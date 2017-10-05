Racing: The power of sports is always around us

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Breeders’ Cup countdown starts in earnest.
Every once in a while, you have to switch the order of your priorities from journalist first to human being first. That’s where I am as today’s newsletter comes together. How can I be doing something this unimportant after the horrific happenings in Las Vegas?
And yet I do.
Here’s why: Sports has this incredible ability to heal, to bring disparate folks together, to put them all on the same page. Horse racing isn’t a rooting sport in the traditional sense like the Dodgers or Lakers, but it is every bit as important as team sports when it comes to building unity.
You would be hard-pressed to tell me that people weren’t united when they watched Zenyatta run, especially when she won the Classic. Or how about when California Chrome was winning the hearts of most everyone. You had to love the Beholder-Songbird duel down the stretch in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff, regardless of who you bet on. Same with Chrome and Arrogate in the Classic.
So, let’s take the best of what sports has to offer and move forward and hope for a better day.
Q&A with Bob Baffert
One of the new things we are adding to the newsletter is a different question-and-answer session with some of the personalities who drive this sport. We’ll be asking the same variety of questions on a somewhat regular basis. If you think I’m going to ask about racing, you will be disappointed.
Here’s the first session with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
What’s your favorite TV show you are currently watching?
“Ray Donovan.” It takes place in L.A. Once you get into it … you say, “I wish I knew a Ray Donovan.” The acting is really good in there. It’s so interesting. That and the show “Narcos” are two great shows.
If you weren’t a trainer, what would you be?
I’d have to be directing something. Maybe I should have been a movie director. I like barking out orders.
What’s your all-time favorite movie?
That’s a tough one. I love “Dances With Wolves.” And I like “Gladiator.” Actually, loved “Gladiator.”
If you could have lunch or dinner with any person, living or dead, who would it be?
Charles Barkley. I love Charles Barkley. He’s the voice of reason.
What’s on the top of your bucket list?
Take my wife on a honeymoon that I’ve owed her forever.
(Here’s where wife Jill Baffert, interrupts: That’s a lie. That’s just a sound bite that he’s been regurgitating for 15 years.
(Back to Bob.) I’ve never given her a honeymoon. Poor thing.
What’s your favorite food?
I’m a steak guy. I like medium rare, and I like bone-in fillets. Anything that’s bone-in is good.
What’s your favorite type of music?
I like the old rock. I like stuff like Pink Floyd. I like Peter Frampton. Today, you don’t see the guitar; it’s all synthesizers. I like long guitar riffs. I play the guitar a little bit. I’m not very good, but I like to pretend I can play those songs.
Horses aplenty at Santa Anita
Don’t know if it was Tim Ritvo’s throwing down the gauntlet at trainers not running horses or if horsemen were fearful of the implementation of a three-day week, but it’s been awhile since you’ve seen such full fields at Santa Anita.
It’s actually a tremendous day for bettors because besides the full fields, including three turf races, there is a carryover of $80,091 on the pick six and the single-ticket jackpot is at $71,434. The estimated pick-six pool could reach half-a-mil.
Let’s take a look at what a card with full fields looks like.
First race: claimers, one mile on the turf, eight starters, six — yes six — also eligibles.
Second race: optional claimers, 6 furlongs, seven starters (and this is the lowest)
Third race: maiden claimers, 6.5 furlongs, 12 starters
Fourth race: allowance for Cal-breds, 7 furlongs, seven starters
Fifth race: claimers, 6.5 furlongs down the hill on the turf, 10 starters
Sixth race: maiden special weight for Cal-breds, 6 furlongs, 11 starters
Seventh race: allowance, 6.5 furlongs down the hill on the turf, 10 starters, four also eligibles
Eight race: maiden claiming, 6 furlongs, 13 starters
Wow.
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
Eighth race: No. 10 Decarchy Dawn (3-1)
Trainer Bob Hess Jr. is pulling out all the stops to get this 3-year-old to break his maiden. He is adding blinkers and gelded the horse since his last race. The son of Decarchy comes out of a key Del Mar race that has produced two winners and keeps jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, October 5.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Billy Big
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|25,000
|2
|Knight's Dream
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Mick Ruis
|15-1
|25,000
|3
|Sahara Storm
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Cleanup Hitter
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|South Americain
|Evin Roman
|117
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|25,000
|6
|A New Trend
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|It's The Ice
|Jamie Theriot
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|25,000
|8
|He Could
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|8-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|9
|Have Some Pride
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|25,000
|10
|Curly's Waterfront
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|9-2
|25,000
|11
|Hero Ten All
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|25,000
|12
|Ky. Colonel
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|25,000
|13
|Airlite
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|25,000
|14
|This Town
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Utah Ute
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|3-1
|40,000
|2
|Bob's All In
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|3
|She Can Too
|Vinnie Bednar
|117
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|40,000
|4
|Hydrostatic
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Harrington
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Psycho Dar
|Evin Roman
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|6
|Neighborhood Bully
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|9-5
|7
|Get Em Up Scout
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|9-2
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sooner Boomer
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Mystic Grey
|Manuel Chaves
|125
|Howard L. Zucker
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Humid
|Saul Arias
|122
|Victor Fernandez
|30-1
|20,000
|4
|Taste's Legend
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Southern Thunder
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Empire Ruler
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Gato Dolce
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|125
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Supreme Giant
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Orejas
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|20,000
|10
|Teamplayer
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|20,000
|11
|Hill Croome
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|20,000
|12
|Rolls Royce Deal
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Gus Headley
|12-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Street Fighter
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Bruce Headley
|6-5
|2
|Fly to Mars
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|3
|Getoffmyback
|Evin Roman
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|4
|Gigantis
|Mike Smith
|123
|Bruce Headley
|5-2
|5
|Family Code
|Brayan Pena
|123
|William E. Morey
|6-1
|6
|Desert Law
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|7
|Overcomer
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wonderful Lie
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|25,000
|2
|Not too Shiny
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Just Be Held
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Eddie Truman
|12-1
|22,500
|4
|Fabulous Lady
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|22,500
|5
|Macalla
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|6
|Del Mar Ann
|Jamie Theriot
|123
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|25,000
|7
|Comealongwithme
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Neil French
|10-1
|22,500
|8
|Red Livy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|25,000
|9
|Hawk's Journey
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|25,000
|10
|Ryder's Starlight
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|12-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Helen's Tiger
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|2
|Lucky Lula
|Brayan Pena
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|3
|My Claw
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|4
|Bella Style
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|5
|Lucky Outcome
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|6
|Songofthedesert
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Carrie's Success
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|8
|X S Gold
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|9
|Smiling Tigress
|Tyler Baze
|120
|David Bernstein
|6-1
|10
|Torazo San
|Evin Roman
|115
|Adam Kitchingman
|15-1
|11
|Copper Cowgirl
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|15-1
|2
|Mucho Chrome
|Gary Stevens
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|8-1
|3
|Bourque
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|4
|Swinging Star
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|5
|Trifecta
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|6
|Mr Vargas
|Evin Roman
|115
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|7
|Anatolian Heat
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|8
|Ready To Roc
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
|9
|Cheekaboomboom
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|10
|Stone Hands
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|My Man Chuckles
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|12
|Incensed
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|13
|Caribou Club
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5-2
|14
|El Tovar
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|French Trick
|Edgar Orozco
|125
|Jesus Nunez
|30-1
|50,000
|2
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|Danielle Sorese
|115
|Samuel Nichols
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Air Force Cadet
|Ignacio Puglisi
|123
|Joe Herrick
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Downside Up
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Patricia Harrington
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Reverend Al
|Evin Roman
|117
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|Cosmotivo
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|June and Johnny
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Michael Pender
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|Divulge
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|40,000
|9
|Drum Roll Please
|Felipe Martinez
|123
|James F. Sayler
|20-1
|40,000
|10
|Decarchy Dawn
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|40,000
|11
|Bob's Bad Boy
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|50,000
|12
|Easy Game
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|50,000
|13
|Close to Midnight
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|50,000