. SHANE ZAIN three wide early, chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. DIGNITAIRE angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE settled inside then off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PRIMO TOUCH four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. ZIPPY GROOM a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. BITTER RING HOME also broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TREASURE HUNTER had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, fell back three deep then angled in on the second turn, steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference into the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.08 45.60 58.30 1:11.86

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
7Bolster123731–hd1–hd1–21–¾Prat2.00
3Quiet Dude12034774–½2–½T Baze13.10
4Upperclassman115412–½2–12–23–nkRoman15.80
1Make It a Triple123154–hd5–23–14–8¾Bejarano7.00
6Hawks Peak120666–63–hd5–1½5–¾Arroyo, Jr.14.50
5Handful of Stripes125523–hd4–1½6–36–2¼Maldonado3.20
2Supreme Venture125275–hd6–½77Talamo2.20
7BOLSTER6.003.803.00
3QUIET DUDE 8.604.80
4UPPERCLASSMAN 5.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)  $24.80
$1 EXACTA (7-3)  $22.70
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1)  $916.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)  $97.00

Winner–Bolster Dbb.g.4 by Benchmark out of Mo Chuisle, by Free House. Bred by Gary Broad (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Lael Stables. Mutuel Pool $164,299 Daily Double Pool $48,326 Exacta Pool $98,038 Superfecta Pool $48,035 Trifecta Pool $75,001. Scratched–none.

BOLSTER had speed outside then dueled outside a rival and between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear and held under some urging. QUIET DUDE dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. UPPERCLASSMAN dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked inside then bid along the rail in tight a half mile out, tracked gain on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. HAWKS PEAK stalked outside then bid four wide leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. HANDFUL OF STRIPES stalked between foes then bid between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SUPREME VENTURE close up stalking the pace between rivals early, bid between foes and steadied in tight a half mile out, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.44 57.93 1:11.27

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
10Mourinho1221062–hd1–11–41–4½Van Dyke2.90
9Peace122959–2½8–15–1½2–1½Prat12.50
6Instilled Regard122673–½3–½2–hd3–1½Smith1.00
3Alternate Rhythm122381–½2–hd4–2½4–¾T Baze12.30
1Kris' Rocket Kat1221118–27–hd7–½5–1½Bejarano21.10
7Blue Ox122715–hd6–2½6–16–¾Desormeaux29.30
12Frenchmen Street1231124–14–2½3–½7–1¼Theriot7.50
4El Asesino12241010–410–310–2½8–3¼Blanc46.70
2Charming Ruler123291111119–hdOcampo122.90
8Lord Guinness122837–hd9–59–1½10–½Risenhoover18.30
5Tizona122546–1½5–hd8–411Gutierrez49.60
10MOURINHO7.805.403.40
9PEACE 12.205.40
6INSTILLED REGARD 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10)  $37.20
$1 EXACTA (10-9)  $36.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-3)  $619.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6)  $45.80

Winner–Mourinho B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Sandi's Ready, by More Than Ready. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd. Mutuel Pool $340,373 Daily Double Pool $20,775 Exacta Pool $219,211 Superfecta Pool $116,720 Trifecta Pool $162,307. Scratched–Secular Nation.

$1 Pick Three (10-7-10) paid $53.70. Pick Three Pool $70,427.

MOURINHO dueled between foes then three deep, inched away leaving the turn, angled in some into the stretch, was pushed along to kick clear and proved best under a tap of the whip and steady handling late while drifting in. PEACE settled off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place. INSTILLED REGARD had good early speed and dueled between horses, remained between foes in midstretch and held third. ALTERNATE RHYTHM dueled inside, fought back on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. KRIS' ROCKET KAT broke slowly, moved up inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BLUE OX chased between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRENCHMEN STREET pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. EL ASESINO broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. CHARMING RULER also a bit slow to begin, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. LORD GUINNESS chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. TIZONA was in a good position chasing the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.41 47.64 1:11.39 1:23.02 1:34.53

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
11Restrainedvengence1221012–½1–11–1½1–61–5¾Pedroza5.40
5Big Buzz122433–hd5–15–hd2–hd2–nsBejarano2.40
1Choo Choo122141–14–24–13–hd3–½Prat11.60
13Pali High12211910–2119–18–hd4–½Smith5.10
4Formal Dude1223111110–hd10–47–15–1¾Talamo20.50
8Pitching122766–hd6–16–15–16–1½Van Dyke3.10
3Pointed1222107–1½8–hd7–½6–hd7–½Pena87.80
6Onde Ah Mo122588–½7–18–hd108–1¼T Baze47.80
9Rockaway 117875–13–hd3–hd9–½9–hdRoman27.30
10So Long Sailor122924–hd2–hd2–14–110Desormeaux14.70
7Fleetwood123659–1½9–211dnfOcampo12.20
11RESTRAINEDVENGENCE12.806.804.60
5BIG BUZZ 3.402.60
1CHOO CHOO 6.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-11)  $63.00
$1 EXACTA (11-5)  $25.90
$1 SUPERFECTA (11-5-1-13)  $1,552.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-1)  $182.30

Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.2 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Kelly Brinkerhoff. Mutuel Pool $390,191 Daily Double Pool $35,396 Exacta Pool $239,065 Superfecta Pool $113,895 Trifecta Pool $154,570. Scratched–Landonese, Purr Cat.

$1 Pick Three (7-10-11) paid $215.40. Pick Three Pool $29,328.

RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled his way along outside a rival nearing the first turn, stalked outside then tugged his way to the front on the backstretch, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn and drew clear in the stretch under some urging and steady handling. BIG BUZZ stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and edged rivals for the place between horses late. CHOO CHOO sped to the early lead, inched away into the first turn, relinquished command and stalked inside on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edge for second. PALI HIGH broke slowly, angled in off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. FORMAL DUDE squeezed some at the start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. PITCHING bumped when three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. POINTED squeezed some at the break, pulled hard along the inside and was bumped and in tight into the first turn, stalked inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. ONDE AH MO angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ROCKAWAY (IRE) in a bit tight early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. SO LONG SAILOR close up stalking the pace between horses then off the rail into the stretch, also weakened. FLEETWOOD was bumped and steadied between foes into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.13 46.89 1:11.50 1:37.33 1:44.34

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
4Paradise Woods122421–41–41–41–61–5¼Prat0.50
1Faithfully122113–23–32–hd2–72–13¼Bejarano1.40
3Motown Lady122332–1½2–2½3–63–63–9¼Desormeaux8.30
2Midnight Toast1222444444Gonzalez32.50
4PARADISE WOODS3.002.20
1FAITHFULLY 2.20
3MOTOWN LADY
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4)  $24.00
$1 EXACTA (4-1)  $1.90
$1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2)  $2.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)  $1.15

Winner–Paradise Woods B.f.3 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Sarkowsky, Steven, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $256,869 Daily Double Pool $36,279 Exacta Pool $115,753 Superfecta Pool $25,037 Trifecta Pool $47,892. Scratched–Rockport Babe, Shenandoah Queen.

$1 Pick Three (10-11-4) paid $80.10. Pick Three Pool $69,276. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-10-11-4/5/6) 778 tickets with 4 correct paid $145.55. Pick Four Pool $148,433. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-7-10-11-4/5/6) 714 tickets with 5 correct paid $656.90. Pick Five Pool $545,313.

PARADISE WOODS sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in on the second turn, was pushed along under a brisk hand ride to open up and won clear in hand late. FAITHFULLY saved ground chasing the pace, advanced inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MOTOWN LADY stalked the winner off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MIDNIGHT TOAST drifted out some into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 47.93 1:11.47 1:35.33 1:46.98

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
6Troublewithatee121624–14–1½4–1½2–hd1–hdNakatani10.10
8Kencumin 121883–13–hd5–13–hd2–½Bejarano3.00
9Ritzy A. P.121957–28–2½7–hd6–23–1½Prat2.80
2Dangerfield124232–1½2–13–hd1–14–¾Van Dyke21.20
10Taki's Choice12110910–110–½9–½8–1½5–1½Blanc17.80
3Golden Doughnut1213106–hd5–½1–hd4–½6–½Espinoza21.00
4Arch Prince1214118–hd7–hd8–27–hd7–¾Pedroza64.90
1Offshore121149–2½9–2½10–29–18–nkTalamo17.40
11Buckys Pick1211111–½1–12–15–19–1¼Roman7.00
12Sonneteer12112611–2½11–211–811–1610–1Desormeaux6.20
7Ice Kat121775–½6–16–hd10–111–17½Gonzalez26.20
5Popyhowuspelcupcak1215121212121212T Baze12.50
6TROUBLEWITHATEE22.209.606.00
8KENCUMIN (FR) 4.603.40
9RITZY A. P. 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)  $32.40
$1 EXACTA (6-8)  $58.60
$1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-2)  $2,597.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9)  $98.30

Winner–Troublewithatee B.g.3 by Into Mischief out of Eastside Ballad, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Frankel, Gerald and Ronald. Mutuel Pool $486,913 Daily Double Pool $37,246 Exacta Pool $284,978 Superfecta Pool $127,636 Trifecta Pool $188,967. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (11-4-6) paid $122.20. Pick Three Pool $85,356.

TROUBLEWITHATEE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole under left handed urging, took a short lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. KENCUMIN (FR) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes past the eighth pole then alongside the winner and continued willingly late. RITZY A. P. stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. DANGERFIELD had speed and pulled along the inside to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and was outfinished late. TAKI'S CHOICE angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT chased inside, bid along the rail to take a short lead into the second turn, dueled along the fence on that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ARCH PRINCE bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OFFSHORE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BUCKYS PICK broke outward, angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside a foe into the second turn and between horses into the stretch and weakened. SONNETEER broke outward, raced wide early then angled in and settled outside a foe, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ICE KAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace and was not a factor.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 46.75 1:12.06 1:38.87 1:46.32

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
3Moonshine Memories122322–12–1½2–21–1½1–2¾Prat2.00
2Alluring Star122251–1½1–31–hd2–32–nkTalamo1.90
7Piedi Bianchi122716–½4–hd3–4½3–83–9¼Gutierrez3.90
1Dancing Belle1221787–24–24–124–21½Desormeaux15.50
8Just a Smidge122845–hd5–3½6–75–3½5–14¼Smith5.40
5Terra's Angel122584–hd3–hd5–hd6–166–36¾Risenhoover32.10
4Super Good122433–½6–hd7–157–207–15¾Stevens14.90
6Holy Diver122667–38888Linares107.50
3MOONSHINE MEMORIES6.003.202.60
2ALLURING STAR 3.002.40
7PIEDI BIANCHI 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)  $61.40
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $8.60
$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-1)  $112.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)  $12.30

Winner–Moonshine Memories B.f.2 by Malibu Moon out of Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $497,807 Daily Double Pool $42,655 Exacta Pool $224,853 Superfecta Pool $99,643 Trifecta Pool $141,991. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $46.10. Pick Three Pool $93,853.

MOONSHINE MEMORIES had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch, drifted in but won clear. ALLURING STAR had good early speed inside, kicked clear on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. PIEDI BIANCHI four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and just missed the place. DANCING BELLE settled inside then came off the rail into the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. JUST A SMIDGE five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide then three deep, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TERRA'S ANGEL broke out a bit, was in tight between foes early, stalked between rivals, dropped back and angled in into the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch. SUPER GOOD angled in on the first turn and steadied in tight, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and was eased through the drive. HOLY DIVER broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground, fell back on the backstretch, gave way readily and was eased through the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'FrontRunner Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 47.23 1:11.88 1:36.96 1:43.54

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
4Bolt d'Oro122452–½2–12–1½1–31–7¾Nakatani0.90
8Solomini122825–2½5–3½3–13–82–2½Prat3.20
2Take the One O One122231–1½1–11–½2–hd3–3½Talamo72.10
3Ayacara 122398–18–½7–14–½4–7¼Desormeaux28.70
1Zatter122173–14–hd4–1½5–2½5–3½Bejarano3.10
7Encumbered122746–hd6–1½6–26–36–2¼Gutierrez18.20
5City Plan122589998–17–5¼Van Dyke111.10
9Continental Divide122967–37–2½8–298–½Espinoza70.80
6Texas Wedge122614–hd3–hd5–2½7–1½9Roman13.30
4BOLT D'ORO3.802.802.20
8SOLOMINI 3.803.00
2TAKE THE ONE O ONE 7.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)  $11.60
$1 EXACTA (4-8)  $6.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-3)  $638.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2)  $56.50

Winner–Bolt d'Oro B.c.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Globe Trot, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $586,011 Daily Double Pool $61,934 Exacta Pool $248,450 Superfecta Pool $138,810 Trifecta Pool $190,385. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $74.90. Pick Three Pool $136,092.

BOLT D'ORO stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. SOLOMINI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. TAKE THE ONE O ONE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. AYACARA (GB) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. ZATTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. ENCUMBERED chased a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and gave way. CITY PLAN settled outside a rival then off the rail, found the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE pulled outside horses early, chased alongside a rival and had little left for the drive. TEXAS WEDGE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also gave way.

NINTH RACE.

1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.50 1:11.34 1:34.52 1:58.74

PgmHorseWtPP¼½¾1 MileStrFinJockey$1
5Avenge12452–12–23–1½1–1½1–2½1–¾Prat2.00
2Goldy Espony 12221–1½1–1½1–½3–12–½2–nsSmith12.90
3Responsibleforlove 12233–hd3–hd4–hd6–½7–43–nsTalamo11.20
6Amboseli12267–½7–1½7–1½7–26–hd4–½Espinoza37.80
8Decked Out12476–15–hd5–hd4–hd5–hd5–½Desormeaux6.40
4Majestic Heat12245–hd6–1½6–25–13–hd6–2½Van Dyke21.90
1Frenzified 122199998–17–½Gonzalez83.10
10Goodyearforroses 12294–1½4–1½2–hd2–hd4–18–2½Nakatani1.10
9Kiss Me Now 12488–1½8–28–48–299Mn Garcia49.20
5AVENGE6.004.003.00
2GOLDY ESPONY (FR) 9.606.40
3RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) 6.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)  $15.40
$1 EXACTA (5-2)  $42.30
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-6)  $2,731.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)  $117.25

Winner–Avenge Dbb.m.5 by War Front out of Lerici, by Woodman. Bred by Lerici Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Ramona S. Bass, LLC. Mutuel Pool $419,234 Daily Double Pool $53,136 Exacta Pool $205,943 Superfecta Pool $100,567 Trifecta Pool $144,085. Scratched–Beau Recall (IRE).

$1 Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $25.90. Pick Three Pool $143,214.

AVENGE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, inched away on the second turn and angled in and held on gamely under urging. GOLDY ESPONY (FR) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, stalked leaving that turn, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and held second between foes late. RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the second turn, waited off heels past the eighth pole then got through inside and finished willingly. AMBOSELI pulled and was in a bit tight on the hill, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. DECKED OUT pulled and stalked the pace inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC HEAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also was outkicked. FRENZIFIED (GB) saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOODYEARFORROSES (IRE) four wide on the hill, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep a half mile out, tracked the winner on the second turn and weakened. KISS ME NOW (BRZ) pulled between foes and steadied on the hill, came out into the stretch then settled outside a rival, continued off the inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.

TENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.06 1:11.56 1:37.75 1:51.32

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
6Mubtaahij 122536–76–84–hd1–hd1–1½Van Dyke3.10
3Midnight Storm122211–11–½1–½2–½2–hdT Baze8.10
1Win the Space122177774–2½3–½Talamo25.60
8Cupid126754–½4–23–1½3–14–4½Bejarano1.20
5Breaking Lucky122445–15–hd6–3½5–45–10¼Smith3.40
4Curlin Rules122322–hd3–15–276–1¼Prat13.40
7Donworth122663–12–½2–½6–3½7Gutierrez17.90
6MUBTAAHIJ (IRE)8.204.804.20
3MIDNIGHT STORM 6.004.80
1WIN THE SPACE 8.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)  $28.80
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $23.30
$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-8)  $979.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)  $105.20

Winner–Mubtaahij (IRE) B.h.5 by Dubawi (IRE) out of Pennegale (IRE), by Pennekamp. Bred by Dunmore Stud Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $549,723 Daily Double Pool $46,002 Exacta Pool $233,805 Superfecta Pool $119,455 Trifecta Pool $165,324. Scratched–Dortmund.

$1 Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $86,059.

MUBTAAHIJ (IRE) stalked outside, bid three deep into the stretch, gained a short advantage nearing midstretch and inched away late under urging. MIDNIGHT STORM sped to the early lead and came off the rail, angled in and inched away nearing the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held second. WIN THE SPACE unhurried along the inside for more than six furlongs, swung out three wide into the stretch and finished well. CUPID stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep into the second turn, angled in between foes into the stretch, fought back between foes in the drive and was edged for the show. BREAKING LUCKY chased off the inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CURLIN RULES stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch then tracked the pace inside, fell back on the second turn and weakened. DONWORTH stalked three deep, bid three wide then outside the pacesetter and between foes into the second turn, fell back and angled in on that turn and also weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.61 43.40 1:06.18 1:12.21

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
5Storm the Hill120589–hd10–½6–11–hdNakatani7.40
4Tapped1204121211–1½9–hd2–hdSmith4.90
9Spin Me a Kiss122932–hd2–1½1–½3–1¼Maldonado9.10
10Kathy's Song1221045–14–13–1½4–1Talamo7.90
11Miss Southern Miss12411610–hd9–1½8–hd5–nkDesormeaux3.30
8Little Jude120821–1½1–2½2–26–hdRoman16.20
6Noted and Quoted124654–hd5–hd4–hd7–½Bejarano11.00
3Kenda124376–hd7–hd5–½8–1½Prat4.30
12Queen Laila1201217–hd6–27–½9–1¼T Baze13.70
1Take A Deep Breath 1201911–2121210–½Van Dyke32.20
7Isa Firecracker1247108–18–hd11–311–1½Pedroza56.00
2Grace Bay1242113–1½3–hd10–½12Sutherland80.00
5STORM THE HILL16.808.005.20
4TAPPED 5.604.60
9SPIN ME A KISS 6.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)  $84.00
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $43.90
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-9-10)  $1,987.60
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-9-10-11)  $8,040.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-9)  $193.90

Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.3 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Silver Ranch Stable and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $546,940 Daily Double Pool $147,985 Exacta Pool $336,295 Superfecta Pool $166,666 Super High Five Pool $31,606 Trifecta Pool $224,866. Scratched–Chocolate Coated, Tillie's Lily.

$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-4-5-6-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $54,272. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $169.30. Pick Three Pool $122,408. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-6-5) 4240 tickets with 4 correct paid $231.15. Pick Four Pool $1,284,446. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 282 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $153.80. $2 Pick Six (6-3-4-5-6-5) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $42,211.40. Pick Six Pool $378,972.

STORM THE HILL chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill, waited momentarily then split rivals in midstretch and rallied between foes under vigorous handling to get up late. TAPPED settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly three deep on the line. SPIN ME A KISS stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch, inched away in deep stretch but was caught late. KATHY'S SONG chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. MISS SOUTHERN MISS settled outside then chased three deep down the hill, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LITTLE JUDE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. NOTED AND QUOTED stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KENDA between rivals early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. QUEEN LAILA broke out a bit, chased outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TAKE A DEEP BREATH (GB) settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ISA FIRECRACKER chased between horses to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GRACE BAY pulled between horses early then saved ground chasing the pace, bobbled some on the dirt crossing, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track16,592$2,007,276
Inter-TrackN/A$2,737,838
Out of StateN/A$10,249,794
TOTAL16,592 $14,994,908

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 1.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 19-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1BlazinbeautyEvin Roman119Frank Lucarelli15-175,000
2Pistol Packin RoseDrayden Van Dyke121Doug F. O'Neill9-2
3CynthianaFlavien Prat121Richard Baltas6-1
4Tink's TwirlJamie Theriot121Philip D'Amato4-175,000
5ZuzannaTiago Pereira121Steve Knapp4-1
6Lady Beware Brice Blanc121Mick Ruis30-1
7Almost CarlaAaron Gryder121William E. Morey8-1
8Arch of TroyStewart Elliott121Mark D. Tsagalakis12-1
9Midnight LillyIsrael Ocampo121Hector O. Palma12-1
10War MoccasinRafael Bejarano124Jerry Hollendorfer7-275,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Forbidden CommandEdwin Maldonado123Steven Miyadi5-28,000
2Mia's StormAustin Solis116Ronald L. McAnally15-18,000
3I'm No PatsySaul Arias123Javier Jose Sierra15-18,000
4Honor MakerTyler Baze120Dean Greenman5-18,000
5PapercoversrockJoseph Talamo125William E. Morey2-18,000
6Optimistic OutcomeEvin Roman118Robert B. Hess, Jr.3-18,000
7Veronica BayBrayan Pena123Marcelo Polanco6-18,000

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Patricia's RingMike Smith120Carla Gaines6-5
2Secret SpiceRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas9-2
3Thirteen SquaredFlavien Prat120Bob Baffert5-2
4Suspicious SpouseKent Desormeaux120Peter Miller5-1
5Hurricane TizTiago Pereira120Doug F. O'Neill12-1
6Fantastic GirlEvin Roman115John W. Sadler6-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Joe'sgoldenholidayRafael Bejarano121Doug F. O'Neill8-1
2Tonahutu Gary Stevens121Dan Blacker4-1
3GoseecalTyler Baze121Vladimir Cerin12-1
4Resky BusinessJoseph Talamo121William E. Morey8-1
5Beautiful BeccaMario Gutierrez121Jerry Hollendorfer15-1
6Aura RoseCorey Nakatani121Richard Baltas8-1
7Helen HillaryFlavien Prat121Philip D'Amato8-1
8TweetingMike Smith121William Spawr6-1
9Literary CriticKent Desormeaux121Clifford W. Sise, Jr.6-1
10Instant ReflexVictor Espinoza121James M. Cassidy7-2

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Silver FuryTyler Baze122Blake R. Heap10-150,000
2Dare to EnterBrayan Pena120Jeffrey Metz8-140,000
3Midnight RunIsrael Ocampo122J. Keith Desormeaux7-250,000
4Flip the Coin JanMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill2-150,000
5June Two FourTyler Conner122George Papaprodromou12-150,000
6Send a BuckMartin Pedroza122Mike Harrington8-150,000
7It's a New YearFlavien Prat122Peter Miller6-150,000
8Craft BrewEvin Roman117Vladimir Cerin4-150,000

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Raven CreekTyler Baze120Jeff Mullins3-1
2MavericksTiago Pereira120Bruce Headley8-1
3RhettbutlerChantal Sutherland120Sam J. Scolamieri8-1
4My BooJoseph Talamo120Gary Sherlock5-2
5PrevailTyler Conner120Steven Miyadi15-1
6Gringo StarVictor Espinoza120Ian Kruljac7-2
7Powerful ThirstFlavien Prat120Steven Miyadi3-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Itsinthepost Tyler Baze126Jeff Mullins2-1
2Prime AttractionVictor Espinoza122James M. Cassidy10-1
3Frank ConversationMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill5-1
4Chicago StyleDrayden Van Dyke122Thomas F. Proctor6-1
5Dressed in HermesTiago Pereira122Janet Armstrong12-1
6Up With the BirdsJamie Theriot122Philip D'Amato10-1
7InordinateCorey Nakatani122Richard Baltas10-1
8Hunt Flavien Prat126Philip D'Amato5-2
9Win the SpaceJoseph Talamo122George Papaprodromou12-1

EIGHTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1AnonymityVictor Espinoza120Richard E. Mandella8-5
2Adios CaliTiago Pereira122Steve Knapp20-1
3UtanaTyler Baze123John A. Shirreffs12-1
4Phantom ProtonMario Gutierrez120Neil D. Drysdale12-1
5GogoulaTyler Conner120George Papaprodromou20-1
6Just a Little HopeGary Stevens120Dan L. Hendricks8-1
7Sheza ChattykatRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas6-1
8Lake TimeJoseph Talamo120J. Eric Kruljac6-1
9Dominating WomanFlavien Prat120Peter Miller5-2

NINTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Abbey Vale Evin Roman118Jerry Hollendorfer4-125,000
2At EaseIsrael Ocampo123Hector O. Palma20-125,000
3CowboyMario Gutierrez123Bobby Wayne Grayson30-125,000
4Kristi's CopilotJoseph Talamo123Michael Machowsky8-125,000
5Sky PreacherTyler Baze123John W. Sadler7-225,000
6JomeloStewart Elliott121Molly J. Pearson20-122,500
7Rye PatchRafael Bejarano125Richard Baltas3-125,000
8Path of DavidBrayan Pena123Jorge Periban20-125,000
9Ebadan Tiago Pereira123Jack Carava6-125,000
10Malko Flavien Prat123Vladimir Cerin6-125,000
11Buster Douglas Drayden Van Dyke123Paulo H. Lobo12-125,000
Also Eligible
12Crown the KittenMartin Pedroza123Sean McCarthy8-125,000
