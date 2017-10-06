Racing! Frank Stronach to sell Kentucky farm with plan of moving some inventory to California

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 5. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.16 45.70 1:09.85 1:21.69 1:33.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 South Americain 117 5 3 3–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ Roman 21.00 6 A New Trend 125 6 4 1–4 1–5 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Pereira 28.60 7 It's The Ice 125 7 5 6–1 5–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1¼ Theriot 0.90 3 Sahara Storm 123 3 2 2–1 3–1 4–1 4–1 4–hd Ocampo 8.00 1 Billy Big 122 1 6 7–hd 7–½ 7–1 6–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 3.70 4 Cleanup Hitter 125 4 7 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 6–ns Desormeaux 6.40 8 He Could 125 8 8 8 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 7–5¼ T Baze 15.00 2 Knight's Dream 122 2 1 5–½ 8 8 8 8 Blanc 14.40

5 SOUTH AMERICAIN 44.00 18.40 7.40 6 A NEW TREND 29.80 11.00 7 IT'S THE ICE (GB) 2.60

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $309.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $4,826.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $467.45

Winner–South Americain Dbb.g.3 by Americain out of South Ocean Blvd, by Capote. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $141,254 Exacta Pool $84,663 Superfecta Pool $42,507 Trifecta Pool $55,601. Scratched–Airlite, Curly's Waterfront, Have Some Pride, Hero Ten All, Ky. Colonel, This Town.

SOUTH AMERICAIN stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. A NEW TREND sped to the early, kicked clear and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. IT'S THE ICE (GB) chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and alongside a rival into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also went on well to the end. SAHARA STORM saved ground stalking the pace, continued along inside in the stretch and was outfinished. BILLY BIG (IRE) chased inside then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, found the fence again on that turn, waited off heels in midstretch, came out for room and went between foes late. CLEANUP HITTER pulled his way between horses then chased between foes, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HE COULD chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. KNIGHT'S DREAM (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.25 45.80 58.50 1:11.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Utah Ute 120 1 6 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–1¾ Bejarano 3.90 6 Neighborhood Bully 120 6 1 7 5–3 4–3½ 2–1¾ Van Dyke 0.90 5 Psycho Dar 115 5 4 1–hd 2–hd 3–3½ 3–¾ Roman 3.30 7 Get Em Up Scout 120 7 2 3–1 3–4 2–hd 4–5¼ Prat 7.30 2 Bob's All In 120 2 7 4–1½ 4–½ 5–4 5–7½ Pereira 13.00 4 Hydrostatic 120 4 3 6–½ 6–1½ 6–6 6–7¾ Elliott 30.40 3 She Can Too 117 3 5 5–1½ 7 7 7 Bednar 58.00

1 UTAH UTE 9.80 3.60 2.60 6 NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY 2.60 2.10 5 PSYCHO DAR 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $243.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-7) $75.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $13.95

Winner–Utah Ute Dbb.g.2 by Champ Pegasus out of Spiritus Dominatus, by Friends Lake. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $155,253 Daily Double Pool $42,494 Exacta Pool $96,113 Superfecta Pool $44,139 Trifecta Pool $60,920. Scratched–none.

UTAH UTE went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, battled along the inside in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a sixteenth out and won clear. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY settled off the rail, moved up three deep on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. PSYCHO DAR had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and held third. GET EM UP SCOUT dueled three deep, also fought back until past midstretch and was outfinished for the show. BOB'S ALL IN had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HYDROSTATIC chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. SHE CAN TOO settled off the inside, angled in between foes midway on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 46.02 1:12.17 1:18.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Rolls Royce Deal 122 12 7 12 12 7–hd 1–1½ Ochoa 14.40 9 Orejas 122 9 6 4–hd 3–½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Risenhoover 3.90 4 Taste's Legend 125 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ Pena 16.50 6 Empire Ruler 122 6 10 8–1 7–1 6–½ 4–hd Bejarano 1.80 5 Southern Thunder 122 5 9 6–1 5–½ 4–hd 5–1 Pedroza 7.30 2 Mystic Grey 125 2 12 10–1 9–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ Chaves 11.30 7 Gato Dolce 125 7 4 7–hd 8–1 10–1½ 7–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 4.90 1 Sooner Boomer 122 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–½ 8–nk Elliott 20.30 8 Supreme Giant 115 8 5 11–3 10–1 9–hd 9–2½ Fuentes 19.70 3 Humid 122 3 8 3–hd 4–2 8–2 10–3¼ Arias 104.80 11 Hill Croome 122 11 2 5–1 6–hd 11–4 11–4¼ T Baze 74.10 10 Teamplayer 125 10 11 9–½ 11–2 12 12 Ocampo 52.70

12 ROLLS ROYCE DEAL 30.80 14.00 10.20 9 OREJAS 6.00 4.20 4 TASTE'S LEGEND 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-12) $195.20 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $86.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (12-9-4-6) $3,942.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-4) $507.95

Winner–Rolls Royce Deal Dbb.g.3 by Surf Cat out of Thriving Ivory, by Vicar. Bred by Gus Headley (CA). Trainer: Gus Headley. Owner: Kaplan, Dan and Lenichek, Paul. Mutuel Pool $218,283 Daily Double Pool $24,937 Exacta Pool $157,573 Superfecta Pool $96,765 Trifecta Pool $103,731. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-12) paid $2,585.30. Pick Three Pool $46,780.

ROLLS ROYCE DEAL dropped back off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging along the fence to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. OREJAS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch, could not hold off the winner but bested the others. TASTE'S LEGEND dueled between foes then outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, battled between foes under urging into the stretch and in upper stretch then off the rail in midstretch, had the rider lose the whip approaching the sixteenth pole and held third. EMPIRE RULER chased a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and was edged for the show. SOUTHERN THUNDER also chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. MYSTIC GREY bobbled sharply a step out of the gate and had the rider briefly lose the left iron, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GATO DOLCE chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOONER BOOMER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPREME GIANT chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally,. HUMID saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then drifted in and weakened. HILL CROOME chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TEAMPLAYER a bit slow to begin, settled outside then off the rail, angled in outside a rival on the turn and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.64 45.38 1:10.78 1:24.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Getoffmyback 120 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–1¾ Roman 31.90 1 DQ–The Street Fighter 122 1 7 7 4–hd 4–5 2–½ Pereira 1.00 6 Desert Law 122 6 1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ Elliott 25.40 5 Family Code 123 5 3 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 4–½ Pena 5.40 2 Fly to Mars 120 2 4 1–1 1–1½ 2–½ 5–3¾ Prat 21.10 7 Overcomer 123 7 5 4–hd 7 6–2 6–14¼ T Baze 10.60 4 Gigantis 123 4 6 5–½ 5–1 7 7 Smith 1.90

3 GETOFFMYBACK 65.80 24.80 7.40 6 DESERT LAW 20.60 8.20 5 FAMILY CODE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3) $897.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $350.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-2) $12,170.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $975.75

Winner–Getoffmyback Ch.g.4 by Good Journey out of Cantina's Rose, by Decarchy. Bred by B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $180,103 Daily Double Pool $24,683 Exacta Pool $102,600 Superfecta Pool $51,140 Trifecta Pool $68,601. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 The Street Fighter–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 5th. $1 Pick Three (1-12-3) paid $2,339.80. Pick Three Pool $30,688.

GETOFFMYBACK had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. THE STREET FIGHTER broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, bumped a rival twice and steadied nearing the sixteenth pole and edged a foe for second. DESERT LAW stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. FAMILY CODE stalked between horses then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FLY TO MARS sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch, was bumped twice and steadied a sixteenth out. OVERCOMER stalked four wide then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. GIGANTIS broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry THE STREET FIGHTER was disqualified and place fifth for interference past midstretch.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.45 43.47 1:06.66 1:12.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Wonderful Lie 118 1 5 5–1 5–1½ 3–1 1–1¼ Roman 2.90 8 Red Livy 120 7 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–2 2–nk T Baze 5.20 10 Ryder's Starlight 123 9 2 9 6–½ 5–1½ 3–¾ Elliott 8.80 5 Macalla 123 5 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 4–hd Espinoza 5.30 9 Hawk's Journey 123 8 8 8–hd 9 7–1½ 5–1¼ Van Dyke 9.30 4 Fabulous Lady 121 4 6 4–hd 4–2 4–1 6–1 Arroyo, Jr. 11.80 7 Comealongwithme 121 6 9 7–hd 8–hd 9 7–2¾ Prat 7.50 3 Just Be Held 120 3 3 6–2½ 7–1½ 8–½ 8–1½ Pereira 20.10 2 Not too Shiny 123 2 7 3–1½ 3–hd 6–1 9 Pedroza 4.90

1 WONDERFUL LIE 7.80 4.00 3.20 8 RED LIVY (IRE) 5.60 4.00 10 RYDER'S STARLIGHT 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $404.00 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $23.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-10-5) $1,136.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-10) $76.10

Winner–Wonderful Lie B.m.6 by Bedford Falls out of Flying Alibi, by Flying Continental. Bred by Carol A. Lingenfelter (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Checkmate Thoroughbreds LLC, C T R Stables LLC and Hollendorfer, LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,573 Daily Double Pool $28,193 Exacta Pool $158,017 Superfecta Pool $77,068 Trifecta Pool $105,483. Claimed–Macalla by Nicholas Alexander. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Hawk's Journey by Kahlden, Lawrence and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Del Mar Ann. $1 Pick Three (12-3-1) paid $1,753.00. Pick Three Pool $63,795. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-12-3-1/6) 12 tickets with 4 correct paid $11,502.75. Pick Four Pool $180,905. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-12-3-1/6) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $80,143.00. Pick Five Pool $369,057.

WONDERFUL LIE saved ground chasing the pace, rallied along the rail under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched away. RED LIVY (IRE) dueled three deep then outside a rival, took the lead and came out some into the stretch, kicked clear, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. RYDER'S STARLIGHT chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and just missed second. MACALLA dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill, came out a bit into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. HAWK'S JOURNEY chased between rivals then outside a foe, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FABULOUS LADY stalked between horses then three deep early and outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COMEALONGWITHME chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. JUST BE HELD stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside in upper stretch and weakened. NOT TOO SHINY pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.03 46.02 58.72 1:12.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Smiling Tigress 120 9 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–5¾ T Baze 6.40 7 Carrie's Success 123 7 6 9–hd 6–hd 3–1½ 2–2¼ Ocampo 1.90 11 Copper Cowgirl 120 10 3 4–hd 3–½ 2–1½ 3–½ Elliott 32.70 4 Bella Style 120 4 10 8–hd 9–1 5–1½ 4–½ Bejarano 8.30 8 X S Gold 120 8 7 6–hd 5–hd 4–½ 5–2¼ Espinoza 30.20 1 Helen's Tiger 120 1 9 5–½ 7–1½ 8–hd 6–¾ Gutierrez 3.80 3 My Claw 120 3 4 7–1 8–hd 9–2 7–3½ Talamo 6.20 6 Songofthedesert 120 6 5 3–1 4–1 7–hd 8–ns Van Dyke 10.80 2 Lucky Lula 120 2 1 10 10 10 9–1 Pena 18.30 5 Lucky Outcome 120 5 8 1–1 2–1 6–½ 10 Maldonado 16.00

9 SMILING TIGRESS 14.80 6.60 4.80 7 CARRIE'S SUCCESS 3.60 3.40 11 COPPER COWGIRL 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $72.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $24.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-7-11-4) $7,831.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-11) $308.45 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-10) $7.60

Winner–Smiling Tigress B.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Spun Clear, by Hard Spun. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed and Sarwar, Madiha. Mutuel Pool $217,735 Daily Double Pool $28,945 Exacta Pool $129,208 Superfecta Pool $63,364 Trifecta Pool $83,597. Scratched–Torazo San. $1 Pick Three (3-1-9) paid $1,461.30. Pick Three Pool $51,354. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-1-10) paid $97.20.

SMILING TIGRESS stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under some urging and good handling. CARRIE'S SUCCESS chased outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the place. COPPER COWGIRL stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. BELLA STYLE settled between horses then outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. X S GOLD stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch then drifted in and lacked the needed rally. HELEN'S TIGER saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MY CLAW chased between foes then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SONGOFTHEDESERT had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive. LUCKY LULA chased between foes then inside into and on the turn and also weakened. LUCKY OUTCOME had speed between foes early, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.79 43.57 1:06.14 1:12.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Anatolian Heat 125 7 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4 1–2¼ Ocampo 8.60 6 Mr Vargas 115 6 1 1–hd 1–2 1–hd 2–¾ Roman 1.70 5 Trifecta 123 5 10 10 10 9–1½ 3–nk Talamo 12.30 9 Cheekaboomboom 122 8 4 9–1½ 8–1½ 6–½ 4–1½ Prat 3.90 10 Stone Hands 120 9 7 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1 5–¾ Gutierrez 22.60 11 My Man Chuckles 120 10 9 8–1½ 6–½ 8–hd 6–ns Van Dyke 5.50 1 Dreams of Valor 120 1 2 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 7–nk Maldonado 29.10 4 Swinging Star 120 4 3 6–1 7–1½ 7–hd 8–½ T Baze 14.40 3 Bourque 120 3 6 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–1 9–16¾ Pereira 10.40 2 Mucho Chrome 123 2 8 7–hd 9–½ 10 10 Stevens 18.40

7 ANATOLIAN HEAT 19.20 7.40 4.20 6 MR VARGAS 3.60 2.80 5 TRIFECTA 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $109.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $30.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-9) $724.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $100.45

Winner–Anatolian Heat Dbb.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Anatolian Queen, by Woodman. Bred by Anatolia, Inc (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $257,927 Daily Double Pool $30,283 Exacta Pool $163,295 Superfecta Pool $92,681 Trifecta Pool $110,950. Scratched–Caribou Club, El Tovar, Incensed, Ready To Roc (IRE). $1 Pick Three (1-9-7) paid $326.80. Pick Three Pool $39,196. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-10-7) paid $38.80.

ANATOLIAN HEAT went up between horses then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, bid again outside the runner-up to gain the lead past the eighth pole under left handed urging and proved best. MR VARGAS sped to the early lead, dueled inside foes then kicked clear on the hill, continued inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. TRIFECTA settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CHEEKABOOMBOOM settled outside then a bit off the rail, came leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and just missed third. STONE HANDS chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DREAMS OF VALOR saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SWINGING STAR tugged between horses chasing the pace, angled in leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BOURQUE pulled between horses to press the pace then stalked just off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. MUCHO CHROME in a bit tight between horses early, chased inside, dropped back leaving the hill, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.96 45.66 58.37 1:11.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Reverend Al 117 4 7 4–2½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–2¾ Roman 3.20 10 Decarchy Dawn 120 8 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–2½ Desormeaux 1.20 8 Divulge 120 6 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–3 3–2¼ Prat 4.20 11 Bob's Bad Boy 122 9 2 3–½ 4–5 4–5 4–1½ Elliott 10.10 6 Cosmotivo 123 5 3 6–2 5–2 5–2 5–¾ Ocampo 35.90 4 Downside Up 122 3 8 8–6 7–hd 7–5 6–½ Maldonado 16.40 2 Rmanie's Grey Suit 115 2 9 7–3 6–hd 6–1 7–1½ Sorese 21.90 9 Drum Roll Please 123 7 6 9–½ 9–3½ 8–2 8–16½ Pena 102.50 13 Close to Midnight 122 10 4 5–hd 8–7 9–8 9–8¼ Pedroza 10.40 1 French Trick 125 1 10 10 10 10 10 Boulanger 116.30

5 REVEREND AL 8.40 3.60 2.60 10 DECARCHY DAWN 2.80 2.20 8 DIVULGE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $9.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-11) $271.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-8-11-6) $1,133.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8) $18.60

Winner–Reverend Al Ch.g.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Subpoena the Dress, by Johannesburg. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $257,886 Daily Double Pool $96,044 Exacta Pool $159,398 Superfecta Pool $107,062 Super High Five Pool $38,607 Trifecta Pool $112,333. Scratched–Air Force Cadet, Easy Game, June and Johnny. $1 Pick Three (9-7-5) paid $337.50. Pick Three Pool $104,699. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/6-9-7-5) 654 tickets with 4 correct paid $612.80. Pick Four Pool $525,171. $2 Pick Six (12-3-1/6-9-7-5) 15 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,778.20. Pick Six Pool $349,472. Pick Six Carryover $266,793. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12-3-1/6-9-7-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $111,442.

REVEREND AL stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging. DECARCHY DAWN dueled between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, fought back between foes in midstretch and was second best. DIVULGE had good early speed and dueled off the rail then inside on the turn, battled along the fence in midstretch and held third. BOB'S BAD BOY prompted the pace outside rivals then stalked outside the winner into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. COSMOTIVO chased off the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. DOWNSIDE UP bobbled at the start, settled off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT also bobbled at the break, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. DRUM ROLL PLEASE unhurried off the inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and failed to menace. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT stalked outside on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way. FRENCH TRICK fractious in the gate, hesitated to be away behind the field, saved ground and was always outrun.