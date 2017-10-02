Racing! Horse racing newsletter successfully lasts one week

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 1. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.48 48.13 1:12.49 1:24.14 1:35.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Almost Carla 121 7 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–¾ Gryder 16.20 3 Cynthiana 121 3 3 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 3–1½ 2–ns Prat 6.70 2 Pistol Packin Rose 121 2 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1¾ Van Dyke 1.30 8 Arch of Troy 121 8 5 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 Elliott 17.40 4 Tink's Twirl 123 4 4 4–1½ 3–1 3–1 4–½ 5–ns Theriot 8.50 10 War Moccasin 124 10 10 10 9–1 7–1 6–1 6–¾ Bejarano 4.40 1 Blazinbeauty 119 1 6 6–1 6–hd 6–hd 7–1 7–½ Roman 23.80 5 Zuzanna 121 5 7 7–1½ 7–1 9–1½ 8–½ 8–1½ Pereira 6.70 6 Lady Beware 121 6 8 9–½ 8–hd 8–½ 9–1½ 9–1 Blanc 45.00 9 Midnight Lilly 123 9 9 8–1 10 10 10 10 Ocampo 22.20

7 ALMOST CARLA 34.40 15.00 8.00 3 CYNTHIANA 8.00 4.00 2 PISTOL PACKIN ROSE 2.60

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $131.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-8) $8,779.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $268.60

Winner–Almost Carla B.f.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Villano, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Diamond A Racing Corp. (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Boone Family Trust, Boone, Arlyn and Boone, Michael. Mutuel Pool $168,673 Exacta Pool $89,340 Superfecta Pool $48,430 Trifecta Pool $67,053. Scratched–none.

ALMOST CARLA sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear again and held on gamely under left handed urging. CYNTHIANA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and finished well to edge a rival for the place. PISTOL PACKIN ROSE close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued willingly and was edged late for second. ARCH OF TROY chased outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. TINK'S TWIRL well placed stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WAR MOCCASIN off a bit slowly, angled to the inside then chased outside a rival, moved up three deep leaving the backstretch and outside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and had a mild late bid. BLAZINBEAUTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch, angled in a bit in midstretch and could not offer the needed late kick. ZUZANNA chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. LADY BEWARE (IRE) bobbled at the start, angled in and settled inside, waited off heels leaving the second turn, came out for room into the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT LILLY broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail then outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the second turn and also lacked a rally in the lane.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.89 48.13 1:14.19 1:27.89 1:41.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Honor Maker 120 4 6 7 7 4–1 1–3 1–11¼ T Baze 9.50 5 Papercoversrock 125 5 4 4–hd 4–2 2–hd 4–3 2–¾ Talamo 1.60 6 Optimistic Outcome 118 6 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 Roman 3.80 1 DH–Forbidden Command 123 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 2–hd 4–4½ Maldonado 1.60 7 DH–Veronica Bay 123 7 5 6–½ 6–1 5–2½ 5–2 4–4½ Pena 14.60 2 Mia's Storm 116 2 3 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1 6–4 6–8¾ Solis 29.50 3 I'm No Patsy 123 3 7 2–2 2–½ 7 7 7 Arias 28.30

4 HONOR MAKER 21.00 8.60 5.40 5 PAPERCOVERSROCK 3.40 2.80 6 OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $393.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $32.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-1) $135.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-7) $171.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $57.25

Winner–Honor Maker B.f.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Mooji's Empire, by Empire Maker. Bred by Haras Los Samanes Polo and Racing (KY). Trainer: Dean Greenman. Owner: Norberto Olguin. Mutuel Pool $175,015 Daily Double Pool $32,948 Exacta Pool $88,109 Superfecta Pool $52,955 Trifecta Pool $72,673. Claimed–Papercoversrock by Menegos, Michael and Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Forbidden Command by Wynn Vegas Enterprises Inc. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none.

HONOR MAKER chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, swept to the front and kicked clear under a brisk hand ride and drew off under steady handling. PAPERCOVERSROCK stalked between horses, bid three deep between foes a half mile out, tracked off the rail on the second turn and edged a rival for the place. OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME close up stalking the pace three deep, bid four wide a half mile out, stalked again three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. FORBIDDEN COMMAND sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, was no match for the winner in the drive but gave ground grudgingly to the others then weakened some late but shared fourth. VERONICA BAY four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIA'S STORM saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. I'M NO PATSY very reluctant to load, was sent between foes early, pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes a half mile out, also dropped back fast on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.11 46.29 58.90 1:05.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Secret Spice 120 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–5 1–5¼ Bejarano 6.50 6 Fantastic Girl 115 6 1 4–1½ 5–8 3–1½ 2–2½ Roman 9.10 1 Patricia's Ring 120 1 5 5–6 4–hd 2–½ 3–6¾ Smith 1.80 5 Hurricane Tiz 120 5 6 6 6 6 4–hd Pereira 23.10 3 Thirteen Squared 120 3 2 3–2 2–hd 4–2 5–2¼ Prat 1.20 4 Suspicious Spouse 120 4 4 2–hd 3–2 5–3 6 Desormeaux 7.00

2 SECRET SPICE 15.00 7.00 3.20 6 FANTASTIC GIRL 8.20 4.20 1 PATRICIA'S RING 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $207.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $35.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $809.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $53.45

Winner–Secret Spice B.f.2 by Discreet Cat out of Chimayo, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $192,682 Daily Double Pool $24,186 Exacta Pool $86,763 Superfecta Pool $39,842 Trifecta Pool $63,976. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $1,515.60. Pick Three Pool $55,238.

SECRET SPICE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn and drew off in the stretch under some hand urging and a couple late cracks of the whip while drifting out some. FANTASTIC GIRL stalked off the then outside on the turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch, drifted in but gained the place. PATRICIA'S RING a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and bested the others. HURRICANE TIZ broke slowly, dropped back off the rail, angled to the fence on the turn and did not rally. THIRTEEN SQUARED prompted the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE pressed the pace three deep on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival on the turn then three deep between foes into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.17 45.17 1:09.61 1:21.82 1:33.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Beautiful Becca 121 4 6 8–1 6–hd 6–1 3–1 1–1 Gutierrez 34.50 7 Helen Hillary 121 6 9 9 9 9 4–hd 2–nk Prat 5.60 1 Joe'sgoldenholiday 121 1 7 5–1½ 5–1 5–½ 2–½ 3–¾ Bejarano 14.90 8 Tweeting 121 7 3 7–hd 7–hd 8–hd 6–1 4–1¾ Smith 6.00 3 Goseecal 121 2 2 6–hd 8–1 7–hd 5–1 5–½ T Baze 10.50 10 Instant Reflex 121 9 4 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 6–3½ Espinoza 1.50 4 Resky Business 121 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 8–3 7–5¼ Talamo 8.70 6 Aura Rose 121 5 1 2–hd 3–2½ 2–½ 7–hd 8–6¾ Nakatani 6.30 9 Literary Critic 121 8 8 3–2½ 2–1 3–hd 9 9 Desormeaux 12.40

5 BEAUTIFUL BECCA 71.00 28.00 14.20 7 HELEN HILLARY 5.80 3.60 1 JOE'SGOLDENHOLIDAY 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $526.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $263.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-8) $13,120.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $861.50

Winner–Beautiful Becca B.f.3 by Elusive Quality out of One in a Romp, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by Runnymede Farm Inc. & Darley (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Three Kings Racing and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $328,158 Daily Double Pool $29,834 Exacta Pool $186,269 Superfecta Pool $87,213 Trifecta Pool $124,209. Scratched–Tonahutu (IRE). $1 Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $2,810.30. Pick Three Pool $33,159.

BEAUTIFUL BECCA chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under some urging to gain the lead outside foes in deep stretch and inched away late. HELEN HILLARY settled a bit off the rail then went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, rallied between foes to bid in deep stretch and edged rivals for the place. JOE'SGOLDENHOLIDAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and held third. TWEETING chased three deep, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GOSEECAL saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside in the stretch, steadied off heels a sixteenth out then came out and when around the pacesetter late. INSTANT REFLEX pulled her way to the early lead outside and angled in, set the pace along the rail, inched away again leaving the backstretch, continued inside in the stretch and weakened late. RESKY BUSINESS stalked outside a rival then between foes, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. AURA ROSE angled in early then came out and stalked a bit off the rail, entered the stretch three deep, drifted out and also weakened. LITERARY CRITIC pulled three deep early then stalked outside, bid outside the pacesetter midway on the backstretch then stalked again, came out four wide into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.03 48.22 1:13.50 1:26.92 1:41.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Send a Buck 122 6 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–2¾ Pedroza 16.40 4 Flip the Coin Jan 122 4 3 5–1 4–hd 3–2½ 3–5 2–1 Gutierrez 1.20 7 It's a New Year 122 7 7 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 2–hd 3–5¼ Prat 3.20 8 Craft Brew 117 8 8 7–hd 6–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ Roman 5.90 2 Dare to Enter 120 2 6 8 8 6–1½ 5–4 5–7¾ Pena 14.20 5 June Two Four 122 5 2 6–hd 7–hd 8 6–1½ 6–4¼ Conner 12.70 3 Midnight Run 123 3 5 4–hd 5–1½ 7–1½ 7–½ 7–¾ Ocampo 12.90 1 Silver Fury 122 1 4 3–hd 3–hd 5–1 8 8 T Baze 10.00

6 SEND A BUCK 34.80 10.20 5.00 4 FLIP THE COIN JAN 3.00 2.40 7 IT'S A NEW YEAR 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $1,492.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $45.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-8) $891.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $155.45

Winner–Send a Buck Ch.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Takethemoneyandrun, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Eric Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Mike Harrington. Owner: Eric Steinmann. Mutuel Pool $252,107 Daily Double Pool $34,505 Exacta Pool $128,743 Superfecta Pool $63,247 Trifecta Pool $98,381. Claimed–Dare to Enter by St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Trainer: Michael Pender. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $3,725.60. Pick Three Pool $80,673. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-5-6) 5 tickets with 4 correct paid $33,046.05. Pick Four Pool $216,508. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-2-5-6) 1 ticket with 5 correct paid $351,257.85. Pick Five Pool $408,498.

SEND A BUCK sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and kicked clear under urging in the stretch. FLIP THE COIN JAN steadied between horses in the run to the first turn, stalked three deep then outside on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. IT'S A NEW YEAR broke slowly, was fanned four wide into the first turn, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, drifted to the inside in the stretch and bested the others. CRAFT BREW also broke slowly, went five wide into the first turn, chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. DARE TO ENTER in tight between foes nearing the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened. JUNE TWO FOUR steadied between horses in the run to the first turn and went four wide into that turn, angled in and stalked between foes, found the inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MIDNIGHT RUN steadied in tight between rivals nearing the first turn, stalked between horses, fell back on the second turn and gave way. SILVER FURY pulled his way along inside to stalk thee pace, also dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.18 45.85 58.57 1:12.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 My Boo 120 4 3 3–hd 2–2 1–hd 1–¾ Talamo 2.50 1 Raven Creek 120 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–3 2–4¼ T Baze 2.60 7 Powerful Thirst 120 6 4 6 5–2 5–15 3–1¼ Prat 4.70 6 Gringo Star 120 5 1 5–1½ 4–1 4–½ 4–1 Espinoza 2.50 2 Mavericks 120 2 6 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 5–50 Pereira 7.10 3 Rhettbutler 120 3 5 2–hd 6 6 6 Sutherland 19.20

4 MY BOO 7.00 3.60 3.20 1 RAVEN CREEK 4.00 2.80 7 POWERFUL THIRST 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $130.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $10.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-6) $41.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $12.80

Winner–My Boo Ch.c.2 by Ghostzapper out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Bada Beng Racing LLC, Flores, Victor and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $254,515 Daily Double Pool $21,738 Exacta Pool $131,649 Superfecta Pool $55,528 Trifecta Pool $81,586. Scratched–Prevail. $1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $2,492.90. Pick Three Pool $74,523.

MY BOO prompted the pace three deep between foes then outside the runner-up leaving the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. RAVEN CREEK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and went willingly to the wire. POWERFUL THIRST settled off the rail, angled in for the turn, went around a rival on the bend then found the fence into the stretch, continued inside and bested the others. GRINGO STAR pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. MAVERICKS broke slowly, came out on the backstretch and bid four wide between foes, angled in and stalked on the turn, was between rivals into the stretch and also weakened. RHETTBUTLER had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased through the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.01 48.31 1:12.29 1:35.63 1:58.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Itsinthepost 126 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 3–2 1–hd T Baze 1.60 2 Prime Attraction 122 2 1–2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–2½ Espinoza 7.40 3 Frank Conversation 124 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–nk Gutierrez 8.60 7 Inordinate 122 7 5–1 5–½ 5–½ 6–2 5–1 4–hd Nakatani 11.20 4 Chicago Style 122 4 7–hd 8 8 7–hd 7–3 5–4¼ Van Dyke 5.80 6 Up With the Birds 123 6 8 7–½ 6–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–ns Theriot 26.40 8 Hunt 126 8 4–2½ 4–3 4–3 3–hd 4–½ 7–nk Prat 2.30 5 Dressed in Hermes 122 5 6–½ 6–1 7–1½ 8 8 8 Pereira 44.80

1 ITSINTHEPOST (FR) 5.20 3.40 2.80 2 PRIME ATTRACTION 6.80 5.40 3 FRANK CONVERSATION 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $15.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-7) $439.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $46.35

Winner–Itsinthepost (FR) B.g.5 by American Post (GB) out of Sakkara Star (IRE), by Mozart (IRE). Bred by Julien Leaunes (FR). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $410,437 Daily Double Pool $38,223 Exacta Pool $204,198 Superfecta Pool $103,067 Trifecta Pool $141,107. Scratched–Win the Space. $1 Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $301.60. Pick Three Pool $68,208.

ITSINTHEPOST (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn and until nearing the eighth pole, got out in the stretch and finished willingly under energetic handling while being flagged with the whip to get up in the final stride. PRIME ATTRACTION took the early lead and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch and second turn, inched away again in midstretch and held on well but was caught on the wire. FRANK CONVERSATION stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong and just held third. INORDINATE between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival into and on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. CHICAGO STYLE settled between horses then outside a rival, continued toward the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. UP WITH THE BIRDS angled in crossing the dirt and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back inside in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. HUNT (IRE) fanned out on the dirt crossing, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DRESSED IN HERMES also chased three deep then settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.87 44.87 1:10.55 1:17.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Just a Little Hope 120 6 6 9 6–hd 2–½ 1–1¾ Stevens 5.90 1 Anonymity 120 1 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–1 2–½ Espinoza 0.70 8 Lake Time 120 8 7 7–2 7–1½ 6–3½ 3–nk Talamo 26.20 7 Sheza Chattykat 120 7 2 3–1 4–3 3–hd 4–5¼ Bejarano 5.20 4 Phantom Proton 120 4 1 4–2 3–½ 4–hd 5–½ Gutierrez 24.40 3 Utana 123 3 8 8–½ 8–hd 8–9 6–2¼ T Baze 37.90 9 Dominating Woman 120 9 3 1–½ 2–1 5–1 7–2¼ Prat 4.70 2 Adios Cali 122 2 4 5–2½ 5–2½ 7–hd 8–16¼ Pereira 70.50 5 Gogoula 120 5 9 6–1½ 9 9 9 Conner 60.00

6 JUST A LITTLE HOPE 13.80 4.20 3.60 1 ANONYMITY 2.60 2.40 8 LAKE TIME 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $17.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-7) $413.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $63.05

Winner–Just a Little Hope B.f.3 by Flatter out of My Hopeful Heart, by Strong Hope. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Dan L. Hendricks. Owner: Catherine Zoc. Mutuel Pool $339,361 Daily Double Pool $49,650 Exacta Pool $172,459 Superfecta Pool $112,835 Trifecta Pool $131,869. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $99.60. Pick Three Pool $53,775.

JUST A LITTLE HOPE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best. ANONYMITY went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on thee turn, inched away in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and held second. LAKE TIME settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place three deep on the line. SHEZA CHATTYKAT pressed thee pace between horses then was in tight a half mile out, stalked then angled in on the turn, awaited room off heels in midstretch, got out in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. PHANTOM PROTON stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened. UTANA saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a rally. DOMINATING WOMAN sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep then outside the runner-up into and on the turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. ADIOS CALI stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. GOGOULA bobbled at the start, settled off the rail chasing the pace, angled in some on the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.97 46.34 1:09.80 1:33.38 1:45.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kristi's Copilot 123 4 1 1–hd 1–2 1–½ 1–4½ 1–3¾ Talamo 14.10 5 Sky Preacher 123 5 9 8–hd 10–4 10–3 10–1½ 2–½ T Baze 6.60 7 Rye Patch 125 7 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1 2–2 3–1 Bejarano 1.20 10 Malko 123 10 11 11 11 11 11 4–ns Prat 8.60 11 Buster Douglas 123 11 6 5–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–1½ 5–ns Van Dyke 14.80 3 Cowboy 123 3 8 7–3 7–2 7–1½ 7–hd 6–nk Gutierrez 56.70 6 Jomelo 121 6 3 10–4½ 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd 7–1¼ Elliott 69.80 8 Path of David 123 8 10 4–1 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1 8–1¼ Pena 32.40 9 Ebadan 123 9 5 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 9–hd 9–1½ Pereira 5.50 2 At Ease 123 2 4 6–½ 4–½ 6–2 4–½ 10–¾ Ocampo 27.40 1 Abbey Vale 118 1 7 9–hd 9–hd 9–½ 6–hd 11 Roman 6.70

4 KRISTI'S COPILOT 30.20 14.60 7.00 5 SKY PREACHER 7.20 4.20 7 RYE PATCH 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $206.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $83.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-10) $1,731.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-10-11) $3,126.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $123.70

Winner–Kristi's Copilot B.g.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Aleyna's At Brown, by Out of Place. Bred by Meadowbrook Farms, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: John Gallegos. Mutuel Pool $368,648 Daily Double Pool $116,281 Exacta Pool $240,836 Superfecta Pool $142,032 Super High Five Pool $31,138 Trifecta Pool $181,962. Claimed–Sky Preacher by Littlefield, Chad and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Rye Patch by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Buster Douglas (BRZ) by Librado Barocio. Trainer: Librado Barocio. Scratched–Crown the Kitten. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-6-4/5-1/9-6-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $71,434. $1 Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $267.10. Pick Three Pool $140,340. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5-1/9-6-4) 785 tickets with 4 correct paid $823.85. Pick Four Pool $847,564. $2 Pick Six (5-6-4/5-1/9-6-4) 2 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $8,581.20. Pick Six Pool $149,917. Pick Six Carryover $80,091.

KRISTI'S COPILOT had speed inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the first turn, set the pace inside, responded when challenged again into the second turn, kicked clear on that turn, remained clear under left handed urging in the stretch and was under a long hold late. SKY PREACHER settled between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the place. RYE PATCH dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside the winner into the second turn then had that one slip away again and was overtaken late for second. MALKO (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in and settled inside, came out in the stretch, split rivals twice in the drive and improved position. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and between foes in deep stretch and lacked a rally. COWBOY chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. JOMELO settled three wide chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch, was between horses in the final furlong and lacked the necessary response. PATH OF DAVID stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, was between rivals in the drive and also lacked a rally. EBADAN (IRE) pressed then stalked the pace three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the rail on the second turn and outside a foe into the stretch and weakened. AT EASE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted in under urging in midstretch and also weakened. ABBEY VALE (IRE) chased inside to the stretch, steadied in tight off heels in midstretch, came out and lacked a further response.