Racing! Frank Stronach to sell Kentucky farm with plan of moving some inventory to California

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter where we are happy to report that the videoboard at Santa Anita has allowed the one post to emerge from the darkness.
One of the first big moves made by Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo to revitalize racing in California didn’t happen here but in Kentucky.
Ritvo’s fingerprints were all over the announcement on Wednesday that Frank Stronach would sell his horse-breeding farm Adena Springs, near Paris, Ky. The rationale: to move some of his horses to California and Maryland, where he has racetracks.
Ritvo foreshadowed the move in a June interview with The Times.
“We talked about that,” Ritvo said then when asked if Stronach would move horses to California. “Everywhere that I got involved, in Florida or Maryland and now, hopefully in California, I’ve convinced him the business model is moving in the right direction.
“And [we could use] a little help from some of his inventory and stock. He’s open to it. About two years ago — when we were exploring about coming out here — we explored some of the farms and things like that. So there was always the thought that we would come back and breed some horses and have some inventory here.”
Stronach plans to keep his commitments in Kentucky to the 2018 breeding season but is open to leasing his stallions to whomever buys the 1,500-acre farm. He plans to relocate his mares and any employees who want to go to another of his farms near Midway, Ky.
“We have a shortage of horses in California, so I want to interface with the horse community there, the racing commission, the breeders, and the owners and say, ‘What can we do together?’ ” Stronach told Joe Nevills of the Daily Racing Form. “I think we might need a little better stallions and good programs so we have more California-bred stallions.”
There is plenty of money in this state for Cal breds running and winning in the state.
If you can score a maiden special weight race with a Cal bred in Southern California, the owner gets $17,500 plus the purse money. If you win in Northern California (as Brave Helios did on Sept. 17, more on him in a few days) you get $10,000.
The always moving, always changing nature of this newsletter adds another prognosticator, this time for quarter horses. Ed Burgart, the best quarter-horse announcer ever, will be giving you a spot play of the day for Los Alamitos. If you’ve never been to Los Al, you should make a trip there. It’s like stepping into a time machine. The track is weathered and dated but that becomes part of its charm. There is an upscale place to watch the races, the Vessels Club, named for Frank and Millie Vessels, who founded the Los Al race track. Best of all, the Vessels Club has a dress code. (Remember when R.D. Hubbard shook the racing world by not requiring men to wear ties in the Hollywood Park turf club?) Los Al exists today solely because of the passion of Ed Allred, known as Doc Allred. The track also has a series of short thoroughbred meetings sandwiched between Santa Anita and Del Mar meetings. The quarter horses run Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Los Al’s weekend
Since we have so much love for Los Al, let’s talk about its weekend. It starts with the running of the Grade 3, $184,000 PCQHRA Breeders Derby on Friday. LD Is Back is the 5-2 morning line favorite, heading a field of 10 over 400 yards. LD Is Back finished second in his derby trial on Sept. 16. Two-time stakes winner One Proud Eagle, for trainer John Cooper, is the second choice at 3-1. One Proud Eagle won last year’s Kindergarten Futurity. There are also stakes races named in honor of trainer Blane Schvaneveldt and jockey Kip Didericksen.
Undefeated KVN Corona, considered the top 2-year-old at Los Al, is the 3-5 favorite in the Grade 2, $400,000 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity over 350 yards on Saturday. He has won all four of his starts including the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity on June 18. He won his trial by 2¼ lengths. Sunday’s card will have four trials to the Wild West Futurity. Thirty-two horses will run in the trials with the 10 fastest moving on to the $100,000 final on Oct. 29. Los Al is also hosting the Los Alamitos Equine Sale on Saturday and Sunday.
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
6TH RACE: #4 Boxcar Willi (3-1)
The 3-year-old gelding has leading rider Jesus Ayala up for new trainer Lindolfo Diaz, who is winning at a 24% clip and gets a positive class hike.
SA videoboard update
Yes, the No. 1 post at Santa Anita is alive and well. It was seemingly kidnapped by videoboard gremlins over the weekend and hidden behind a wall of black. Santa Anita had successfully tested it before the meet opened and everything worked, according to Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s marketing guru. But, much like how your car works perfectly when you take it to the shop, once you need it to work for real, the problem isn’t fixed. No difference here. Newby said they had to wait for a part from across the Pacific.
Santa Anita preview
Don’t know where Santa Anita found all the horses (maybe in the barns on the backstretch) but a lot of them are running in races now. After Thursday’s full-field race card, the track is coming back with another one on Friday. There are three turf races, the second, fifth and eighth, two of them down the hill. Check out these field sizes, in sequential order: 10, 10 (plus 4 also eligible), 12, 10, 10 (3AE), 9, 10, 10 (4AE).
A sentimental favorite will be Ziconic, in the sixth race, a maiden special weight over 1 1/16 miles. Ziconic is the equine version of Prince Harry, son of Lady Diana. Harry was royally born but will never be king, the curse of being second, and we really never paid much attention to him until he started dating Meghan Markle. Well, Ziconic isn’t dating anyone — trainer John Shirreffs would never allow it — but he is the son of Zenyatta, the Queen. The 4-year-old colt has found some hard luck being winless in nine tries. He has two seconds and four thirds. He’s earned almost $55,000. Maybe today will be the day.
No one hit the pick six on Thursday so Friday’s pool is expected to exceed a mil. There is a two-day carryover of $266,793 and there is a single winner pick six bonus of $111,442. Large fields make great betting opportunities and Santa Anita is taking advantage of it.
Before we leave the discussion, one subscriber asked about Thursday’s first race, on the turf, and why there were only eight horses running (with six also eligibles) and not more starters. The Santa Anita turf course has a movable rail and if you look on the program it says where the rail is set. On Thursday it was set at 30 feet, that’s a lot. So, the running area is smaller, thus only eight starters. On Friday, it’s set at 20 feet and there are 10 starters. This past Saturday, it was set at zero feet and there were 12 starters. The reason that’s done is to preserve the course, and to spread the hoofprints around and keep it from looking and being all chewed up. Hope that helps.
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
8TH RACE: #1 Ava Forty Seven (12-1)
It's possible this is a prep race for going two turns for trainer Phil D'Amato, but he is 22% off a layoff of this length, 22% going from route to sprint and 20% on the turf. He puts Jamie Theriot aboard and they are 21% together, but an even better 29% at Santa Anita. Good works at San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall. This is also the “other” D'Amato so might suggest an exacta box of Ava and #3 Be Mine (5-2).
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Last thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday's results and Friday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 5.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.16 45.70 1:09.85 1:21.69 1:33.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|South Americain
|117
|5
|3
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|Roman
|21.00
|6
|A New Trend
|125
|6
|4
|1–4
|1–5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|Pereira
|28.60
|7
|It's The Ice
|125
|7
|5
|6–1
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Theriot
|0.90
|3
|Sahara Storm
|123
|3
|2
|2–1
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|Ocampo
|8.00
|1
|Billy Big
|122
|1
|6
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|4
|Cleanup Hitter
|125
|4
|7
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–1½
|6–ns
|Desormeaux
|6.40
|8
|He Could
|125
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|7–5¼
|T Baze
|15.00
|2
|Knight's Dream
|122
|2
|1
|5–½
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Blanc
|14.40
|5
|SOUTH AMERICAIN
|44.00
|18.40
|7.40
|6
|A NEW TREND
|29.80
|11.00
|7
|IT'S THE ICE (GB)
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$309.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3)
|$4,826.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$467.45
Winner–South Americain Dbb.g.3 by Americain out of South Ocean Blvd, by Capote. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $141,254 Exacta Pool $84,663 Superfecta Pool $42,507 Trifecta Pool $55,601. Scratched–Airlite, Curly's Waterfront, Have Some Pride, Hero Ten All, Ky. Colonel, This Town.
SOUTH AMERICAIN stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. A NEW TREND sped to the early, kicked clear and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. IT'S THE ICE (GB) chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and alongside a rival into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also went on well to the end. SAHARA STORM saved ground stalking the pace, continued along inside in the stretch and was outfinished. BILLY BIG (IRE) chased inside then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, found the fence again on that turn, waited off heels in midstretch, came out for room and went between foes late. CLEANUP HITTER pulled his way between horses then chased between foes, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HE COULD chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. KNIGHT'S DREAM (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked a further response.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.25 45.80 58.50 1:11.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Utah Ute
|120
|1
|6
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|3.90
|6
|Neighborhood Bully
|120
|6
|1
|7
|5–3
|4–3½
|2–1¾
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|5
|Psycho Dar
|115
|5
|4
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–3½
|3–¾
|Roman
|3.30
|7
|Get Em Up Scout
|120
|7
|2
|3–1
|3–4
|2–hd
|4–5¼
|Prat
|7.30
|2
|Bob's All In
|120
|2
|7
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–4
|5–7½
|Pereira
|13.00
|4
|Hydrostatic
|120
|4
|3
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–6
|6–7¾
|Elliott
|30.40
|3
|She Can Too
|117
|3
|5
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Bednar
|58.00
|1
|UTAH UTE
|9.80
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|PSYCHO DAR
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$243.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$11.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-7)
|$75.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5)
|$13.95
Winner–Utah Ute Dbb.g.2 by Champ Pegasus out of Spiritus Dominatus, by Friends Lake. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $155,253 Daily Double Pool $42,494 Exacta Pool $96,113 Superfecta Pool $44,139 Trifecta Pool $60,920. Scratched–none.
UTAH UTE went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, battled along the inside in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a sixteenth out and won clear. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY settled off the rail, moved up three deep on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. PSYCHO DAR had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and held third. GET EM UP SCOUT dueled three deep, also fought back until past midstretch and was outfinished for the show. BOB'S ALL IN had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HYDROSTATIC chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. SHE CAN TOO settled off the inside, angled in between foes midway on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 46.02 1:12.17 1:18.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Rolls Royce Deal
|122
|12
|7
|12
|12
|7–hd
|1–1½
|Ochoa
|14.40
|9
|Orejas
|122
|9
|6
|4–hd
|3–½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Risenhoover
|3.90
|4
|Taste's Legend
|125
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–½
|Pena
|16.50
|6
|Empire Ruler
|122
|6
|10
|8–1
|7–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|1.80
|5
|Southern Thunder
|122
|5
|9
|6–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|Pedroza
|7.30
|2
|Mystic Grey
|125
|2
|12
|10–1
|9–1½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|Chaves
|11.30
|7
|Gato Dolce
|125
|7
|4
|7–hd
|8–1
|10–1½
|7–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|4.90
|1
|Sooner Boomer
|122
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|8–nk
|Elliott
|20.30
|8
|Supreme Giant
|115
|8
|5
|11–3
|10–1
|9–hd
|9–2½
|Fuentes
|19.70
|3
|Humid
|122
|3
|8
|3–hd
|4–2
|8–2
|10–3¼
|Arias
|104.80
|11
|Hill Croome
|122
|11
|2
|5–1
|6–hd
|11–4
|11–4¼
|T Baze
|74.10
|10
|Teamplayer
|125
|10
|11
|9–½
|11–2
|12
|12
|Ocampo
|52.70
|12
|ROLLS ROYCE DEAL
|30.80
|14.00
|10.20
|9
|OREJAS
|6.00
|4.20
|4
|TASTE'S LEGEND
|10.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-12)
|$195.20
|$1 EXACTA (12-9)
|$86.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (12-9-4-6)
|$3,942.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-4)
|$507.95
Winner–Rolls Royce Deal Dbb.g.3 by Surf Cat out of Thriving Ivory, by Vicar. Bred by Gus Headley (CA). Trainer: Gus Headley. Owner: Kaplan, Dan and Lenichek, Paul. Mutuel Pool $218,283 Daily Double Pool $24,937 Exacta Pool $157,573 Superfecta Pool $96,765 Trifecta Pool $103,731. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-12) paid $2,585.30. Pick Three Pool $46,780.
ROLLS ROYCE DEAL dropped back off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging along the fence to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. OREJAS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch, could not hold off the winner but bested the others. TASTE'S LEGEND dueled between foes then outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, battled between foes under urging into the stretch and in upper stretch then off the rail in midstretch, had the rider lose the whip approaching the sixteenth pole and held third. EMPIRE RULER chased a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and was edged for the show. SOUTHERN THUNDER also chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. MYSTIC GREY bobbled sharply a step out of the gate and had the rider briefly lose the left iron, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GATO DOLCE chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOONER BOOMER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPREME GIANT chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally,. HUMID saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then drifted in and weakened. HILL CROOME chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TEAMPLAYER a bit slow to begin, settled outside then off the rail, angled in outside a rival on the turn and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.64 45.38 1:10.78 1:24.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Getoffmyback
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Roman
|31.90
|1
|DQ–The Street Fighter
|122
|1
|7
|7
|4–hd
|4–5
|2–½
|Pereira
|1.00
|6
|Desert Law
|122
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Elliott
|25.40
|5
|Family Code
|123
|5
|3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|Pena
|5.40
|2
|Fly to Mars
|120
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–½
|5–3¾
|Prat
|21.10
|7
|Overcomer
|123
|7
|5
|4–hd
|7
|6–2
|6–14¼
|T Baze
|10.60
|4
|Gigantis
|123
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|7
|7
|Smith
|1.90
|3
|GETOFFMYBACK
|65.80
|24.80
|7.40
|6
|DESERT LAW
|20.60
|8.20
|5
|FAMILY CODE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3)
|$897.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$350.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-2)
|$12,170.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$975.75
Winner–Getoffmyback Ch.g.4 by Good Journey out of Cantina's Rose, by Decarchy. Bred by B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $180,103 Daily Double Pool $24,683 Exacta Pool $102,600 Superfecta Pool $51,140 Trifecta Pool $68,601. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 The Street Fighter–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 5th.
$1 Pick Three (1-12-3) paid $2,339.80. Pick Three Pool $30,688.
GETOFFMYBACK had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. THE STREET FIGHTER broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, bumped a rival twice and steadied nearing the sixteenth pole and edged a foe for second. DESERT LAW stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. FAMILY CODE stalked between horses then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FLY TO MARS sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch, was bumped twice and steadied a sixteenth out. OVERCOMER stalked four wide then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. GIGANTIS broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry THE STREET FIGHTER was disqualified and place fifth for interference past midstretch.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.45 43.47 1:06.66 1:12.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Wonderful Lie
|118
|1
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|3–1
|1–1¼
|Roman
|2.90
|8
|Red Livy
|120
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–2
|2–nk
|T Baze
|5.20
|10
|Ryder's Starlight
|123
|9
|2
|9
|6–½
|5–1½
|3–¾
|Elliott
|8.80
|5
|Macalla
|123
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–hd
|Espinoza
|5.30
|9
|Hawk's Journey
|123
|8
|8
|8–hd
|9
|7–1½
|5–1¼
|Van Dyke
|9.30
|4
|Fabulous Lady
|121
|4
|6
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1
|6–1
|Arroyo, Jr.
|11.80
|7
|Comealongwithme
|121
|6
|9
|7–hd
|8–hd
|9
|7–2¾
|Prat
|7.50
|3
|Just Be Held
|120
|3
|3
|6–2½
|7–1½
|8–½
|8–1½
|Pereira
|20.10
|2
|Not too Shiny
|123
|2
|7
|3–1½
|3–hd
|6–1
|9
|Pedroza
|4.90
|1
|WONDERFUL LIE
|7.80
|4.00
|3.20
|8
|RED LIVY (IRE)
|5.60
|4.00
|10
|RYDER'S STARLIGHT
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$404.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$23.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-10-5)
|$1,136.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-10)
|$76.10
Winner–Wonderful Lie B.m.6 by Bedford Falls out of Flying Alibi, by Flying Continental. Bred by Carol A. Lingenfelter (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Checkmate Thoroughbreds LLC, C T R Stables LLC and Hollendorfer, LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,573 Daily Double Pool $28,193 Exacta Pool $158,017 Superfecta Pool $77,068 Trifecta Pool $105,483. Claimed–Macalla by Nicholas Alexander. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Hawk's Journey by Kahlden, Lawrence and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Del Mar Ann.
$1 Pick Three (12-3-1) paid $1,753.00. Pick Three Pool $63,795. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-12-3-1/6) 12 tickets with 4 correct paid $11,502.75. Pick Four Pool $180,905. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-12-3-1/6) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $80,143.00. Pick Five Pool $369,057.
WONDERFUL LIE saved ground chasing the pace, rallied along the rail under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched away. RED LIVY (IRE) dueled three deep then outside a rival, took the lead and came out some into the stretch, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. RYDER'S STARLIGHT chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and just missed second. MACALLA dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill, came out a bit into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. HAWK'S JOURNEY chased between rivals then outside a foe, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FABULOUS LADY stalked between horses then three deep early and outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COMEALONGWITHME chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. JUST BE HELD stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside in upper stretch and weakened. NOT TOO SHINY pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.03 46.02 58.72 1:12.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Smiling Tigress
|120
|9
|2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–5¾
|T Baze
|6.40
|7
|Carrie's Success
|123
|7
|6
|9–hd
|6–hd
|3–1½
|2–2¼
|Ocampo
|1.90
|11
|Copper Cowgirl
|120
|10
|3
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–½
|Elliott
|32.70
|4
|Bella Style
|120
|4
|10
|8–hd
|9–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|Bejarano
|8.30
|8
|X S Gold
|120
|8
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|5–2¼
|Espinoza
|30.20
|1
|Helen's Tiger
|120
|1
|9
|5–½
|7–1½
|8–hd
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|3
|My Claw
|120
|3
|4
|7–1
|8–hd
|9–2
|7–3½
|Talamo
|6.20
|6
|Songofthedesert
|120
|6
|5
|3–1
|4–1
|7–hd
|8–ns
|Van Dyke
|10.80
|2
|Lucky Lula
|120
|2
|1
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|Pena
|18.30
|5
|Lucky Outcome
|120
|5
|8
|1–1
|2–1
|6–½
|10
|Maldonado
|16.00
|9
|SMILING TIGRESS
|14.80
|6.60
|4.80
|7
|CARRIE'S SUCCESS
|3.60
|3.40
|11
|COPPER COWGIRL
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$72.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$24.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-7-11-4)
|$7,831.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-11)
|$308.45
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-10)
|$7.60
Winner–Smiling Tigress B.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Spun Clear, by Hard Spun. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed and Sarwar, Madiha. Mutuel Pool $217,735 Daily Double Pool $28,945 Exacta Pool $129,208 Superfecta Pool $63,364 Trifecta Pool $83,597. Scratched–Torazo San.
$1 Pick Three (3-1-9) paid $1,461.30. Pick Three Pool $51,354. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-1-10) paid $97.20.
SMILING TIGRESS stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under some urging and good handling. CARRIE'S SUCCESS chased outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the place. COPPER COWGIRL stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. BELLA STYLE settled between horses then outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. X S GOLD stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch then drifted in and lacked the needed rally. HELEN'S TIGER saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MY CLAW chased between foes then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SONGOFTHEDESERT had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive. LUCKY LULA chased between foes then inside into and on the turn and also weakened. LUCKY OUTCOME had speed between foes early, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.79 43.57 1:06.14 1:12.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Anatolian Heat
|125
|7
|5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–4
|1–2¼
|Ocampo
|8.60
|6
|Mr Vargas
|115
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Roman
|1.70
|5
|Trifecta
|123
|5
|10
|10
|10
|9–1½
|3–nk
|Talamo
|12.30
|9
|Cheekaboomboom
|122
|8
|4
|9–1½
|8–1½
|6–½
|4–1½
|Prat
|3.90
|10
|Stone Hands
|120
|9
|7
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–¾
|Gutierrez
|22.60
|11
|My Man Chuckles
|120
|10
|9
|8–1½
|6–½
|8–hd
|6–ns
|Van Dyke
|5.50
|1
|Dreams of Valor
|120
|1
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|7–nk
|Maldonado
|29.10
|4
|Swinging Star
|120
|4
|3
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|8–½
|T Baze
|14.40
|3
|Bourque
|120
|3
|6
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–1
|9–16¾
|Pereira
|10.40
|2
|Mucho Chrome
|123
|2
|8
|7–hd
|9–½
|10
|10
|Stevens
|18.40
|7
|ANATOLIAN HEAT
|19.20
|7.40
|4.20
|6
|MR VARGAS
|3.60
|2.80
|5
|TRIFECTA
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$109.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$30.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-9)
|$724.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5)
|$100.45
Winner–Anatolian Heat Dbb.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Anatolian Queen, by Woodman. Bred by Anatolia, Inc (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $257,927 Daily Double Pool $30,283 Exacta Pool $163,295 Superfecta Pool $92,681 Trifecta Pool $110,950. Scratched–Caribou Club, El Tovar, Incensed, Ready To Roc (IRE).
$1 Pick Three (1-9-7) paid $326.80. Pick Three Pool $39,196. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-10-7) paid $38.80.
ANATOLIAN HEAT went up between horses then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, bid again outside the runner-up to gain the lead past the eighth pole under left handed urging and proved best. MR VARGAS sped to the early lead, dueled inside foes then kicked clear on the hill, continued inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. TRIFECTA settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CHEEKABOOMBOOM settled outside then a bit off the rail, came leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and just missed third. STONE HANDS chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DREAMS OF VALOR saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SWINGING STAR tugged between horses chasing the pace, angled in leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BOURQUE pulled between horses to press the pace then stalked just off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. MUCHO CHROME in a bit tight between horses early, chased inside, dropped back leaving the hill, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.96 45.66 58.37 1:11.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Reverend Al
|117
|4
|7
|4–2½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–2¾
|Roman
|3.20
|10
|Decarchy Dawn
|120
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–2½
|Desormeaux
|1.20
|8
|Divulge
|120
|6
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3
|3–2¼
|Prat
|4.20
|11
|Bob's Bad Boy
|122
|9
|2
|3–½
|4–5
|4–5
|4–1½
|Elliott
|10.10
|6
|Cosmotivo
|123
|5
|3
|6–2
|5–2
|5–2
|5–¾
|Ocampo
|35.90
|4
|Downside Up
|122
|3
|8
|8–6
|7–hd
|7–5
|6–½
|Maldonado
|16.40
|2
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|115
|2
|9
|7–3
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–1½
|Sorese
|21.90
|9
|Drum Roll Please
|123
|7
|6
|9–½
|9–3½
|8–2
|8–16½
|Pena
|102.50
|13
|Close to Midnight
|122
|10
|4
|5–hd
|8–7
|9–8
|9–8¼
|Pedroza
|10.40
|1
|French Trick
|125
|1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Boulanger
|116.30
|5
|REVEREND AL
|8.40
|3.60
|2.60
|10
|DECARCHY DAWN
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|DIVULGE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$77.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$9.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-11)
|$271.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-8-11-6)
|$1,133.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8)
|$18.60
Winner–Reverend Al Ch.g.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Subpoena the Dress, by Johannesburg. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $257,886 Daily Double Pool $96,044 Exacta Pool $159,398 Superfecta Pool $107,062 Super High Five Pool $38,607 Trifecta Pool $112,333. Scratched–Air Force Cadet, Easy Game, June and Johnny.
$1 Pick Three (9-7-5) paid $337.50. Pick Three Pool $104,699. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/6-9-7-5) 654 tickets with 4 correct paid $612.80. Pick Four Pool $525,171. $2 Pick Six (12-3-1/6-9-7-5) 15 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,778.20. Pick Six Pool $349,472. Pick Six Carryover $266,793. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12-3-1/6-9-7-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $111,442.
REVEREND AL stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. DECARCHY DAWN dueled between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, fought back between foes in midstretch and was second best. DIVULGE had good early speed and dueled off the rail then inside on the turn, battled along the fence in midstretch and held third. BOB'S BAD BOY prompted the pace outside rivals then stalked outside the winner into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. COSMOTIVO chased off the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. DOWNSIDE UP bobbled at the start, settled off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT also bobbled at the break, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. DRUM ROLL PLEASE unhurried off the inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and failed to menace. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT stalked outside on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way. FRENCH TRICK fractious in the gate, hesitated to be away behind the field, saved ground and was always outrun.
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, October 6.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Where's the D
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jack Carava
|9-2
|8,000
|2
|Forthenineteen
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|8,000
|3
|Octofy
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|8,000
|4
|Miss Fireball
|Ruben Fuentes
|114
|Librado Barocio
|30-1
|7,000
|5
|Southern Treasure
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|8,000
|6
|Nazareth
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|8,000
|7
|Smil'n From Above
|Danielle Sorese
|113
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|8,000
|8
|Lirica Heat
|Saul Arias
|123
|Gerard Piccioni
|12-1
|8,000
|9
|Scathing
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|8,000
|10
|Herunbridledpower
|Efrain Hernandez
|123
|Rosemary Trela
|4-1
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|D' Platinum
|Chantal Sutherland
|125
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Lady Acclamation
|Saul Arias
|120
|Kenneth D. Black
|30-1
|40,000
|3
|Mag the Mighty
|Jamie Theriot
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Coalinga Hills
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|45,000
|5
|Snowdust
|Brayan Pena
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|40,000
|6
|Lori's Attitude
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|50,000
|7
|Christmas Carol
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|50,000
|8
|Twirling Apples
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|50,000
|9
|Paddy Jean
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|50,000
|10
|Schwary's Girl
|Evin Roman
|118
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|40,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Tiffany Diamond
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|8-1
|50,000
|12
|Ciao Bella Rosa
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|40,000
|13
|Arrowsphere
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|50,000
|14
|Molinita
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|30-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Count On Nikki
|Evin Roman
|117
|William E. Morey
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Bona Fide Image
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|William Spawr
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Ramona Lover
|Austin Solis
|115
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Champagne Elegance
|Warren Ebow
|122
|John C. Ivory
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Christy Jackson
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Purrfect of Course
|Sasha Risenhoover
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Dressed in Prada
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Acclaimed Cat
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Californiasummer
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Valedictoriette
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|20,000
|11
|My Carmela
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|20,000
|12
|Grace Hopper
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|10-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Party Hostess
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|2
|Pied N True
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|3
|Princess Dorian
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|4
|Privy
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|5
|Norwegian Spy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|6
|Awesometastic
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|7
|Blissful Lady
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|15-1
|8
|Pomp and Party
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|9
|Li'l Grazen
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|10
|Royal Astronomer
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|John E. Cortez
|15-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Candy Boss
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Joyable
|Sasha Risenhoover
|121
|Dallas E. Keen
|30-1
|22,500
|3
|Jennyway U Want It
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Brookes All Mine
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Summer Lady
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|25,000
|6
|An Unusual Group
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|7-2
|25,000
|7
|Comet Sixty Two
|Ruben Fuentes
|116
|Dan L. McFarlane
|12-1
|25,000
|8
|Mangita
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|25,000
|9
|Scatterling
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|25,000
|10
|Peach Cove
|Gary Stevens
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Out Ofthe Ordinary
|Jamie Theriot
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|25,000
|12
|Well Caught
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|15-1
|25,000
|13
|Lookinforadanger
|Tyler Conner
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Captivate
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|2
|Sergio
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|3
|Thorpe d'Oro
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Principal Bob
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|5
|Ziconic
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|6
|Brulee
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|William E. Morey
|15-1
|7
|Activated
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Scott Hansen
|30-1
|8
|California Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
|9
|Liberty Park
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bold At Night
|Chantal Sutherland
|123
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|2
|Tee Em Eye
|Maria Falgione
|115
|Michael Machowsky
|12-1
|3
|Powder
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|4
|Red Stich
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|10-1
|5
|Ms Wakaya
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|6
|Dangerously Close
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Dan Blacker
|12-1
|7
|Divine Spark
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|8
|All of a Sudden
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|9
|Dreamy Gal
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|10
|Love Recipe
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Juan Carlos Lopez
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ava Forty Seven
|Jamie Theriot
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|2
|Chocolate Coated
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Neil French
|4-1
|3
|Be Mine
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|4
|Moon Kitty
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|5
|Cash Prize
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|6
|Nicarra
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|7
|Angel Allie
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|8
|West Coast Bias
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Thomas F. Proctor
|3-1
|9
|Resilient Humor
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|50-1
|10
|Sugary
|Evin Roman
|118
|Martin F. Jones
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Robin's Love
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|12
|Shezroxiie
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Jorge Gutierrez
|6-1
|13
|Painting Corners
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|14
|Freedom Journey
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1